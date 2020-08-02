China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare : PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE 0 08/02/2020 | 06:07am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company. China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited 遠大醫藥健康控股有限公司* (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 00512) PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE PLACING AGENT PLACING On 1 August 2020, the Company entered into the Placing Agreement with the Placing Agent. Pursuant to the Placing Agreement, the Placing Agent has conditionally agreed to act as agent for the Company, to place, or procure the placing of, on a best effort basis, up to a total of 172,000,000 new Shares at the placing price of HK$5.90 per Placing Share. It is expected that there will be not less than six Placees. The number of Placing Shares represent (i) approximately 5.09% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 4.85% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Placing Shares (assuming there will be no other changes in the issued share capital of the Company from the date of this announcement up to the completion of the Placing). GENERAL The Placing Shares will be issued under the general mandate granted by the Shareholders to the Directors pursuant to the resolution passed on 19 June 2020. As such, the allotment and issue of the Placing Shares is not subject to additional Shareholders' approval. Upon completion of the Placing, the aggregate gross proceeds from the Placing are expected to be approximately HK$1,014.80 million. After deducting the placing commission and the 1 related fees and expenses, the aggregate net proceeds are expected to be approximately HK$1,013.60 million, and the net price per Placing Share is approximately HK$5.89. The Placing is conditional upon the Stock Exchange granting the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Placing Shares. Completion of the Placing is subject to the satisfaction of a condition and therefore the Placing may or may not proceed. Accordingly, Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities. On 1 August 2020, the Company and the Placing Agent entered into the Placing Agreement, the principal terms of which are set out as follows: PLACING AGREEMENT Date: 1 August 2020 Parties: (i) The Company, as issuer (ii) The Placing Agent, as placing agent The Placing Agent has conditionally agreed with the Company to place, or procure the placing of, on a best effort basis, up to a total of 172,000,000 new Shares. It is expected that there will be not less than six Placees. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Placing Agent and its ultimate beneficial owners are third party(ies) which are independent of the Company and its connected persons. Placing Shares The Placing Shares represent: approximately 5.09% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; and approximately 4.85% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Placing Shares (assuming there will be no other changes in the issued share capital of the Company from the date of this announcement up to the completion of the Placing). The Placing Shares will rank, upon issue, pari passu in all respect with the Shares in issue on the date of allotment and issue of the Placing Shares. Based on the closing price of the Shares of HK$7.34 per Share on the Last Trading Date, the Placing Shares have a market value of approximately HK$1,262.48 million and an aggregate nominal value of HK$1,720,000. 2 Placees The Placing Agent will, on a best effort basis, place or procure the placing of, the Placing Shares to professional, institutional or other investors who, together with their ultimate beneficial owners, are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons. It is expected that there will be not less than six Placees. None of the Placees will become a substantial shareholder of the Company immediately after the completion of the Placing. The Company is given to understand that, Beijing Pan Feng Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership) (北京磐灃投資管理合夥企業(有限合夥)) has expressed its interest to invest in the Company through a derivative contract with one of the prospective Placees, and another one of the prospective Placees is an affiliate of Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. Placing Price The Placing Price of HK$5.90 per Placing Share: represents a discount of approximately 19.62% to the closing price of HK$7.34 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the Last Trading Date; represents a discount of approximately 7.61% to the average closing price of approximately HK$6.386 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the five consecutive trading days immediately prior to the Last Trading Date; and represents a discount of approximately 3.20% to the average closing price of approximately HK$6.095 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the twenty consecutive trading days immediately prior to the Last Trading Date. The net Placing Price (after deducting the related fees and expenses to be borne by the Company) is approximately HK$5.89 per Placing Share. The Placing Price was determined on an arm's length basis between the Company and the Placing Agent with reference to the prevailing market prices of the Shares and the market conditions. The Directors consider that the Placing Price is fair and reasonable in light of the prevailing market conditions and the recent price performance and liquidity of the Shares. Condition of the Placing Completion of the Placing is conditional upon the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange having granted approval for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Placing Shares. In the event that the condition to the Placing is not fulfilled at or prior to 8:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on 30 September 2020 (or such other time and date as may be agreed between the Company and the Placing Agent), the Placing Agent and the Company shall have no obligations or liabilities to each other under the Placing and neither the Company nor the Placing Agent shall have any claim against the other for any costs, damages, compensation or otherwise arising under the Placing Agreement save for antecedent breaches. 3 Termination of the Placing If at any time prior to 8:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on the Closing Date, there develops, occurs or comes into force: any new law or regulation or any change (whether or not permanent) or development (whether or not permanent) involving a prospective change in existing laws or regulations or the interpretation or application thereof by any court or other competent authority which in the sole opinion of the Placing Agent is or is likely to be materially adverse to the success of the Placing, or makes or is likely to make it impracticable or inadvisable or inexpedient to proceed therewith; any event, or series of events beyond the control of the Placing Agent (including, without limitation, any calamity, act of government, strike, labour dispute, lock- out, aircraft collision, severe transportation disruption, fire, explosion, flooding, earthquake, civil commotion, economic sanctions, epidemic, pandemic, outbreak of infectious disease, outbreak or escalation of hostilities, act of terrorism and act of God) in or affecting Hong Kong, the People's Republic of

