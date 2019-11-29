Log in
China Fortune Financial : RESIGNATION OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

11/29/2019 | 04:48am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Fortune Financial Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 290)

Website: http://www.290.com.hk

RESIGNATION OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Fortune Financial Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Ms. WONG Miu Ying, Vivian ("Ms. Wong") has resigned as a joint company secretary of the Company with effect from 29 November 2019.

Ms. Wong has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there are no any other matters in connection with her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the shareholders of the Company.

Following the resignation of Ms. Wong, Ms. MOK Ming Wai (the other joint company secretary of the Company who is qualified to act as a company secretary pursuant to Rule 3.28 of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange) will act as the sole company secretary of the Company.

The Board would like to express its gratitude to Ms. Wong for her contribution to the Company during her tenure of office.

By order of the Board of

China Fortune Financial Group Limited

HUA Yang

Chief Executive Officer

and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 29 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of three executive directors, namely Mr. XIE Zhichun (Chairman), Mr. HUA Yang and Mr. ZHU Yi; three non-executive directors, namely Mr. HAN Hanting, Mr. CHEN Zhiwei and Mr. WU Ling; and four independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. CHAN Kin Sang, Mr. NG Kay Kwok, Mr. CHIU Kung Chik and Mr. LI Gaofeng.

Disclaimer

China Fortune Financial Group Limited published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 09:47:03 UTC
