Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 09:10pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA GRAND PHARMACEUTICAL AND HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS LIMITED 遠 大 醫 藥 健 康 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00512)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Financial Summary

  • - The revenue for the year ended 31 December 2018 amounted to approximately HK$5,958.36 million (2017: HK$4,770.85 million) with an increment of approximately 24.9% as compared with the same period of last year, and a 5-year compound average growth rate of approximately 17.5% between 2013 to 2018.

  • - The profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 amounted to approximately HK$712.67 million (2017: HK$460.81 million) with an increment of approximately 54.7% as compared with the same period of last year, and a 5-year compound average growth rate of approximately 48.2% between 2013 to 2018.

  • - The gross profit margin for the year ended 31 December 2018 was approximately 53.1% (2017: 52.0%) with an increment of approximately 1.1 per cent points as compared with the same period of last year, and the annual average growth rate between 2013 to 2018 is approximately 4.0 per cent points. The reason for such increment is mainly due to the continuous restructuring of product portfolio and increase the proportion of high profit margin products.

  • - As a result capital and asset injection, the gearing ratio of the Group, measured by bank borrowings as a percentage of shareholders' equity, recorded a substantial decrease from approximately 108.4% as at 31 December 2017 to approximately 29.7% as at 31 December 2018.

  • - During 2018 the Group kept on strengthening the corporate strategy in promoting products with high-entry barriers, products with brands and products integration of raw materials and preparations, which brought out an obvious attainment of operation. Throughout years of efforts, the operation profit of the Group recorded continuous growth and thus the Board proposed a final dividend of HK$0.086 per Share.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018 of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group"), together with comparative figures for the previous period as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

4

5,958,355

4,770,850

Cost of sales

(2,796,841)

(2,291,353)

Gross profit

3,161,514

2,479,497

Other revenue and income

196,119

135,346

Distribution costs

(1,759,869)

(1,325,289)

Administrative expenses

(563,577)

(541,256)

Other operating expenses

5

(16,171)

(13,141)

Share of results of associates

69,179

(1,791)

Finance costs

6

(203,296)

(174,427)

Profit before tax

883,899

558,939

Income tax expense

7

(147,460)

(73,181)

Profit for the year

8

736,439

485,758

Other comprehensive income/(loss),

net of income tax

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Fair value gain on investment in equity instruments at

fair value through other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit

or loss:

Share of other comprehensive income of associates

Exchange difference on translating foreign operations

Other comprehensive (loss)/ income for the year,

net of income tax

Total comprehensive income for the year,

net of income tax

Profit for the year attributable to:

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

862

-

2,598

497

(153,816)

151,750

(150,356)

152,247

586,083

638,005

712,667

460,811

23,772

24,947

736,439

485,758

Total comprehensive income for the year

attributable to:

561,693

567,040

24,390

70,965

586,083

638,005

(restated)

27.74

20.54

26.50

19.63

Notes

  • - Owners of the Company

  • - Non-controlling interests

  • - Owners of the Company

  • - Non-controlling interests

Earnings per share

- Basic (HK cents)

- Diluted (HK cents)

10

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

2,876,443

2,891,785

Investment properties

74,228

64,773

Prepaid lease payments

267,953

287,803

Interests in associates

13

5,309,989

273,522

Available-for-sale financial assets

-

100,898

Equity instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income

96,526

-

Deposits for acquisition of non-current assets

39,491

41,653

Goodwill

487,848

511,539

Intangible assets

815,998

875,718

Deferred tax assets

14,290

1,243

Prepayments

84,841

66,426

10,067,607

5,115,360

Current assets

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

45,605

18,011

Inventories

770,329

762,933

Trade and other receivables

11

1,609,311

1,485,925

Amount due from related companies

10,832

5,400

Prepaid lease payments

7,216

8,771

Pledged bank deposits

73,515

25,549

Cash and cash equivalents

912,244

640,842

3,429,052

2,947,431

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

12

2,342,539

1,665,838

Contract liabilities

156,432

-

Bank and other borrowings

1,967,352

2,165,957

Convertible bonds

284,725

-

Obligations under finance leases

54,097

56,090

Amounts due to related companies

10,529

18,173

Amount due to immediate holding company

17,603

23,368

Income tax payable

133,571

77,339

4,966,848

4,006,765

Net current liabilities

(1,537,796)

(1,059,334)

Total assets less current liabilities

8,529,811

4,056,026

Non-current liabilities

Bank and other borrowings

187,486

278,212

Convertible bonds

-

293,958

Bond payables

113,562

119,474

Deferred tax liabilities

179,012

195,582

Deferred income

595,894

632,253

Obligations under finance leases

19,230

76,946

1,095,184

1,596,425

Net assets

7,434,627

2,459,601

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Capital and reserves attributable to owners of

the Company

Share capital

14

31,348

22,370

Reserves

7,159,611

2,211,516

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

7,190,959

2,233,886

Non-controlling interests

243,668

225,715

Total equity

7,434,627

2,459,601

Disclaimer

China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 01:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:28pNTT DOCOMO : DOCOMO and STP to Test Drone-based Inspection Service in Indonesia
AQ
10:26pSTANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart CEO says fears of Chinese growth slowdown, trade war are receding
RE
10:25pCARSALES COM : Becoming a substantial holder from MQG Opens in a new Window
PU
10:24pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : flags earnings miss as chip prices slide
RE
10:23pAPPLE : unveils its own credit card
AQ
10:22pMMG : China's MMG to declare force majeure on copper from Peru mine as blockade continues
RE
10:20pELDERS : Recognising dedication with One Elders – announcing the winners for February
PU
10:20pFUJIFILM : and National Cancer Center Japan launch a joint research project on a new cancer immunotherapy.
PU
10:16pU.S.J. - Açúcar E Álcool S.A. Announces Exchange Offer And Consent Solicitation
PR
10:15pSITE INTERNATIONAL : Market Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : readies 737 MAX software fix as families wait for crash report
2APPLE : Apple News+, at $10 a month, could deliver more content than multiple subscriptions
3PILBARA MINERALS LTD : PILBARA MINERALS : Stage 3 Scoping Study Outcomes
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : wins China order for 300 jets as Xi visits France
5Ackman's fund zooms ahead as he casts himself as corporate helpmate

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.