China, the United Kingdom, the European Union or the United States, or the declaration by Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United

Kingdom, the European Union (or any member thereof) or the United States of war or a state of emergency or calamity or crisis; any change or development in local, national or international financial, political, economic, legal, military, industrial, fiscal, regulatory, currency or market conditions (including, without limitation, conditions in the stock and bond markets, money and foreign exchange markets, interbank markets and credit markets) which in the sole opinion of the Placing Agent is or is likely to be materially adverse to the success of the Placing, or makes or is likely to make it impracticable or inadvisable or inexpedient to proceed therewith; any change or development in local, national or international securities market conditions or currency exchange rates or exchange controls which in the sole opinion of the Placing Agent is or is likely to be materially adverse to the success of the Placing, or makes or is likely to make it impracticable or inadvisable or inexpedient to proceed therewith; any suspension or limitation of dealings in the Shares during the Placing period whatsoever (other than as a result of the Placing); any moratorium, suspension, restriction or limitation on trading in shares or securities generally on the Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange, the NASDAQ Global Market, NYSE Amex Equities, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the London Stock Exchange, the Singapore Stock Exchange, the Tokyo Stock Exchange or the Shenzhen Stock Exchange due to exceptional financial circumstances or otherwise at any time prior to the Closing Date; or 4 (i) any breach of any of the representations, warranties and undertakings by the Company set out in the Placing Agreement; (ii) any event occurs or any matter arises on or after the date of the Placing Agreement and prior to the completion of the Placing on the Closing Date which if it had occurred or arisen before the date of the Placing Agreement would have rendered any of the representations, warranties and undertakings set out in the Placing Agreement untrue or incorrect; or (iii) there has been a breach of, or failure to perform, any other provision of the Placing Agreement in any material respect on the part of the Company; or there is any change, or any development involving a prospective change, in or affecting the business, general affairs, management, prospects, assets and liabilities, shareholders' equity, results of operations or position, financial or otherwise, of the Group as a whole which in the sole opinion of the Placing Agent is or is likely to be materially adverse to the success of the Placing, or makes or is likely to make it impracticable or inadvisable or inexpedient to proceed therewith; then and in any such case, the Placing Agent may terminate the Placing Agreement without liability to the Company by giving notice in writing to the Company, which notice may be given at any time prior to 8:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on the Closing Date. Upon termination of the Placing Agreement pursuant to the above paragraphs, all obligations of the parties under the Placing Agreement shall cease and terminate and no party shall have claim against the other party in respect of any matter or thing arising out of or in connection with the Placing Agreement, save for any antecedent breaches of any obligations under the Placing Agreement and certain other liabilities as set out in the Placing Agreement. The Board is not aware of the occurrence of any of the above events as at the date of this announcement. Completion of the Placing Completion of the Placing is expected to take place on the Closing Date, being the Business Day after the date on which the condition in the Placing Agreement is fulfilled but in any event no later than 30 September 2020, or as soon as practicable thereafter or such other date as the Company and the Placing Agent may agree in writing. GENERAL MANDATE The Placing Shares will be allotted and issued under the general mandate granted by the Shareholders to the Directors pursuant to the resolution passed on 19 June 2020 and therefore the Placing is not subject to any additional Shareholders' approval. As at the date of passing of such resolution, the Company had 3,377,571,148 Shares in issue, and the general mandate granted to the Directors was to issue up to 675,514,229 Shares, representing 20% of the number of Shares in issue as at the date of the passing of the resolution. As at the date of this announcement, no Shares have been issued pursuant to such general mandate. 5 Lock-up Arrangements of the Company The Company has undertaken to the Placing Agent that (with the exception of the allotment and issue of the Placing Shares in accordance with provisions of the Placing Agreement) for a period from the date of the Placing Agreement up to 60 days after the Closing Date, neither the Company nor any person acting on its behalf will (i) sell, transfer, dispose, allot or issue or offer to sell, transfer, dispose, allot or issue or grant any option, right or warrant to subscribe for (either conditionally or unconditionally, or directly or indirectly, or otherwise) any Shares or any interests in Shares or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for or substantially similar to any Shares or interest in Shares (whether by actual disposition or effective economic disposition or swap due to or otherwise by way of cash settlement or otherwise) or (ii) agree (conditionally or unconditionally) to enter into or effect any such transaction with similar economic effect as any of the transactions described in (i) above or (iii) announce any intention to enter into or effect any such transaction described in (i) or (ii) above, in each case, without first having obtained the written consent of the Placing Agent. APPLICATIONS FOR LISTING Applications will be made by the Company to the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange for the grant of an approval for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Placing Shares. REASONS AND BENEFITS OF THE PLACING AND USE OF PROCEEDS Assuming the Placing can be completed as scheduled, the aggregate gross proceeds from the Placing are expected to be approximately HK$1,014.80 million. After deducting the placing