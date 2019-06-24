China Goldjoy : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT - DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION DEEMED DISPOSAL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN BAOXIN INDUSTRIAL

In respect of the GSFG Group, as one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the Capital Injection Agreement and the Transactions (including but not limited to the Capital Injection) is more than 5% but less than 25%, the Capital Injection Agreement and the Transactions (including but not limited to the Capital Injection) constitute a discloseable transaction of GSFG under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

In respect of the NSG Group, as one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the Capital Injection Agreement and the Transactions (including but not limited to the Capital Injection) is more than 25% but less than 75%, the Capital Injection Agreement and the Transactions (including but not limited to the Capital Injection) constitute a major transaction of NSG under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting, announcement, circular and NSG Shareholders' approval requirements under the Listing Rules.

To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the NSG Directors, after having made all reasonable enquiries, no NSG Shareholders or any of their respective associates have any material interest in the Capital Injection Agreement and the Transactions (including but not limited to the Capital Injection). Thus, no NSG Shareholders are required to abstain from voting in favour of the resolution approving the Capital Injection Agreement and the Transactions (including but not limited to the Capital Injection).

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Yao holds 11,062,227,600 GSFG Shares, representing approximately 40.39% of the total number of GSFG Shares in issue, and directly holds 1,314,000 NSG Shares, representing approximately 0.03% of the total number of NSG Shares in issue, and indirectly holds 1,979,263,913, 1,144,151,739 and 21,129,048 NSG Shares through Hong Kong Bao Xin, Hong Kong Bao Da and Glory Sun Securities, which are all subsidiaries of GSFG, representing approximately 43.50%, 25.14% and 0.46% of the total number of NSG Shares in issue. As such, Hong Kong Bao Xin, Hong Kong Bao Da and Glory Sun Securities are closely allied group of NSG Shareholders.

Pursuant to Rule 14.44 of the Listing Rules, written approval for the Capital Injection Agreement and the Transactions (including but not limited to the Capital Injection) has been obtained from the aforesaid closely allied group of NSG Shareholders, collectively holding an aggregate of 3,145,858,700 NSG Shares, which represent approximately 69.13% of the total number of NSG Shares in issue as at the date of this announcement. Accordingly, no extraordinary general meeting of NSG will be convened for the purpose of approving the Capital Injection Agreement and the Transactions (including but not limited to the Capital Injection).

A circular of NSG containing, among other things, further details of the Capital Injection Agreement and the Transactions (including but not limited to the Capital Injection) and such other information as required under the Listing Rules is expected to be despatched to the NSG Shareholders on or before 16 July 2019.