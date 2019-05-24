|
China Goldjoy : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT(1) CLOSE OF UNCONDITIONAL MANDATORY ECURITIES EXCHANGE OFFER WITH CASH ALTERNATIVE BY CCB INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL LIMITED FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE OFFEROR TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED SHARES IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF NEW SPORTS GROUP LIMITED (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED OR AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY THE OFFEROR AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT) (2) RESULTS OF THE OFFER
05/24/2019 | 10:53am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.
This joint announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of New Sports Group Limited or China Goldjoy Group Limited.
|
|
NEW SPORTS GROUP LIMITED
|
|
新 體 育 集 團 有 限 公 司
|
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
|
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
|
(Stock Code: 01282)
|
(Stock Code: 00299)
HONG KONG BAO XIN ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
香 港 寶 信 資 產 管 理 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT
-
CLOSE OF UNCONDITIONAL MANDATORY SECURITIES EXCHANGE OFFER WITH CASH ALTERNATIVE BY
CCB INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL LIMITED
FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE OFFEROR
TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED SHARES IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF
NEW SPORTS GROUP LIMITED
(OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED OR AGREED TO BE
ACQUIRED BY THE OFFEROR AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT
WITH IT)
(2) RESULTS OF THE OFFER
Reference is made to the composite offer and response document dated 3 May 2019 jointly issued by the Offeror and NSG in relation to the Offer (the ''Composite Offer Document''). Unless otherwise specified, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Composite Offer Document.
CLOSE OF THE OFFER
The Offeror and NSG jointly announce that the Offer was closed at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 24 May 2019 and the Offer was not revised or extended by the Offeror.
RESULTS OF THE OFFER
At 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 24 May 2019, being the latest time and date for acceptance of the Offer, the Offeror had received valid acceptances in respect of a total of 450,888,302 Offer Shares under the Offer, representing approximately 10.81% of the issued share capital of NSG as at the date of this joint announcement.
Among the 450,888,302 Offer Shares validly tendered for acceptance of the Offer:
-
the Share Alternative was selected in respect of 9,200,500 Offer Shares, representing approximately 2.04% of all the Offer Shares validly tendered for acceptance of the Offer; and
-
the Cash Alternative was selected in respect of 441,687,802 Offer Shares, representing approximately 97.96% of all the Offer Shares validly tendered for acceptance of the Offer.
Accordingly, a total of 9,200,500 new CGG Shares will be allotted and issued by CGG to satisfy the Share Alternative and cash consideration in the total amount of HK$192,134,193.87 will be paid by the Offeror to the Accepting NSG Shareholders.
SETTLEMENT OF THE OFFER
In case where the Share Alternative is selected, the certificate of new CGG Shares issued and allotted by CGG has been or will be (as the case may be) despatched to the Accepting NSG Shareholder by ordinary post at his/her/its own risk as soon as possible but in any event within seven (7) business days (as defined under the Takeovers Code) of the date on which all the relevant documents are received by the Registrar to render such acceptance complete and valid by the Registrar in accordance with the Takeovers Code.
In case where the Cash Alternative is selected, a cheque for the amount due to the Accepting NSG Shareholder has been or will be (as the case may be) despatched to the Accepting NSG Shareholder by ordinary post at his/her/its own risk as soon as possible but in any event within seven (7) business days (as defined under the Takeovers Code) of the date on which all the relevant documents are received by the Registrar to render such acceptance complete and valid by the Registrar accordance with the Takeovers Code.
In case where the Accepting NSG Shareholder elects to accept the Offer partly for the Share Alternative and partly for the Cash Alternative, a cheque for the relevant amount in cash and the certificate for the relevant number of new CGG Shares to be issued and allotted by CGG that such Accepting NSG Shareholder is entitled to have been or will be (as the case may be) despatched to such Accepting NSG Shareholder by ordinary post at his/her/its own risk as soon as possible but in any event within seven (7) business days (as defined under the Takeovers Code) of the date on which all the relevant documents are received by the Registrar to render such acceptance complete and valid by the Registrar in accordance with the Takeovers Code.