commission and the related fees and expenses, the aggregate net proceeds are expected to be approximately HK$1,013.60 million, and the net price per Placing Share is approximately HK$5.89. The Group is mainly engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and sales of pharmaceutical preparations, medical devices, specialised pharmaceutical raw materials and healthcare products. The Company intends to apply the net proceeds from the Placing in its research and development projects (including but not limited to its existing and future domestic and overseas projects on research and development of pharmaceutical products), expansion of our research team and investment in technology. This is expected to further strengthen our research and development capabilities and enrich our product pipelines. The Directors consider that the Placing is on normal commercial terms, the terms of the Placing (including the Placing Price) are fair and reasonable, and the Placing is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. FUND RAISING ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY DURING THE PAST 12 MONTHS The Company has not conducted any equity fund raising activities in the 12 months immediately prior to the date of this announcement. 6 CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY Assuming there will be no other changes in the issued share capital of the Company between the date of this announcement and the completion of the Placing, the change in the shareholding structure of the Company (i) as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) immediately after the completion of the Placing, are as follow: Shareholder As at the Immediately after the date of this announcement completion of the Placing Number of Approximate Number of Approximate Shares % of issued Shares % of issued share capital share capital of the of the Company Company Outwit Investments Limited ("Outwit") (Note 1) 1,671,671,149 49.49 1,671,671,149 47.09 East Ocean Capital (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("East Ocean") (Note 2) 30,897,005 0.92 30,897,005 0.87 Shanghai China Grand Asset Finance Investment Management Co., Limited ("Shanghai Finance") (Note 2) 255,142,148 7.55 255,142,148 7.19 Chau Tung (Note 1) 41,020,000 1.21 41,020,000 1.15 Tian Wen Hong (Note 3) 6,019,600 0.18 6,019,600 0.17 Sub-total 2,004,749,902 59.35 2,004,749,902 56.47 Placees - - 172,000,000 4.85 Other public shareholders 1,372,821,246 40.65 1,372,821,246 38.68 Total 3,377,571,148 100.00 3,549,571,148 100.00 Notes: Outwit is the beneficial owner of 1,671,671,149 Shares. Grand (Hongkong)

International Investments Holdings Limited (" Grand Investment ") held 99.85% equity interests of Outwit, and Ms Chau Tung (the spouse of Mr Hu) held the remaining 0.15% equity interests. Grand Investment is wholly-owned by China Grand. Shanghai Finance is a non-wholly controlled subsidiary of China Grand, and East Ocean is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Shanghai Finance. Dr Shao Yan, a Director, is the spouse of Ms Tian Wen Hong, who is the holder of the above Shares. INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY AND THE GROUP The Company is the holding company of the Group, and its Shares are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. The Group is mainly engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and sales of pharmaceutical preparations, medical devices, specialised pharmaceutical raw materials and healthcare products. 7 GENERAL Completion of the Placing is subject to the satisfaction of a condition and therefore the Placing may or may not proceed. Accordingly, Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities. DEFINITIONS In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings: "associate(s)" has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules "Board" the board of Directors "Business Day" any day (excluding a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday in Hong Kong) on which licensed banks are generally open for business in Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange is generally open for trading of securities in Hong Kong "China Grand" China Grand Enterprises Incorporation (中國遠大集團有限責任 公司), a company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability "Closing Date" the Business Day after the date on which the condition in the Placing Agreement is fulfilled but in any event no later than 30 September 2020, or such other date as the Company and the Placing Agent may agree in writing "Company" China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited (遠 大醫藥健康控股有限公司), a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the issued shares of which are listed and traded on the main board of the Stock Exchange "connected person(s)" has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules "Directors" the directors of the Company "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC "Last Trading Date" 31 July 2020, being the last trading day of the Shares immediately preceding the date of signing of the Placing Agreement "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "Placees" the placee(s) to be procured by the Placing Agent under the Placing Agreement to subscribe for any of the Placing Shares pursuant to the Placing Agreement 8 "Placing" the placing of the Placing Shares pursuant to the terms of the Placing Agreement "Placing Agent" China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, a corporation incorporated in Hong Kong and licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission to conduct type 1 (dealing in securities), type 2 (dealing in futures contracts), type 4 (advising on securities), type 5 (advising on futures contracts) and type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance "Placing Agreement" the placing agreement dated 1 August 2020 entered into between the Company and the Placing Agent in connection with the Placing "Placing Price" HK$5.90 per Placing Share "Placing Shares" up to 172,000,000 new Shares to be issued by the Company to Placees pursuant to the Placing Agreement "PRC" the People's Republic of China, which, for the purpose of this announcement, excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan "Share(s)" ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of the issued share(s) of the Company "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "substantial has the meaning ascribed to such term in the Listing Rules shareholder(s)" "HK$" Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong "%" per cent. By order of the Board China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited Liu Chengwei Chairman Hong Kong, 2 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive directors, namely, Mr Liu Chengwei, Mr Hu Bo, Dr Shao Yan and Dr Niu Zhanqi and three independent non- executive directors, namely, Ms So Tosi Wan, Winnie, Dr Pei Geng and Mr Hu Yebi. * For identification purpose only 9 Attachments Original document

