China Goldjoy : (1) MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE CONDITIONAL AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN NEW SPORTS GROUP LIMITED THROUGH THE OFFEROR AND THE OFFER AND (2) NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

(1) MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO

THE CONDITIONAL AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF SHARES

IN NEW SPORTS GROUP LIMITED

THROUGH THE OFFEROR AND THE OFFER

AND

(2) NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Financial adviser

CCB International Capital Limited

Capitalised terms used on this cover page have the same meaning as defined in ''Definitions'' in this circular, unless the context requires otherwise.

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 7 to 33 of this circular. A notice convening the EGM to be held on Monday, 15 April 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Units 1908 to 1909, 19/F, Tower 2, Lippo Centre, No. 89 Queensway, Hong Kong is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-2 of this circular.

A form of proxy for the EGM is enclosed with this circular. Whether or not you intend to attend the EGM, you are requested to complete the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM if you so wish.

26 March 2019

CONTENTS

Pages

Definitions ..................................................................... 1

Letter from the Board ......................................................... 7

Appendix I

- Financial Information of the Group ..........................

I-1

Appendix II

- Financial Information of the NSG Group ....................

II-1

Appendix III - Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information of the Enlarged Group ......................................

III-1

Appendix IV - General information .........................................

IV-1

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ...................................... EGM-1

In this circular, the following expressions shall have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:

''acting in concert''

''associate''

''Board''

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Takeovers Code has the meaning ascribed to it under the Takeovers Code the board of Directors

''Business Day(s)''

a day, excluding Saturday, Sunday and public holiday in Hong Kong

''Cash Alternative''

the cash alternative under the Offer, being HK$0.435 in cash for each Offer Share

''CCBI Capital''

CCB International Capital Limited, a corporation licensed to carry on Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities under the SFO, the financial adviser to the Offeror

''CCBI Securities''

CCB International Securities Limited, a corporation licensed to carry on Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 2 (dealing in futures contracts) and Type 4 (advising on securities) regulated activities under the SFO

''close associate(s)''

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

''Closing Date''

the date to be stated in the Composite Offer Document as the first closing date of the Offer or any subsequent closing date as may be announced by the Offeror in accordance with the Takeovers Code and approved by the Executive

''Company''

China Goldjoy Group Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 01282)

''Completion''

completion of the sale and purchase of the Sale Shares in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement

''Completion Date''

the third Business Day after satisfaction of the Conditions set out in paragraphs (i), (ii) and (iii) as detailed in the sub-section headed ''Conditions'' in the section headed ''THE SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT'' in ''Letter from the Board'' of this circular or such other date as may be agreed between the Parties in writing

''Composite Offer Document''

the composite offer and response document to be jointly issued by the Offeror and NSG in accordance with the Takeovers Code containing, among other things, details of the Offer (including the expected timetable), the recommendation from the NSG Independent Board Committee to the NSG Independent Shareholders and the advice from the independent financial adviser to the NSG Independent Board Committee in respect of the Offer and the relevant forms of acceptance and transfer

''Conditions''

''connected person(s)''

the conditions precedent to Completion, as more particularly set out in the sub-section headed ''Conditions'' in the section headed ''THE SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT'' in ''Letter from the Board'' of this circular has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

''Consideration Shares''

in aggregate up to 1,509,180,611 new CGG Shares to be issued by CGG to the Vendors to settle the consideration payable by the Offeror for the Sale Shares pursuant to the Sale and Purchase Agreement

''Director(s)''

the director(s) of the Company

''EGM''

an extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held for the Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder including, without limitation, the acquisition of NSG Shares through the Offeror and the Offer and the allotment and issue of new CGG Shares as Consideration Shares and as Share Alternative under the Offer

''Encumbrances''

any mortgage, charge, pledge, lien, (otherwise than arising by statute or operation of law), equities, hypothecation or other encumbrance, priority or security interest, deferred purchase, title retention, leasing, sale-and-repurchase or sale-and-leaseback arrangement whatsoever over or in any property, assets or rights of whatsoever nature and includes any agreement for any of the same

''Enlarged Group''

the Group upon completion of the Offer

''Executive''

the executive director of the Corporate Finance Division of the SFC or any of his delegates

''Facility''

a loan facility of up to HK$620,000,000 granted by CCBI Securities to the Offeror

''Group''

the Company and its subsidiaries

''Hong Kong''

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China

''Joint Announcement''

the announcement jointly issued by the Company, the Offeror and NSG dated 21 January 2019

''Last Trading Day''

17 January 2019, being the last trading day for the NSG Shares and CGG Shares immediately prior to their respective suspension in trading on the Stock Exchange pending the publication of the Joint Announcement

''Latest Practicable Date''

21 March 2019, being the latest practicable date for the purpose of ascertaining certain information for inclusion in this circular

''Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on Stock Exchange

''Long Stop Date''

30 April 2019 or such later date as may be agreed in writing by the Parties

''NSG''

New Sports Group Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 00299)

''NSG Board''

''NSG Directors''

the board of directors of NSG directors of NSG

''NSG Group''

NSG together with its subsidiaries and the expression '' member of the NSG Group '' shall be construed accordingly

''NSG Independent Board

Committee''

the independent board committee, comprising Ms. Zhan Yushan who is a non-executive director of NSG, and Mr. Chen Zetong, Ms. He Suying and Dr. Tang Lai Wah who are independent non-executive directors of NSG, which has been established by NSG to advise the NSG Independent Shareholders in relation to the terms and conditions of the Offer