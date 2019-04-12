China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare : Announcements and Notices - Completion of Acquisition of Shares of the Company by Employees

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited 遠大醫藥健康控股有限公司*

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00512)

COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF SHARES OF THE COMPANY

BY EMPLOYEES

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 13 January 2019 in relation to, among other things, certain employees of the subsidiaries of the Company notified their intention to acquire shares of the Company (the "Shares") from the secondary market, and the aggregated funds to be applied would be not more than HK$50,000,000.

The Company received notices from those employees that, as at the date of this announcement, they have utilized about HK$32.8 million to acquire 6,800,000 Shares in aggregate. The highest price per share is HK$5.33, and the average price per share is approximately HK$4.82. The current plan of acquisition is completed, and going onwards if there is any new plan afterwards, they will report in accordance to the relevant internal policy of the Company.

The Company appreciated the confidence from those employees on the future development prospects of the Group, and their endorsement on the long term investment value of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Grand Pharmaceutical and

Healthcare Holdings Limited

Liu Chengwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive directors, namely, Mr. Liu Chengwei, Mr. Hu Bo, Dr. Shao Yan and Dr. Niu Zhanqi and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Ms. So Tosi Wan, Winnie, Dr. Pei Geng and Mr. Hu Yebi.

* For identification purpose only

