Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/23/2020 | 05:54am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited

遠大醫藥健康控股有限公司*

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00512)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of the directors (the "Board") of the Company would like to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the information currently available to the Company and the preliminary review by the management of the Company over the unaudited management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019, it is expected that the consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the Company recorded an increase of not less than 50% as compared to that of the year ended 31 December 2018 (the audited consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 amounted to approximately HK$712,667,000).

The Board considers that the reason for financial results growing in a good shape is mainly attributable to (among other things) the Group's strategy in the development of innovative and barrier medicines has continuously contributed substantive results, and the turnover of the products with competitiveness advantages and high gross profit margin recorded significant growth as compared with 2018, also Shanghai Xudong Haipu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (上海

旭東海普藥業有限公司), an associated company being acquired in the second half of 2018, has contributed material amount of profit to the Group. These resulted the Group can maintain a substantial growth in net profit.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary review of the unaudited management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the information currently available to the Board, and such information has not been reviewed by the Company's auditors or audit committee. The consolidated financial results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 have not been finalized and may be subject to adjustment. The announcement on the annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 is expected to be published in due course.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

-1-

By order of the Board

China Grand Pharmaceutical and

Healthcare Holdings Limited

Liu Chengwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 23 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive directors, namely, Mr Liu Chengwei, Mr Hu Bo, Dr Shao Yan and Dr. Niu Zhanqi and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Ms. So Tosi Wan, Winnie, Dr. Pei Geng and Mr. Hu Yebi.

  • For identification purpose only

-2-

Disclaimer

China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2020 10:53:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:38aONWARD : Raf Simons joining Prada in full creative collaboration
AQ
07:14aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Presentation Slides for Investor Meetings in Taipei and Seoul 24-27 February 2020
PU
06:50aCELLCOM ISRAEL LTD. : Announces Chairman Resignation
PR
06:49aYUNFENG FINANCIAL : List of directors and their roles and functions
PU
06:49aYUNFENG FINANCIAL : Resignation of executive director and chief executive officer, re-designation of director, appointment of interim chief executive officer and change of authorised representative
PU
06:34aPRADA S P A : Brand's New Co-Creative Director
PU
06:19aRED STAR MACALLINE : Proposed adoption of the a share option incentive scheme
PU
06:11aNAGUIB SAWIRIS : Sawiris in talks to buy 51% stake in Egypt state-owned mining firm
RE
06:08aIndia clarifies size of gold discovery in northern state
RE
05:54aCHINA GRAND PHARMACEUTICAL AND HEALTHCARE : Positive profit alert
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : India clarifies size of gold discovery in northern state
2TURBOTAX MAKER INTUIT NEARS AGREEMENT TO BUY CREDIT KARMA FOR $7 BILLION: WSJ
3UK to press for Canada-style trade deal with EU when talks start in March
4ECHOSTAR CORPORATION : Hughes fears Indian closure, bank disruptions over unpaid fees
5INTUIT INC. : Intuit Near Deal to Buy Credit Karma for $7 Billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group