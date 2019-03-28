|
China Goldjoy : 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
03/28/2019 | 12:15am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
2018 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
The board of directors (the "Board") of China Goldjoy Group Limited (the "Company") would like to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative figures for 2017.
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
FY2018
|
FY2017
|
Change
|
|
Revenue (HK$' million)
|
1,582.6
|
2825.3
|
-44.0%
|
Gross profit (HK$' million)
|
519.4
|
871.3
|
-40.4%
|
EBITDA (HK$' million) (Note 1)
|
960.1
|
1099.0
|
-12.6%
|
EBIT (HK$' million) (Note 2)
|
879.1
|
1059.2
|
-17.0%
|
Net profit attributable to owners of
|
670.8
|
|
|
the Company (HK$' million)
|
869.2
|
-22.8%
|
EPS (HK cents)
|
2.60
|
|
|
- Basic
|
3.90
|
-33.3%
|
- Diluted
|
2.60
|
3.90
|
-33.3%
|
Dividend per share (HK cent)
|
0.20
|
|
|
- Final
|
0.51
|
-60.8%
|
|
As at
|
As at
|
|
|
31.12.2018
|
31.12.2017
|
|
Net asset value (HK$' million)
|
6,964.8
|
7,769.4
|
-10.4%
|
Net asset value per share (HK$)
|
0.27
|
0.31
|
-12.9%
|
Cash and cash equivalents (HK$' million)
|
907.1
|
2,231.4
|
-59.3%
|
Borrowings (HK$' million)
|
1,686.4
|
625.9
|
+269.4%
|
Gearing ratio (%) (Note 3)
|
24.21%
|
8.06%
|
+200.4%
|
|
|
|
Notes:
1.EBITDA is calculated at profit before income tax subtracted by finance income - net (excluding adjustment of put option liability in relation to acquisition of subsidiaries) and adding back depreciation of property, plant and equipment, amortisation of intangible assets and amortisation of land use right.
2.EBIT is calculated at profit before income tax subtracted by finance income - net (excluding adjustment of put option liability in relation to acquisition of a subsidiary).
3.Gearing ratio is calculated at borrowings divided by net asset value.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2018
Revenue Cost of sales
Gross profit
Other (losses)/gains - net Other income
Gain on bargain purchase from acquisition of a subsidiary
Gain on bargain purchase from acquisition of an associate
Fair value gain on investment properties Distribution costs
Administrative expenses
Operating profit
Finance (costs)/income - net Share of results of associates
Provision for impairment of investment in an associate
Profit before income tax
Income tax expense
Profit for the year
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the Company
Non-controlling interests
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
3
|
1,582,581
|
|
2,825,287
|
|
5
|
(1,063,217)
|
(1,954,011)
|
|
519,364
|
|
871,276
|
|
4
|
(35,597)
|
4,563
|
|
4
|
56,569
|
|
115,284
|
|
|
44,042
|
|
208,012
|
|
|
344,877
|
|
-
|
|
255,733
|
|
123,409
|
|
5
|
(38,593)
|
(28,823)
|
5
|
(295,872)
|
(240,319)
|
|
850,523
|
|
1,053,402
|
|
6
|
(56,100)
|
10,673
|
|
|
15,089
|
|
(3,460)
|
|
-
|
(5,212)
|
|
809,512
|
|
1,055,403
|
|
7
|
(133,916)
|
(161,512)
|
|
675,596
|
|
893,891
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
670,827
|
|
869,170
|
|
|
4,769
|
|
24,721
|
|
|
675,596
|
|
893,891
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fair value gain/(loss) on available-for-sale financial assets, net of tax
Currency translation differences
Share of other comprehensive income of associates Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Net change in fair value of equity investments
designated in fair value through other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income for the year` Total comprehensive income for the year
Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:
Owners of the Company Non-controlling interests
Earnings per share for profit attributable to owners of the Company
-basic
-diluted
- 76,874
(234,985) 140,661
(30,422)-
(2,051,800)-
(2,317,207) 217,535
(1,641,611) 1,111,426
(1,632,515) 1,054,955
(9,096) 56,471
(1,641,611)} 1,111,426
HK2.60 cents HK3.90 cents HK2.60 centsHK3.90 cents
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As of 31 December 2018
|
|
|
2018
|
2017
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
|
HK$'000
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
409,910
|
433,258
|
Prepaid land lease payments
|
|
4,839
|
4,105
|
Investment properties
|
|
3,082,784
|
2,447,232
|
Intangible assets
|
|
189,087
|
194,670
|
Investments in associates
|
|
1,154,558
|
|
-
|
Available-for-sale financial assets
|
10(a)
|
-
|
1,534,850
|
Financial assets at fair value through other
|
|
|
|
|
comprehensive income
|
10(b)
|
903,857
|
|
-
|
Deferred tax asset
|
|
-
|
9,194
|
Trade receivables
|
12
|
-
|
8,341
|
Finance lease receivables
|
|
91,394
|
104,382
|
Deposits and other receivables
|
|
24,275
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,860,704
|
4,736,032
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
42,081
|
55,512
|
Properties under development
|
|
863,272
|
524,212
|
Completed properties held for sale
|
