Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Global Philanthropy Institute : win the Compassion Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 11:38pm EDT

The era of the philanthropic economy - social values begin to lead economic values, which is one of the biggest trends across the world.

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 20, 2019, the 14th Compassion Award was announced, and Wang Zhenyao, President of China Global Philanthropy Institute (CGPI), Dean of the China Philanthropy Research Institute and Professor at Beijing Normal University won the award by standing at the forefront of philanthropy to lead the global philanthropic trend. The other five winners of the Award included Meng Weina and Sun Chunlong from mainland China, Zhang Shufen and Liu Yifeng from Taiwan, and Ai Liya from Hong Kong, who demonstrated outstanding leadership and persistent dedication in philanthropy.

The "Compassion Award" aims to select models of selfless dedication to encourage good deeds and rectify the social atmosphere. It is the third time that CGPI has won the Award. The winner of the 12th Compassion Award in 2017 was Ma Weihua, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CGPI; the winner of the 13th Compassion Award in 2018 was Niu Gensheng, one of the founders of CGPI and the founder of Lao Niu Foundation.

Based on the concept of "teaching by benevolence" and taking the "cultivating global philanthropic example" as its mission, CGPI combines the analysis of frontier issues and innovative cases in the field of philanthropy to form a knowledge production approach that is rooted in China's reality with an international vision and keeps the unification of theory and practice. By the end of 2018, three years since the establishment of CGPI, it has cultivated more than 500 philanthropists and senior philanthropy executives in the new era, and provided professional promotion courses for more than 2,000 backbone figures in the philanthropy sector.

In order to actively respond to "the Belt and Road" cooperation initiative of China and promote the common development of philanthropy, on March 23, 2019, WANG Zhenyao, president of China Global Philanthropy Institute and dean of China Philanthropy Research Institute, FANG Jin, deputy secretary-general of the CDRF, and Giovanni B. ANDORNINO, director of TOChina Hub, signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU)on the Establishment of China-Italy Philanthropy Forum for long-term cooperation in the field of philanthropy, which was the highest level of charitable exchanges in the history of the two countries.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-global-philanthropy-institute-win-the-compassion-award-300908912.html

SOURCE China Global Philanthropy Institute


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:55pMAZDA MOTOR : Production and Sales Results for July 2019
AQ
11:51pWHEELOCK AND : Announcement regarding a proposed selective capital reduction of Wheelock Properties (Singapore) Limited
PU
11:46pSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : 29 August 2019 - The Star plates up culinary winners at QLDNT Restaurant and Catering awards
PU
11:44piWorld 2019 Opened and Released the Strongest Voice of World's Digital Economy
PR
11:43pFACEBOOK : acknowledges flaw in Messenger Kids app
RE
11:38pCHINA GLOBAL PHILANTHROPY INSTITUTE : win the Compassion Award
PR
11:36pChina rotates Hong Kong troops as protesters call for democracy
RE
11:31pELDERS : Recognising dedication with One Elders – announcing the winners for July
PU
11:31pKINGFISH : KFL - NAV as at 28/08/19 - $1.5320
PU
11:31pSCENTRE : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Aliza Knox
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group