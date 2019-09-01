China Graphene : APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA GRAPHENE GROUP LIMITED

中 國 烯 谷 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 63)

APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY

The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Zhou, an executive director of the Company, is appointed as the company secretary of the Company with effect from 30 August 2019.

Mr. Zhou, aged 37, has extensive experience in corporate governance, compliance, auditing, accounting and corporate finance. Mr. Zhou is a member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants. He is also an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors. Mr. Zhou was awarded a bachelor's degree of science in applied accounting by Oxford Brookes University in July 2008 and an advanced diploma in accountancy by Xiamen University in December 2016.

Hong Kong, 30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Zhou Chen as executive Director; and Mr. Gao Han and Mr. Chow Chi Ping as independent non-executive Directors