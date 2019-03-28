Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Goldjoy : 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 12:15am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

2018 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Goldjoy Group Limited (the "Company") would like to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative figures for 2017.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

FY2018

FY2017

Change

Revenue (HK$' million)

1,582.6

2825.3

-44.0%

Gross profit (HK$' million)

519.4

871.3

-40.4%

EBITDA (HK$' million) (Note 1)

960.1

1099.0

-12.6%

EBIT (HK$' million) (Note 2)

879.1

1059.2

-17.0%

Net profit attributable to owners of

670.8

the Company (HK$' million)

869.2

-22.8%

EPS (HK cents)

2.60

- Basic

3.90

-33.3%

- Diluted

2.60

3.90

-33.3%

Dividend per share (HK cent)

0.20

- Final

0.51

-60.8%

As at

As at

31.12.2018

31.12.2017

Net asset value (HK$' million)

6,964.8

7,769.4

-10.4%

Net asset value per share (HK$)

0.27

0.31

-12.9%

Cash and cash equivalents (HK$' million)

907.1

2,231.4

-59.3%

Borrowings (HK$' million)

1,686.4

625.9

+269.4%

Gearing ratio (%) (Note 3)

24.21%

8.06%

+200.4%

Notes:

1.EBITDA is calculated at profit before income tax subtracted by finance income - net (excluding adjustment of put option liability in relation to acquisition of subsidiaries) and adding back depreciation of property, plant and equipment, amortisation of intangible assets and amortisation of land use right.

2.EBIT is calculated at profit before income tax subtracted by finance income - net (excluding adjustment of put option liability in relation to acquisition of a subsidiary).

3.Gearing ratio is calculated at borrowings divided by net asset value.

- 1 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

Revenue Cost of sales

Gross profit

Other (losses)/gains - net Other income

Gain on bargain purchase from acquisition of a subsidiary

Gain on bargain purchase from acquisition of an associate

Fair value gain on investment properties Distribution costs

Administrative expenses

Operating profit

Finance (costs)/income - net Share of results of associates

Provision for impairment of investment in an associate

Profit before income tax

Income tax expense

Profit for the year

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the Company

Non-controlling interests

Other comprehensive income:

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

3

1,582,581

2,825,287

5

(1,063,217)

(1,954,011)

519,364

871,276

4

(35,597)

4,563

4

56,569

115,284

44,042

208,012

344,877

-

255,733

123,409

5

(38,593)

(28,823)

5

(295,872)

(240,319)

850,523

1,053,402

6

(56,100)

10,673

15,089

(3,460)

-

(5,212)

809,512

1,055,403

7

(133,916)

(161,512)

675,596

893,891

670,827

869,170

4,769

24,721

675,596

893,891

Fair value gain/(loss) on available-for-sale financial assets, net of tax

Currency translation differences

Share of other comprehensive income of associates Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Net change in fair value of equity investments

designated in fair value through other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income for the year` Total comprehensive income for the year

Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company Non-controlling interests

Earnings per share for profit attributable to owners of the Company

-basic

-diluted

8

- 76,874

(234,985) 140,661

(30,422)-

(2,051,800)-

(2,317,207) 217,535

(1,641,611) 1,111,426

(1,632,515) 1,054,955

(9,096) 56,471

(1,641,611)} 1,111,426

HK2.60 cents HK3.90 cents HK2.60 centsHK3.90 cents

- 2 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As of 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

409,910

433,258

Prepaid land lease payments

4,839

4,105

Investment properties

3,082,784

2,447,232

Intangible assets

189,087

194,670

Investments in associates

1,154,558

-

Available-for-sale financial assets

10(a)

-

1,534,850

Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income

10(b)

903,857

-

Deferred tax asset

-

9,194

Trade receivables

12

-

8,341

Finance lease receivables

91,394

104,382

Deposits and other receivables

24,275

-

5,860,704

4,736,032

Current assets

Inventories

42,081

55,512

Properties under development

863,272

524,212

Completed properties held for sale

353,118

698,267

Loans and advances

11

960,394

892,904

Trade receivables

12

154,417

356,123

Finance lease receivables

44,244

19,789

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

207,684

276,383

Current tax recoverables

-

10,270

Held-to-maturity investment

-

60,000

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

13

982,589

952,960

Contract assets

37,224

-

Client trust bank balances

261,084

101,031

Restricted cash

67,893

46,154

Time deposit over three months

39,350

-

Cash and cash equivalents

907,123

2,231,369

4,920,473

6,224,974

Total assets

10,781,177

10,961,006

- 3 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)

