China Graphene : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF THE PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG AND CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA GRAPHENE GROUP LIMITED

中 國 烯 谷 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 63)

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF THE PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

AND CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

The Board proposes to the Shareholders to change the English name of the Company from "China

Graphene Group Limited" to "China Asia Valley Group Limited" and the Chinese name of the Company from " 中國烯谷集團有限公司" to " 中亞烯谷集團有限公司", in order to better reflect

the Company's strategy and future development of the business of the Group.

A special resolution will be proposed at the EGM for the Shareholders to consider and if thought fit, approve the change of name of the Company. A circular to Shareholders containing, among other things, details of the proposed change of name of the Company and the notice convening the EGM will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable.

The address of the principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong will be changed to Rooms Nos. 1237-1240, 12/F, Sun Hung Kai Centre, 30 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong and the Company website will be changed to www.00063.cn effective on 1 March 2020. The telephone and facsimile numbers of the Company will remain unchanged.

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Graphene Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that, it is proposed that the English name of the Company be

changed from "China Graphene Group Limited" to "China Asia Valley Group Limited" and the Chinese name of the Company from " 中國烯谷集團有限公司" to "中亞烯谷集團有限公司" (hereinafter referred

to as the "Change of Company Name").