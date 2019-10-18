China Green : (1) POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 18 OCTOBER 2019; AND (2) RETIREMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Reference is made to the circular of China Green (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") dated 31 August 2019 setting out, inter alia, the notice of annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held on 18 October 2019 (the "Notice of AGM").

as the auditors of the Company and to authorize the

and the auditors of the Company for the year ended

financial statements and the reports of the Directors

The poll results of the AGM are as follow:

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed and acted as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the AGM.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company announces that save and except for the resolutions relating to the re-election of each of Mr. Liu Yuk Ming ("Mr. Liu") and Mr. Shum Wan Wah, Walter ("Mr. Shum") as a Director, all other resolutions proposed at the AGM were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") as ordinary resolutions by way of poll.

Ordinary Resolutions* Number of Shares Voted (approximate %) For Against 5. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to 61,836,106 11,135 repurchase the Company's shares. (99.98%) (0.02%) 6. To extend the general mandate granted to the 61,836,016 11,225 Directors to issue, allot and deal with the Company's (99.98%) (0.02%) shares by an amount not exceeding the amount of the Company's shares repurchased by the Company.

* Full text of the above resolutions was set out in the Notice of AGM.

As a majority of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions numbered 1, 2(a), 2(d), 2(e), 2(f), 3, 4, 5, and 6, such resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions. As less than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions numbered 2(b) and 2(c) respectively, such resolutions were not passed at the AGM.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 365,158,370 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM.

RETIREMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

As indicated above, the resolutions numbered 2(b) relating to the re-election of Mr. Liu as Director and numbered 2(c) relating to the re-election of Mr. Shum as Director were not passed at the AGM. Accordingly, each of Mr. Liu and Mr. Shum has retired as an executive Director with effect from the conclusion of the AGM.

The Board is not aware of any disagreement with each of Mr. Liu and Mr. Shum or any matters relating to their retirement that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

