China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Reference of Audit Committee

1. The Committee shall consist of not less than three members appointed by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), all of whom shall be non-executive directors and a majority of whom shall be independent non-executive directors under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities in The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). At least one of the members of the Committee should be an independent non-executive director with appropriate professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise as required under Rule 3.10(2) of the Listing Rules.

A former partner of the Company's existing auditing firm is prohibited from acting as a member of the Committee for a period of two years commencing on the later of (a) the date of his ceasing to be a partner of the firm; or (b) the date of his ceasing to have any financial interest in the firm.