The latest date for posting of remittances and/or share certificates in respect of valid acceptances received under the Offer is Tuesday, 4 June 2019.
INTEREST OF THE OFFEROR CONCERT GROUP IN NSG SHARES
Immediately before the commencement of the Offer Period, the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it were interested in an aggregate of 1,187,991,287 NSG Shares, representing approximately 28.48% of the issued share capital of NSG as at the date of this joint announcement.
Immediately upon Completion but before the Offer was made, the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it were interested in an aggregate of 2,696,496,898 NSG Shares, representing approximately 64.65% of the issued share capital of NSG as at the date of this joint announcement.
Taking into account the valid acceptances in respect of 450,888,302 Offer Shares under the Offer (subject to the completion of the transfer to the Offeror of such Offer Shares acquired by it under the Offer), immediately after the close of the Offer, the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it are interested in an aggregate of 3,147,385,200 NSG Shares, representing approximately 75.46% of the issued share capital of NSG as at the date of this joint announcement.
Save as disclosed above, none of the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it (i) held, controlled or directed any NSG Shares or rights over NSG Shares immediately before the commencement of the Offer Period; (ii) had acquired or agreed to acquire any NSG Shares or rights over NSG Shares during the Offer Period; and (iii) had borrowed or lent any relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) in NSG during the Offer Period.
SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF NSG
The following table sets out the shareholding structure of NSG (i) immediately upon Completion but before the Offer was made; and (ii) immediately upon the close of Offer and as at the date of this joint announcement (subject to the completion of the transfer to the Offeror of such Offer Shares acquired by it under the Offer):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Immediately upon the close of the
|
|
Immediately upon Completion but
|
Offer and as at the date of this
|
|
before the Offer was made
|
joint announcement (Note 7)
|
Shareholders
|
Number of NSG
|
|
|
Number of NSG
|
|
Shares
|
Approximate %
|
Shares
|
Approximate %
|
The Offeror Concert Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Offeror (Note 1)
|
1,528,375,611
|
|
37.65
|
|
1,979,263,913
|
|
47.45
|
Hong Kong Bao Da Financial Holdings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited (Note 1)
|
1,144,151,739
|
|
28.18
|
|
1,144,151,739
|
|
27.43
|
Glory Sun Securities Limited
|
21,129,048
|
|
0.52
|
|
21,129,048
|
|
0.51
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
Mr. Yao Jianhui (Note 2)
|
1,314,000
|
|
0.03
|
|
1,314,000
|
|
0.03
|
Mr. Li Minbin (Note 3)
|
306,500
|
|
0.01
|
|
306,500
|
|
0.01
|
Mr. Zhang Chi (Note 4)
|
1,220,000
|
|
0.03
|
|
1,220,000
|
|
0.03
|
Sub-total of the Offeror
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Concert Group
|
2,696,496,898
|
|
66.42
|
|
3,147,385,200
|
|
75.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Immediately upon the close of the
|
|
Immediately upon Completion but
|
Offer and as at the date of this
|
|
before the Offer was made
|
joint announcement (Note 7)
|
Shareholders
|
Number of NSG
|
|
|
Number of NSG
|
|
Shares
|
Approximate %
|
Shares
|
Approximate %
|
The Vendors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Zhang Xiaodong
|
675,000
|
|
0.02
|
|
675,000
|
|
0.02
|
Upright Hoist Limited (Note 5)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Tengyue Limited (Note 6)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Sub-total of the Vendors
|
675,000
|
|
0.02
|
|
675,000
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public shareholders
|
1,362,384,314
|
33.56
|
|
1,023,044,597
|
|
24.53
|
Total
|
4,059,556,212
|
|
100
|
|
4,171,104,797
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Each of the Offeror and Hong Kong Bao Da Financial Holdings Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CGG and Glory Sun Securities Limited is a non-wholly owned subsidiary of CGG in which CGG holds 77.6% effective interest.