|
353,118
|
698,267
|
Loans and advances
|
11
|
960,394
|
892,904
|
Trade receivables
|
12
|
154,417
|
356,123
|
Finance lease receivables
|
|
44,244
|
19,789
|
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
|
|
207,684
|
276,383
|
Current tax recoverables
|
|
-
|
10,270
|
Held-to-maturity investment
|
|
-
|
60,000
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
13
|
982,589
|
952,960
|
Contract assets
|
|
37,224
|
|
-
|
Client trust bank balances
|
|
261,084
|
101,031
|
Restricted cash
|
|
67,893
|
46,154
|
Time deposit over three months
|
|
39,350
|
|
-
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
907,123
|
2,231,369
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,920,473
|
6,224,974
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
10,781,177
|
10,961,006
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)
As of 31 December 2018
|
|
|
2018
|
2017
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owner's equity attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Company's equity holders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
2,586,981
|
2,467,933
|
Reserves
|
|
3,715,486
|
4,777,982
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,302,467
|
7,245,915
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
662,287
|
523,466
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
6,964,754
|
7,769,381
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other payables
|
|
-
|
77,364
|
Borrowings
|
|
31,847
|
207,962
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
320,543
|
283,647
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
352,390
|
568,973
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and bills payables
|
14
|
779,925
|
737,629
|
Accruals and other payables
|
|
637,512
|
1,382,774
|
Borrowings
|
|
1,654,504
|
417,903
|
Current tax liabilities
|
|
100,654
|
84,346
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
291,438
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,464,033
|
2,622,652
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
3,816,423
|
3,191,625
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
10,781,177
|
10,961,006
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTES
1GENERAL INFORMATION
China Goldjoy Group Limited (the "Company") was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 17 July 2009 as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law, Cap. 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands. The address of its registered office is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman KY1-1111, Cayman Islands.
The Company is an investment holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") are principally engaged in the trading and provision of services with respect to automation related equipment (the "Automation"), financial services (the "Financial Services"), the manufacturing of a range of high-technology and new energy products (the "Manufacturing"), property investment and development (the "Property Investment and Development") and securities investment (the "Securities Investment").
The Company's shares were listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") on 15 December 2010.
The consolidated financial statements are presented in thousands of units of Hong Kong dollars, unless otherwise stated. These financial statements have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company and approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 27 March 2019.
2.ADOPTION OF HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("HKFRSs") 2.1 Adoption of new or revised HKFRSs
In the current year, the Group has applied for the first time the following new standards, amendments and interpretations ("the new HKFRSs") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), which are relevant to and effective for the Group's financial statements for the annual period beginning on 1 January 2018:
|
Annual Improvements to
|
Amendments to HKFRS 1, First-time adoption of Hong Kong
|
HKFRSs 2014 - 2016 Cycle
|
Financial Reporting Standards
|
Annual Improvements to
|
Amendments to HKAS 28, Investments in Associates and
|
HKFRSs 2014 - 2016 Cycle
|
Joint Ventures
|
Amendments to HKFRS 2
|
Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment
|
|
Transactions
|
Amendments to HKFRS 4
|
Applying HKFRS 9 Financial Instruments with HKFRS 4
|
|
Insurance Contracts
|
HKFRS 9
|
Financial Instruments
|
HKFRS 15
|
Revenue from Contracts with Customers
|
Amendments to HKFRS 15
|
Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Clarifications to
|
|
HKFRS 15)
|
Amendments to HKAS 40
|
Transfers of Investment Property
|
HK(IFRIC) - Int 22
|
Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration
Other than as noted below, the adoption of the new HKFRSs and amendments to HKFRSs has no material impact on the Group's financial statements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
China Goldjoy Group Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 04:14:10 UTC
|
|