Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare : Announcements and Notices - Completion of Acquisition of Shares of the Company by Employees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 06:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited 遠大醫藥健康控股有限公司*

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00512)

COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF SHARES OF THE COMPANY

BY EMPLOYEES

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 13 January 2019 in relation to, among other things, certain employees of the subsidiaries of the Company notified their intention to acquire shares of the Company (the "Shares") from the secondary market, and the aggregated funds to be applied would be not more than HK$50,000,000.

The Company received notices from those employees that, as at the date of this announcement, they have utilized about HK$32.8 million to acquire 6,800,000 Shares in aggregate. The highest price per share is HK$5.33, and the average price per share is approximately HK$4.82. The current plan of acquisition is completed, and going onwards if there is any new plan afterwards, they will report in accordance to the relevant internal policy of the Company.

The Company appreciated the confidence from those employees on the future development prospects of the Group, and their endorsement on the long term investment value of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Grand Pharmaceutical and

Healthcare Holdings Limited

Liu Chengwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive directors, namely, Mr. Liu Chengwei, Mr. Hu Bo, Dr. Shao Yan and Dr. Niu Zhanqi and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Ms. So Tosi Wan, Winnie, Dr. Pei Geng and Mr. Hu Yebi.

* For identification purpose only

-1-

Disclaimer

China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 10:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:01aSELECT ENERGY SERVICES : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule
PR
07:01aWIRECARD : Revolutionizes Payment and Banking for All Merchants and Launches Next Generation Financial Commerce Platform
PR
07:01aBCE : Q1 2019 results to be announced May 2
PR
07:01aVIAVI : Announces Date for Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
07:01aALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION : declares quarterly common stock dividend
PR
07:01aMCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL : Awarded Large Offshore EPCI Jackets Contract by Qatargas
PR
07:01aUniversal Stainless to Webcast First Quarter 2019 Conference Call on April 24th
GL
07:01aConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement for Strategic Acquisition of BoeFly, a Leading Online Business Lending Marketplace
GL
07:01aSharonview Federal Credit Union Announces Public Relations Agency of Record
GL
07:01aDMC Global Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : warns against 'disruptive' activist Bramson
3Chinese Exports Rebound Strongly in March
4CMC MARKETS PLC : Plus500 shares slump to two-year low after revenue collapses
5PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Q1 2019 Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About