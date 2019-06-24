|
China Goldjoy : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT - DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION DEEMED DISPOSAL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN BAOXIN INDUSTRIAL
06/24/2019 | 09:28pm EDT
|
|
NEW SPORTS GROUP LIMITED
|
|
新 體 育 集 團 有 限 公 司
|
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
|
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
|
(Stock Code: 01282)
|
(Stock Code: 00299)
|
JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT
|
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
|
MAJOR TRANSACTION
|
DEEMED DISPOSAL OF EQUITY
|
DEEMED DISPOSAL OF EQUITY
|
INTERESTS IN BAOXIN INDUSTRIAL
|
INTERESTS IN BAOXIN INDUSTRIAL
THE CAPITAL INJECTION AGREEMENT
On 24 June 2019, Baoxin Holdings, the Investor and Baoxin Industrial entered into the Capital Injection Agreement pursuant to which the Investor agreed to contribute a total of RMB1,235,500,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$1,406,493,200) into Baoxin Industrial, of which RMB264,800,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$301,448,320) will be contributed as additional registered capital in Baoxin Industrial and the balance of RMB970,700,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$1,105,044,880) will be credited to the capital reserve in Baoxin Industrial and Baoxin Holdings agreed (i) that the Investor shall make the Capital Injection and (ii) to waive the pre-emptive right in respect of the increased capital.
Upon Completion, the total registered capital of Baoxin Industrial will increase from RMB1,500,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$1,707,600,000) to RMB1,764,800,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$2,009,048,320). Baoxin Holdings' equity interest in Baoxin Industrial will decrease from 100% to 85%, and the remaining 15% of equity interest in Baoxin Industrial will be held by the Investor. As such, Baoxin Industrial will continue to be a subsidiary of GSFG and NSG.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATION
Given the Capital Injection will result in the dilution of the GSFG Group and NSG Group's equity interest in Baoxin Industrial, the entering into of the Capital Injection Agreement and the Transactions (including but not limited to the Capital Injection) constitutes a deemed disposal of Baoxin Industrial by the GSFG Group and NSG Group under Rule 14.29 of the Listing Rules.
In respect of the GSFG Group, as one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the Capital Injection Agreement and the Transactions (including but not limited to the Capital Injection) is more than 5% but less than 25%, the Capital Injection Agreement and the Transactions (including but not limited to the Capital Injection) constitute a discloseable transaction of GSFG under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.
In respect of the NSG Group, as one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the Capital Injection Agreement and the Transactions (including but not limited to the Capital Injection) is more than 25% but less than 75%, the Capital Injection Agreement and the Transactions (including but not limited to the Capital Injection) constitute a major transaction of NSG under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting, announcement, circular and NSG Shareholders' approval requirements under the Listing Rules.
To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the NSG Directors, after having made all reasonable enquiries, no NSG Shareholders or any of their respective associates have any material interest in the Capital Injection Agreement and the Transactions (including but not limited to the Capital Injection). Thus, no NSG Shareholders are required to abstain from voting in favour of the resolution approving the Capital Injection Agreement and the Transactions (including but not limited to the Capital Injection).
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Yao holds 11,062,227,600 GSFG Shares, representing approximately 40.39% of the total number of GSFG Shares in issue, and directly holds 1,314,000 NSG Shares, representing approximately 0.03% of the total number of NSG Shares in issue, and indirectly holds 1,979,263,913, 1,144,151,739 and 21,129,048 NSG Shares through Hong Kong Bao Xin, Hong Kong Bao Da and Glory Sun Securities, which are all subsidiaries of GSFG, representing approximately 43.50%, 25.14% and 0.46% of the total number of NSG Shares in issue. As such, Hong Kong Bao Xin, Hong Kong Bao Da and Glory Sun Securities are closely allied group of NSG Shareholders.
Pursuant to Rule 14.44 of the Listing Rules, written approval for the Capital Injection Agreement and the Transactions (including but not limited to the Capital Injection) has been obtained from the aforesaid closely allied group of NSG Shareholders, collectively holding an aggregate of 3,145,858,700 NSG Shares, which represent approximately 69.13% of the total number of NSG Shares in issue as at the date of this announcement. Accordingly, no extraordinary general meeting of NSG will be convened for the purpose of approving the Capital Injection Agreement and the Transactions (including but not limited to the Capital Injection).
A circular of NSG containing, among other things, further details of the Capital Injection Agreement and the Transactions (including but not limited to the Capital Injection) and such other information as required under the Listing Rules is expected to be despatched to the NSG Shareholders on or before 16 July 2019.
