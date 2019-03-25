China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA GRAND PHARMACEUTICAL AND HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS LIMITED 遠 大 醫 藥 健 康 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00512)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Financial Summary

- The revenue for the year ended 31 December 2018 amounted to approximately HK$5,958.36 million (2017: HK$4,770.85 million) with an increment of approximately 24.9% as compared with the same period of last year, and a 5-year compound average growth rate of approximately 17.5% between 2013 to 2018.

- The profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 amounted to approximately HK$712.67 million (2017: HK$460.81 million) with an increment of approximately 54.7% as compared with the same period of last year, and a 5-year compound average growth rate of approximately 48.2% between 2013 to 2018.

- The gross profit margin for the year ended 31 December 2018 was approximately 53.1% (2017: 52.0%) with an increment of approximately 1.1 per cent points as compared with the same period of last year, and the annual average growth rate between 2013 to 2018 is approximately 4.0 per cent points. The reason for such increment is mainly due to the continuous restructuring of product portfolio and increase the proportion of high profit margin products.

- As a result capital and asset injection, the gearing ratio of the Group, measured by bank borrowings as a percentage of shareholders' equity, recorded a substantial decrease from approximately 108.4% as at 31 December 2017 to approximately 29.7% as at 31 December 2018.

- During 2018 the Group kept on strengthening the corporate strategy in promoting products with high-entry barriers, products with brands and products integration of raw materials and preparations, which brought out an obvious attainment of operation. Throughout years of efforts, the operation profit of the Group recorded continuous growth and thus the Board proposed a final dividend of HK$0.086 per Share.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018 of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group"), together with comparative figures for the previous period as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018 2017 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue 4 5,958,355 4,770,850 Cost of sales (2,796,841) (2,291,353) Gross profit 3,161,514 2,479,497 Other revenue and income 196,119 135,346 Distribution costs (1,759,869) (1,325,289) Administrative expenses (563,577) (541,256) Other operating expenses 5 (16,171) (13,141) Share of results of associates 69,179 (1,791) Finance costs 6 (203,296) (174,427) Profit before tax 883,899 558,939 Income tax expense 7 (147,460) (73,181) Profit for the year 8 736,439 485,758

Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of income tax Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Fair value gain on investment in equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Share of other comprehensive income of associates Exchange difference on translating foreign operations Other comprehensive (loss)/ income for the year, net of income tax Total comprehensive income for the year, net of income tax Profit for the year attributable to: 2018 2017 HK$'000 HK$'000 862 - 2,598 497 (153,816) 151,750 (150,356) 152,247 586,083 638,005 712,667 460,811 23,772 24,947 736,439 485,758 Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to: 561,693 567,040 24,390 70,965 586,083 638,005 (restated) 27.74 20.54 26.50 19.63 Notes

- Owners of the Company

- Non-controlling interests

- Owners of the Company

- Non-controlling interests

Earnings per share

- Basic (HK cents)

- Diluted (HK cents)

10

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 December 2018

2018 2017 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 2,876,443 2,891,785 Investment properties 74,228 64,773 Prepaid lease payments 267,953 287,803 Interests in associates 13 5,309,989 273,522 Available-for-sale financial assets - 100,898 Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 96,526 - Deposits for acquisition of non-current assets 39,491 41,653 Goodwill 487,848 511,539 Intangible assets 815,998 875,718 Deferred tax assets 14,290 1,243 Prepayments 84,841 66,426 10,067,607 5,115,360 Current assets Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 45,605 18,011 Inventories 770,329 762,933 Trade and other receivables 11 1,609,311 1,485,925 Amount due from related companies 10,832 5,400 Prepaid lease payments 7,216 8,771 Pledged bank deposits 73,515 25,549 Cash and cash equivalents 912,244 640,842 3,429,052 2,947,431 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 12 2,342,539 1,665,838 Contract liabilities 156,432 - Bank and other borrowings 1,967,352 2,165,957 Convertible bonds 284,725 - Obligations under finance leases 54,097 56,090 Amounts due to related companies 10,529 18,173 Amount due to immediate holding company 17,603 23,368 Income tax payable 133,571 77,339 4,966,848 4,006,765 Net current liabilities (1,537,796) (1,059,334) Total assets less current liabilities 8,529,811 4,056,026 Non-current liabilities Bank and other borrowings 187,486 278,212 Convertible bonds - 293,958 Bond payables 113,562 119,474 Deferred tax liabilities 179,012 195,582 Deferred income 595,894 632,253 Obligations under finance leases 19,230 76,946 1,095,184 1,596,425 Net assets 7,434,627 2,459,601