As of 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

EQUITY

Owner's equity attributable to

the Company's equity holders

Share capital

2,586,981

2,467,933

Reserves

3,715,486

4,777,982

6,302,467

7,245,915

Non-controlling interests

662,287

523,466

Total equity

6,964,754

7,769,381

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Other payables

-

77,364

Borrowings

31,847

207,962

Deferred tax liabilities

320,543

283,647

352,390

568,973

Current liabilities

Trade and bills payables

14

779,925

737,629

Accruals and other payables

637,512

1,382,774

Borrowings

1,654,504

417,903

Current tax liabilities

100,654

84,346

Contract liabilities

291,438

-

3,464,033

2,622,652

Total liabilities

3,816,423

3,191,625

Total equity and liabilities

10,781,177

10,961,006

- 4 -

NOTES

1GENERAL INFORMATION

China Goldjoy Group Limited (the "Company") was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 17 July 2009 as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law, Cap. 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands. The address of its registered office is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman KY1-1111, Cayman Islands.

The Company is an investment holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") are principally engaged in the trading and provision of services with respect to automation related equipment (the "Automation"), financial services (the "Financial Services"), the manufacturing of a range of high-technology and new energy products (the "Manufacturing"), property investment and development (the "Property Investment and Development") and securities investment (the "Securities Investment").

The Company's shares were listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") on 15 December 2010.

The consolidated financial statements are presented in thousands of units of Hong Kong dollars, unless otherwise stated. These financial statements have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company and approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 27 March 2019.

2.ADOPTION OF HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("HKFRSs") 2.1 Adoption of new or revised HKFRSs

In the current year, the Group has applied for the first time the following new standards, amendments and interpretations ("the new HKFRSs") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), which are relevant to and effective for the Group's financial statements for the annual period beginning on 1 January 2018:

Annual Improvements to

Amendments to HKFRS 1, First-time adoption of Hong Kong

HKFRSs 2014 - 2016 Cycle

Financial Reporting Standards

Annual Improvements to

Amendments to HKAS 28, Investments in Associates and

HKFRSs 2014 - 2016 Cycle

Joint Ventures

Amendments to HKFRS 2

Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment

Transactions

Amendments to HKFRS 4

Applying HKFRS 9 Financial Instruments with HKFRS 4

Insurance Contracts

HKFRS 9

Financial Instruments

HKFRS 15

Revenue from Contracts with Customers

Amendments to HKFRS 15

Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Clarifications to

HKFRS 15)

Amendments to HKAS 40

Transfers of Investment Property

HK(IFRIC) - Int 22

Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration

Other than as noted below, the adoption of the new HKFRSs and amendments to HKFRSs has no material impact on the Group's financial statements.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Goldjoy Group Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 04:14:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:55aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : launches New eK Wagon & eK X keicars
PU
12:50aPOSITIVO TECNOLOGIA : posts net profit before inconme tax of R$10.2 million in 2018
PU
12:50aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for February 2019
PU
12:50aNISSAN MOTOR : production, sales and exports for February 2019
PU
12:43aHonda, Hino to invest in Toyota-SoftBank venture on self-driving
AQ
12:43aFUJITSU : installs biometric palm readers at S. Korean airports
AQ
12:34aSIME DARBY PLANTATION BHD : Most Southeast Asian markets up on bargain hunting; Malaysia slips on central bank outlook
RE
12:34aCHINA GOLDJOY : year net down 23% to HK$670.83m
AQ
12:34aHUARONG INVESTMENT STOCK : Inv year net down 97% to HK$9.25m
AQ
12:33aBOEING : to update anti-stall system of 737 MAX jets after crashes
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
2Nissan panel says facts point to legal violations by ousted chairman Ghosn
3JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : New Jersey jury finds J&J not liable in talc cancer trial; company set..
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing rolls out software fix to defend 737 MAX franchise, awaits U.S. regulator's a..
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Jury Awards Over $80 Million to California Man in Roundup Trial -- 3rd Update
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.