RESULTS OF THE OFFER

At 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 24 May 2019, being the latest time and date for acceptance of the Offer, the Offeror had received valid acceptances in respect of a total of 450,888,302 Offer Shares under the Offer, representing approximately 10.81% of the issued share capital of NSG as at the date of this joint announcement.

Among the 450,888,302 Offer Shares validly tendered for acceptance of the Offer:

the Share Alternative was selected in respect of 9,200,500 Offer Shares, representing approximately 2.04% of all the Offer Shares validly tendered for acceptance of the Offer; and the Cash Alternative was selected in respect of 441,687,802 Offer Shares, representing approximately 97.96% of all the Offer Shares validly tendered for acceptance of the Offer.

Accordingly, a total of 9,200,500 new CGG Shares will be allotted and issued by CGG to satisfy the Share Alternative and cash consideration in the total amount of HK$192,134,193.87 will be paid by the Offeror to the Accepting NSG Shareholders.

SETTLEMENT OF THE OFFER

In case where the Share Alternative is selected, the certificate of new CGG Shares issued and allotted by CGG has been or will be (as the case may be) despatched to the Accepting NSG Shareholder by ordinary post at his/her/its own risk as soon as possible but in any event within seven (7) business days (as defined under the Takeovers Code) of the date on which all the relevant documents are received by the Registrar to render such acceptance complete and valid by the Registrar in accordance with the Takeovers Code.

In case where the Cash Alternative is selected, a cheque for the amount due to the Accepting NSG Shareholder has been or will be (as the case may be) despatched to the Accepting NSG Shareholder by ordinary post at his/her/its own risk as soon as possible but in any event within seven (7) business days (as defined under the Takeovers Code) of the date on which all the relevant documents are received by the Registrar to render such acceptance complete and valid by the Registrar accordance with the Takeovers Code.

In case where the Accepting NSG Shareholder elects to accept the Offer partly for the Share Alternative and partly for the Cash Alternative, a cheque for the relevant amount in cash and the certificate for the relevant number of new CGG Shares to be issued and allotted by CGG that such Accepting NSG Shareholder is entitled to have been or will be (as the case may be) despatched to such Accepting NSG Shareholder by ordinary post at his/her/its own risk as soon as possible but in any event within seven (7) business days (as defined under the Takeovers Code) of the date on which all the relevant documents are received by the Registrar to render such acceptance complete and valid by the Registrar in accordance with the Takeovers Code.

The latest date for posting of remittances and/or share certificates in respect of valid acceptances received under the Offer is Tuesday, 4 June 2019.