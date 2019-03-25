|
China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018
CHINA GRAND PHARMACEUTICAL AND HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS LIMITED 遠 大 醫 藥 健 康 控 股 有 限 公 司*
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00512)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
Financial Summary
- The revenue for the year ended 31 December 2018 amounted to approximately HK$5,958.36 million (2017: HK$4,770.85 million) with an increment of approximately 24.9% as compared with the same period of last year, and a 5-year compound average growth rate of approximately 17.5% between 2013 to 2018.
- The profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 amounted to approximately HK$712.67 million (2017: HK$460.81 million) with an increment of approximately 54.7% as compared with the same period of last year, and a 5-year compound average growth rate of approximately 48.2% between 2013 to 2018.
- The gross profit margin for the year ended 31 December 2018 was approximately 53.1% (2017: 52.0%) with an increment of approximately 1.1 per cent points as compared with the same period of last year, and the annual average growth rate between 2013 to 2018 is approximately 4.0 per cent points. The reason for such increment is mainly due to the continuous restructuring of product portfolio and increase the proportion of high profit margin products.
- As a result capital and asset injection, the gearing ratio of the Group, measured by bank borrowings as a percentage of shareholders' equity, recorded a substantial decrease from approximately 108.4% as at 31 December 2017 to approximately 29.7% as at 31 December 2018.
- During 2018 the Group kept on strengthening the corporate strategy in promoting products with high-entry barriers, products with brands and products integration of raw materials and preparations, which brought out an obvious attainment of operation. Throughout years of efforts, the operation profit of the Group recorded continuous growth and thus the Board proposed a final dividend of HK$0.086 per Share.
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018 of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group"), together with comparative figures for the previous period as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Revenue
|
4
|
5,958,355
|
4,770,850
|
Cost of sales
|
(2,796,841)
|
(2,291,353)
|
Gross profit
|
3,161,514
|
2,479,497
|
Other revenue and income
|
196,119
|
135,346
|
Distribution costs
|
(1,759,869)
|
(1,325,289)
|
Administrative expenses
|
(563,577)
|
(541,256)
|
Other operating expenses
|
5
|
(16,171)
|
(13,141)
|
Share of results of associates
|
69,179
|
(1,791)
|
Finance costs
|
6
|
(203,296)
|
(174,427)
|
Profit before tax
|
883,899
|
558,939
|
Income tax expense
|
7
|
(147,460)
|
(73,181)
|
Profit for the year
|
8
|
736,439
|
485,758
|
|
Other comprehensive income/(loss),
|
net of income tax
|
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
|
Fair value gain on investment in equity instruments at
|
fair value through other comprehensive income
|
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit
|
or loss:
|
Share of other comprehensive income of associates
|
Exchange difference on translating foreign operations
|
Other comprehensive (loss)/ income for the year,
|
net of income tax
|
Total comprehensive income for the year,
|
net of income tax
|
Profit for the year attributable to:
|
|
|
2018
|
2017
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
862
|
-
|
2,598
|
497
|
(153,816)
|
151,750
|
(150,356)
|
152,247
|
586,083
|
638,005
|
712,667
|
460,811
|
23,772
|
24,947
|
736,439
|
485,758
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
attributable to:
|
561,693
|
567,040
|
24,390
|
70,965
|
586,083
|
638,005
|
(restated)
|
27.74
|
20.54
|
26.50
|
19.63
Notes
Earnings per share
- Basic (HK cents)
- Diluted (HK cents)
10
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 December 2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Non-current assets
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
2,876,443
|
2,891,785
|
Investment properties
|
74,228
|
64,773
|
Prepaid lease payments
|
267,953
|
287,803
|
Interests in associates
|
13
|
5,309,989
|
273,522
|
Available-for-sale financial assets
|
-
|
100,898
|
Equity instruments at fair value through other
|
comprehensive income
|
96,526
|
-
|
Deposits for acquisition of non-current assets
|
39,491
|
41,653
|
Goodwill
|
487,848
|
511,539
|
Intangible assets
|
815,998
|
875,718
|
Deferred tax assets
|
14,290
|
1,243
|
Prepayments
|
84,841
|
66,426
|
10,067,607
|
5,115,360
|
Current assets
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
45,605
|
18,011
|
Inventories
|
770,329
|
762,933
|
Trade and other receivables
|
11
|
1,609,311
|
1,485,925
|
Amount due from related companies
|
10,832
|
5,400
|
Prepaid lease payments
|
7,216
|
8,771
|
Pledged bank deposits
|
73,515
|
25,549
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
912,244
|
640,842
|
3,429,052
|
2,947,431
|
Current liabilities
|
Trade and other payables
|
12
|
2,342,539
|
1,665,838
|
Contract liabilities
|
156,432
|
-
|
Bank and other borrowings
|
1,967,352
|
2,165,957
|
Convertible bonds
|
284,725
|
-
|
Obligations under finance leases
|
54,097
|
56,090
|
Amounts due to related companies
|
10,529
|
18,173
|
Amount due to immediate holding company
|
17,603
|
23,368
|
Income tax payable
|
133,571
|
77,339
|
4,966,848
|
4,006,765
|
Net current liabilities
|
(1,537,796)
|
(1,059,334)
|
Total assets less current liabilities
|
8,529,811
|
4,056,026
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Bank and other borrowings
|
187,486
|
278,212
|
Convertible bonds
|
-
|
293,958
|
Bond payables
|
113,562
|
119,474
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
179,012
|
195,582
|
Deferred income
|
595,894
|
632,253
|
Obligations under finance leases
|
19,230
|
76,946
|
1,095,184
|
1,596,425
|
Net assets
|
7,434,627
|
2,459,601
|
2018
|
2017
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Capital and reserves attributable to owners of
|
the Company
|
Share capital
|
14
|
31,348
|
22,370
|
Reserves
|
7,159,611
|
2,211,516
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
7,190,959
|
2,233,886
|
Non-controlling interests
|
243,668
|
225,715
|
Total equity
|
7,434,627
|
2,459,601
