China Goldjoy : 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

2018 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Goldjoy Group Limited (the "Company") would like to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative figures for 2017.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FY2018 FY2017 Change Revenue (HK$' million) 1,582.6 2825.3 -44.0% Gross profit (HK$' million) 519.4 871.3 -40.4% EBITDA (HK$' million) (Note 1) 960.1 1099.0 -12.6% EBIT (HK$' million) (Note 2) 879.1 1059.2 -17.0% Net profit attributable to owners of 670.8 the Company (HK$' million) 869.2 -22.8% EPS (HK cents) 2.60 - Basic 3.90 -33.3% - Diluted 2.60 3.90 -33.3% Dividend per share (HK cent) 0.20 - Final 0.51 -60.8% As at As at 31.12.2018 31.12.2017 Net asset value (HK$' million) 6,964.8 7,769.4 -10.4% Net asset value per share (HK$) 0.27 0.31 -12.9% Cash and cash equivalents (HK$' million) 907.1 2,231.4 -59.3% Borrowings (HK$' million) 1,686.4 625.9 +269.4% Gearing ratio (%) (Note 3) 24.21% 8.06% +200.4%

Notes:

1.EBITDA is calculated at profit before income tax subtracted by finance income - net (excluding adjustment of put option liability in relation to acquisition of subsidiaries) and adding back depreciation of property, plant and equipment, amortisation of intangible assets and amortisation of land use right.

2.EBIT is calculated at profit before income tax subtracted by finance income - net (excluding adjustment of put option liability in relation to acquisition of a subsidiary).

3.Gearing ratio is calculated at borrowings divided by net asset value.