-
Mr. Yao Jianhui is an executive director and the chairman of NSG and is also an executive director, the chairman and chief executive officer of CGG. He is also a controlling shareholder (as defined under the Listing Rules) of CGG. He is deemed to be interested in all the NSG Shares held by the Offeror, Hong Kong Bao Da Financial Holdings Limited and Glory Sun Securities Limited by virtue of the SFO.
-
Mr. Li Minbin is an executive director of NSG and is also an executive director of CGG.
-
Mr. Zhang Chi is an executive director of CGG.
-
Upright Hoist Limited is wholly-owned by Mr. Zhang Xiaodong, an executive director and the vice chairman of NSG. He is deemed to be interested in all the NSG Shares held by Upright Hoist Limited by virtue of the SFO, if any.
-
Tengyue Limited is wholly-owned by Mr. Wu Teng, a non-executive director of NSG. He is deemed to be interested in all the NSG Shares held by Tengyue Limited by virtue of the SFO, if any.
-
After taking into account 111,548,585 Yue Jin Retained Shares issued by NSG to the Yue Jin Seller on 14 May 2019, details of which are set out in NSG's announcement dated 14 May 2019.
-
The aggregate of the percentage figures in the table above may not add up to the relevant sub-total or total percentage figures shown due to rounding of the percentage figures to two decimal places.
SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF CGG
The following table sets out the shareholding structure of CGG (i) immediately upon Completion but before the Offer was made; and (ii) immediately upon the close of Offer and as at the date of this joint announcement (subject to the completion of the allotment and issuance of new CGG Shares pursuant to the Share Alternative):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Immediately upon the close of the
|
|
Immediately upon Completion but
|
|
Offer and as at the date of this
|
|
before the Offer was made
|
|
joint announcement (Note 5)
|
Shareholders
|
Number of CGG
|
|
|
|
Number of CGG
|
|
Shares
|
Approximate %
|
|
Shares
|
Approximate %
|
Directors and substantial shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of CGG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Yao Jianhui (Note 1)
|
44,468,000
|
|
0.16
|
|
44,468,000
|
|
0.16
|
Tinmark Development Limited (Note 1)
|
10,794,943,600
|
|
39.43
|
|
10,794,943,600
|
|
39.42
|
Qian Hai Life Insurance Co., Ltd.*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(前海人壽保險股份有限公司)
|
4,219,560,000
|
15.41
|
|
4,219,560,000
|
|
15.41
|
Sub-total of directors and substantial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders of CGG
|
15,058,971,600
|
55.00
|
15,058,971,600
|
|
54.98
|
The Vendors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Zhang Xiaodong (Note 2)
|
800,000
|
|
0.003
|
|
800,000
|
0.003
|
Upright Hoist Limited (Note 3)
|
758,558,639
|
|
2.77
|
|
758,558,639
|
|
2.77
|
Tengyue Limited (Note 4)
|
749,146,972
|
|
2.74
|
|
|
749,146,972
|
|
2.74
|
Sub-total of the Vendors
|
1,508,505,611
|
|
5.51
|
|
1,508,505,611
|
|
5.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public shareholders (Note 5)
|
10,810,834,500
|
|
39.49
|
|
10,820,035,000
|
|
39.51
|
Total
|
27,378,311,711
|
|
100
|
|
27,387,512,211
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Mr. Yao Jianhui is an executive director, the chairman and chief executive officer of CGG and is also an executive director and the chairman of NSG. He is interested in the entire issued share capital of Tinmark Development Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability. He is deemed to be interested in all the CGG Shares held by Tinmark Development Limited by virtue of the SFO.
-
Mr. Zhang Xiaodong, an executive director and the vice chairman of NSG.
-
Upright Hoist Limited is wholly-owned by Mr. Zhang Xiaodong. He is deemed to be interested in all the CGG Shares held by Upright Hoist Limited by virtue of the SFO.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
China Goldjoy Group Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 14:52:09 UTC
|
|