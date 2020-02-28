Log in
China Graphene : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF THE PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG AND CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

02/28/2020 | 09:51am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA GRAPHENE GROUP LIMITED

中 國 烯 谷 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 63)

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF THE PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

AND CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

The Board proposes to the Shareholders to change the English name of the Company from "China

Graphene Group Limited" to "China Asia Valley Group Limited" and the Chinese name of the Company from " 中國烯谷集團有限公司" to " 中亞烯谷集團有限公司", in order to better reflect

the Company's strategy and future development of the business of the Group.

A special resolution will be proposed at the EGM for the Shareholders to consider and if thought fit, approve the change of name of the Company. A circular to Shareholders containing, among other things, details of the proposed change of name of the Company and the notice convening the EGM will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable.

The address of the principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong will be changed to Rooms Nos. 1237-1240, 12/F, Sun Hung Kai Centre, 30 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong and the Company website will be changed to www.00063.cn effective on 1 March 2020. The telephone and facsimile numbers of the Company will remain unchanged.

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Graphene Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that, it is proposed that the English name of the Company be

changed from "China Graphene Group Limited" to "China Asia Valley Group Limited" and the Chinese name of the Company from " 中國烯谷集團有限公司" to "中亞烯谷集團有限公司" (hereinafter referred

to as the "Change of Company Name").

1

Reasons for the Change of Company Name

The Board believes that the new name of the Company will better reflect the Company's strategy and future development of the business of the Group. The Board considers that the Change of Company Name is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders (the "Shareholders") as a whole.

Conditions for the Change of Company Name

The Change of Company Name is subject to the passing of a special resolution by the Shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held ("EGM") and the approval by the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda. The Change of Company Name shall take effect from the date of issue of the certificate of incorporation on change of name by the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda. The Company will then carry out the necessary filing procedures with the Companies Registry in Hong Kong.

Effects of the Change of Company Name

The Change of Company Name will not affect any of the rights of the Shareholders. All existing securities certificates of the Company in issue bearing the existing name of the Company will, after the Change of Company Name, continue to be evidence of title to the shares in the Company ("Shares") and will continue to be valid for trading, settlement and registration purposes. Accordingly, there will not be any arrangement for free exchange of existing securities certificates for new securities certificates under the new name. Should the Change of Company Name become effective, any issue of securities certificates thereafter will be in the new name of the Company.

In addition, subject to the confirmation by the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), the English and Chinese stock short names of the Company for trading in the securities on the Stock Exchange will also be changed after the Change of Company Name becoming effective. Further announcement(s) relating to the effective date of the Change of Company Name and the corresponding change in, among others, the stock short names of the Company will be made by the Company as and when appropriate.

General

A circular to the Shareholders containing, among other things, details of the Change of Company Name and the notice convening the EGM will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable.

2

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF THE PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG AND CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

The Board hereby also announces that with effect from 1 March 2020, the address of the principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong will be changed to Rooms Nos. 1237-1240, 12/F, Sun Hung Kai Centre, 30 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong and the Company website will be changed to www.00063.cn The telephone and facsimile numbers of the Company will remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

China Graphene Group Limited

Hung Binghuang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Huang Binghuang, Mr. Zhou Chen and Ms. Xia Ping as executive Directors; Ms. Wang Lijiao as non-executive Director; and Mr. Lum Pak Sum, Mr. Chow Chi Ping and Mr. Gao Han as independent non-executive Directors.

3

Disclaimer

China Graphene Group Limited published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 14:50:02 UTC
