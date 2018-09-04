China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare : Announcements and Notices - Results of the Rights Issue on the Basis of Six (6) Rights Shares for Every Twenty-five (25) Shares Held on the Record Date at A Subscription Price of HK$5.20 Per Rights Share on A Non-underwritten Basis

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited 遠大醫藥健康控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00512)

RESULTS OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE

ON THE BASIS OF

SIX (6) RIGHTS SHARES FOR EVERY TWENTY-FIVE (25) SHARES

HELD ON THE RECORD DATE

AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF HK$5.20 PER RIGHTS SHARE

ON A NON-UNDERWRITTEN BASIS

RESULTS OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE

The Board announces that as at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 28 August 2018, being the latest time for payment for and acceptance of the Rights Shares and the application and payment for the excess Rights Shares for the Qualifying Shareholders, the Company has received:

(i)three valid acceptances (one of which is from HKSCC Nominees Limited which acts as the common nominee for the Shares held in the CCASS Depository) for a total of 388,762,516 Rights Shares provisionally allotted

under the Rights Issue, representing approximately 70.21% of the total number of Rights Shares being offered under the Rights Issue; and

(ii)

two valid applications (one of which is from HKSCC Nominees Limited which acts as the common nominee for the Shares held in the CCASS Depository) for a total of 5,383,772 excess Rights Shares from the Qualifying Shareholders, representing approximately 0.97% of the total number of Rights Shares being offered under the Rights Issue.

In aggregate, a total of 394,146,288 Rights Shares have been applied for by the Qualifying Shareholders, representing approximately 71.19% of the total number of Rights Shares being offered under the Rights Issue. The Rights Issue was under-subscribed by 159,529,999 Shares, and the size of the Rights Issue was reduced accordingly.

The Rights Issue became unconditional at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 29 August 2018.

Since the aggregate number of Rights Shares not taken up by the Qualifying Shareholders or transferees of nil-paid Rights Shares under PALs (159,529,999 Rights Shares) is greater than the aggregate number of excess Rights Shares applied for under EAFs (5,383,772 excess Rights Shares), the Board has resolved to allocate to each Qualifying Shareholder who applies for excess Rights Shares in full application.

DESPATCH OF SHARE CERTIFICATES AND REFUND CHEQUES

Share certificates for all fully-paid Rights Shares are expected to be posted to those entitled thereto by ordinary post, at their own risk, on Wednesday, 5 September 2018.

Since there is no unsuccessful application for excess Rights Shares, no refund cheque will be posted.

COMMENCEMENT OF DEALINGS OF RIGHTS SHARES IN FULLY-PAID FORM

Dealings in the fully-paid Rights Shares are expected to commence on the Stock Exchange at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 6 September 2018.

Reference is made to the prospectus of China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 14 August 2018 in relation to the rights issue by the Company of up to 553,676,287 rights shares (the "Prospectus").

Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as defined in the Prospectus.

Upon completion of the Rights Issue, the net proceeds of the Rights Issue will be fully utilised for paying the Company's funding contribution in relation to the Sirtex

Acquisition.

The Directors believe the Company can finance the remaining balance of the Company's funding contribution and the transaction costs in relation to the Sirtex

Acquisition from the proceeds from the issue of 45,000,000 new Shares under general mandate as announced on 30 August 2018, the external debt facilities available to the Group and its internal financial resources, and making the payment in according to the transaction progress.

EXCESS APPLICATION

SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

To the best of the Director's knowledge, information and belief after having made all reasonable enquiries, the shareholding structure of the Company immediately before and after completion of the Rights Issue is as follows:

Notes

Immediately before completion of Immediately after completion of the Rights Issue the Rights Issue Approximate Approximate % % of the total of the total No. of Shares issued Shares No. of Shares issued Shares

Outwit East Ocean Shanghai Finance Ms Chau Tung Tian Wen Hong

1 1,311,831,572

51.97 1,626,671,149 55.74

2 2 1 3, 4

24,916,943 49,850,000 41,020,000 4,790,000

0.99 1.97 1.63 0.19

30,897,005 1.06

63,014,000 2.16

41,020,000 1.41

10,939,600 0.37

GL Saino Investment

Limited and the affiliated funds managed by GL Capital Sub-total

5

281,875,959 1,714,284,474

11.17

-

-67.92 1,772,541,754 60.74

Public Shareholders GL Saino Investment

Limited and the affiliated funds managed by GL Capital Other public Shareholders Total

-

809,790,016 2,524,074,490

- 32.08

281,875,959 9.66

863,803,065 29.60

100.00 2,918,220,778 100.00

Notes:

1. As at the date of this announcement, Outwit is the beneficial owner of 1,311,831,572 Shares. Grand (Hongkong) International Investments Holdings Limited ("Grand Investment") held 60% equity interests of Outwit, and Ms Chau Tung (the spouse of Mr Hu, who controls and ultimately and beneficially owns China Grand) held the remaining 40% equity interests. Grand Investment is wholly-owned by China Grand.

2. Shanghai Finance is a non-wholly controlled subsidiary of Beijing Yuanda Huachuang Investment Co., Ltd. ("Beijing Huachuang", a company wholly owned by Mr Hu), and East Ocean is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shanghai Finance.

3. Dr Shao Yan, a Director, is the spouse of Ms Tian Wen Hong, who is the holder of the above Shares.

4. The Company has been advised by Ms Tian Wen Hong that she had applied for 5,000,000 excess Rights Shares and was entrusted to hold the same for certain employees of the Group (who did not include any Directors or connected persons of the Company).

5. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, GL Saino Investment Limited is an investment vehicle owned by GL China Opportunities Fund L.P. of GL Capital, which, through its managed funds, is interested in 281,875,959 Shares as at the date of this announcement.

DESPATCH OF SHARE CERTIFICATES AND REFUND CHEQUES

Share certificates for all fully-paid Rights Shares and are expected to be posted to those entitled thereto by ordinary post, at their own risk, on Wednesday, 5 September 2018.

Since there is no unsuccessful application for excess Rights Shares, no refund cheque will be posted.

COMMENCEMENT OF DEALINGS OF RIGHTS SHARES IN FULLY-PAID FORM

Dealings in the fully-paid Rights Shares are expected to commence on the Stock Exchange at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 6 September 2018.

By Order of the Board China Grand Pharmaceutical and

Healthcare Holdings Limited

Liu Chengwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive directors, namely, Mr Liu Chengwei, Mr Hu Bo, Dr Shao Yan and Dr Niu Zhanqi and two independent non-executive directors, namely, Ms So Tosi Wan, Winnie and Dr Pei Geng.