THE CAPITAL INJECTION AGREEMENT
The principal terms of the Capital Injection Agreement are set out as follows:
|
Date
|
24 June 2019
|
Parties
|
(i) Baoxin Holdings (as existing shareholder)
|
|
(ii) the Investor (as investor)
|
|
(iii) Baoxin Industrial (as company)
|
|
As at the date of this announcement, Baoxin Industrial is a direct
|
|
wholly-owned subsidiary of Baoxin Holdings and an indirect wholly-
|
|
owned subsidiary of GSFG and NSG.
|
|
To the best of the GSFG Directors and NSG Directors' knowledge,
|
|
information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, the
|
|
Investor and the ultimate beneficial owner of the Investor are
|
|
Independent Third Parties.
|
Capital Injection
|
Pursuant to the Capital Injection Agreement, the Investor agreed to contribute a total of RMB1,235,500,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$1,406,493,200) into Baoxin Industrial, of which RMB264,800,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$301,448,320) will be contributed as additional registered capital in Baoxin Industrial and the balance of RMB970,700,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$1,105,044,880) will be credited to the capital reserve in Baoxin Industrial and Baoxin Holdings agreed (i) that the Investor shall make the Capital Injection and (ii) to waive the pre-emptive right in respect of the increased capital.
Effect on equity holding structure in Baoxin Industrial
Upon Completion, the total registered capital of Baoxin Industrial will increase from RMB1,500,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$1,707,600,000) to RMB1,764,800,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$2,009,048,320). Baoxin Holdings' equity interest in Baoxin Industrial will decrease from 100% to 85%, and the remaining 15% of equity interest in Baoxin Industrial will be held by the Investor. As such, Baoxin Industrial will continue to be a subsidiary of GSFG and NSG.
Basis of determining the amount of the Capital Injection
The amount of Capital Injection has been determined with reference to the net asset value of Baoxin Industrial, which is estimated to be RMB7,000,737,300 (equivalent to approximately HK$7,969,639,340) based on an equity valuation performed by an independent valuer engaged in the PRC by Baoxin Holdings (using the adjusted net asset value of Baoxin Industrial per the unaudited local management accounts as at 31 May 2019) after taking into account the market value of the investment properties and land development projects owned by its existing real estate project companies, and also the respective percentages of equity interest as held by Baoxin Holdings and the Investor on a fully paid-up and enlarged basis. The amount of Capital Injection was finally agreed between Baoxin Holdings and the Investor after extensive arm's length negotiations.
Payment term of the Capital Injection
The Investor shall pay the Capital Injection in full in cash by instalments within 60 days from the date of Completion.
Completion and registration procedures
Within 30 business days from the date of signing the Capital Injection Agreement, the parties to the Capital Injection Agreement shall complete together the relevant registration for the contribution of capital by the Investor and the change of shareholders of Baoxin Industrial at the relevant administration bureau for industry and commerce pursuant to the terms of the Capital Injection Agreement. Completion shall take place on the date on which such registration procedures for change are completed.
Pursuant to the Capital Injection Agreement, there is no restriction on the subsequent sale or transfer of the Investor's equity interest in Baoxin Industrial except such has been previously communicated with and accepted by Baoxin Holdings.
Management of Baoxin Industrial upon Completion
Upon Completion, the governance structure and model of Baoxin Industrial shall remain unchanged. Baoxin Holdings will continue to have the right to appoint or reappoint Baoxin Industrial's legal representatives, directors and supervisors. In that regard, the Investor shall be merely a passive investor without participating in the daily operations of Baoxin Industrial.
INFORMATION ON GSFG AND GSFG GROUP
GSFG is an investment holding company. The GSFG Group is principally engaged in financial services, automation, manufacturing, securities investment and property investment and development.
INFORMATION ON NSG AND NSG GROUP
NSG is an investment holding company. The principal activities of its subsidiaries are property development and property investment in the PRC, trading of commodities, supply chain business, development of cultural sports in the PRC and securities investment. As at the date of this announcement, NSG is an indirect subsidiary of GSFG.
Baoxin Holdings is a limited company established in the PRC, the principal activities of which include holding the investment of Baoxin Industrial and trading of commodities. As at the date of this announcement, Baoxin Holdings is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of GSFG and NSG.
Baoxin Industrial is a limited company established in the PRC, the principal activities of which include holding the investment of the NSG Group's real estate project companies, trading of commodities, and supply chain business. As at the date of this announcement, Baoxin Industrial is a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Baoxin Holdings and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of GSFG and NSG.
INFORMATION ON THE INVESTOR
The Investor is a limited company established in the PRC, the principal activities of which include making investments in the establishment of business entities and letting of self- owned properties for rent.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE CAPITAL INJECTION
The entering into of the Capital Injection Agreement would allow Baoxin Industrial to have sufficient working capital to fund the existing and future land development projects owned by its respective real estate project companies. In addition to generating cashflow to Baoxin Industrial, it helps to expand the business scope of Baoxin Industrial with new profitable business activities such as supply chain business operations, thus improving the financial position and future prospects of Baoxin Industrial.
The GSFG Directors and NSG Directors (including the independent non-executive directors of GSFG and NSG) consider that the terms of the Capital Injection Agreement and the Transactions (including but not limited to the Capital Injection) are fair and reasonable and in the interests of GSFG and NSG and their respective shareholders as a whole. They also consider that the Capital Injection Agreement and the Transactions (including but not limited to the Capital Injection) are on normal commercial terms or better and have been entered into in the usual and ordinary course of business of the GSFG Group and NSG Group.
