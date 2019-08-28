China Global Philanthropy Institute : win the Compassion Award

The era of the philanthropic economy - social values begin to lead economic values, which is one of the biggest trends across the world.

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 20, 2019, the 14th Compassion Award was announced, and Wang Zhenyao, President of China Global Philanthropy Institute (CGPI), Dean of the China Philanthropy Research Institute and Professor at Beijing Normal University won the award by standing at the forefront of philanthropy to lead the global philanthropic trend. The other five winners of the Award included Meng Weina and Sun Chunlong from mainland China, Zhang Shufen and Liu Yifeng from Taiwan, and Ai Liya from Hong Kong, who demonstrated outstanding leadership and persistent dedication in philanthropy.

The "Compassion Award" aims to select models of selfless dedication to encourage good deeds and rectify the social atmosphere. It is the third time that CGPI has won the Award. The winner of the 12th Compassion Award in 2017 was Ma Weihua, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CGPI; the winner of the 13th Compassion Award in 2018 was Niu Gensheng, one of the founders of CGPI and the founder of Lao Niu Foundation.

Based on the concept of "teaching by benevolence" and taking the "cultivating global philanthropic example" as its mission, CGPI combines the analysis of frontier issues and innovative cases in the field of philanthropy to form a knowledge production approach that is rooted in China's reality with an international vision and keeps the unification of theory and practice. By the end of 2018, three years since the establishment of CGPI, it has cultivated more than 500 philanthropists and senior philanthropy executives in the new era, and provided professional promotion courses for more than 2,000 backbone figures in the philanthropy sector.

In order to actively respond to "the Belt and Road" cooperation initiative of China and promote the common development of philanthropy, on March 23, 2019, WANG Zhenyao, president of China Global Philanthropy Institute and dean of China Philanthropy Research Institute, FANG Jin, deputy secretary-general of the CDRF, and Giovanni B. ANDORNINO, director of TOChina Hub, signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU)on the Establishment of China-Italy Philanthropy Forum for long-term cooperation in the field of philanthropy, which was the highest level of charitable exchanges in the history of the two countries.

