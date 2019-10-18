Log in
China Green : (1) POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 18 OCTOBER 2019; AND (2) RETIREMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

10/18/2019 | 07:30am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA GREEN (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

中 國 綠色 食品 （ 控股 ） 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 904)

    1. POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 18 OCTOBER 2019; AND
      1. RETIREMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
  2. POLL RESULTS OF AGM
    The Board announces that save and except for the resolutions relating to the re-election of each of Mr. Liu Yuk Ming and Mr. Shum Wan Wah, Walter as a Director, all other resolutions proposed at the AGM held on 18 October 2019 were duly passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolutions by way of poll.
  3. RETIREMENT OF DIRECTORS
    With effect from the conclusion of the AGM, Mr. Liu Yuk Ming and Mr. Shum Wan Wah, Walter retired as the executive Directors.
  1. POLL RESULTS OF AGM

Reference is made to the circular of China Green (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") dated 31 August 2019 setting out, inter alia, the notice of annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held on 18 October 2019 (the "Notice of AGM").

- 1 -

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company announces that save and except for the resolutions relating to the re-election of each of Mr. Liu Yuk Ming ("Mr. Liu") and Mr. Shum Wan Wah, Walter ("Mr. Shum") as a Director, all other resolutions proposed at the AGM were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") as ordinary resolutions by way of poll.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed and acted as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the AGM.

The poll results of the AGM are as follow:

Ordinary Resolutions*

Number of Shares Voted

(approximate %)

For

Against

1.

To receive and adopt the audited consolidated

61,431,561

11,000

financial statements and the reports of the Directors

(99.98%)

(0.02%)

and the auditors of the Company for the year ended

30 April 2019.

2.

(a) To re-elect Mr. Wang Jinhuo as a Director.

61,836,211

11,030

(99.98%)

(0.02%)

(b) To re-elect Mr. Liu Yuk Ming as a Director.

406,680

61,435,881

(0.66%)

(99.34%)

(c) To re-elect Mr. Shum Wan Wah, Walter as a

406,680

61,435,881

Director.

(0.66%)

(99.34%)

(d) To re-elect Mr. Wei Xiongwen as a Director.

61,831,531

11,030

(99.98%)

(0.02%)

(e) To re-elect Mr. Guo Zebin as a Director.

61,831,531

11,030

(99.98%)

(0.02%)

(f) To authorize the Board to fix the Directors'

61,831,426

15,815

remuneration.

(99.97%)

(0.03%)

3.

To re-appoint HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited

61,831,426

15,815

as the auditors of the Company and to authorize the

(99.97%)

(0.03%)

Board to fix their remuneration.

4.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to issue,

61,836,016

11,225

allot and deal with the Company's shares.

(99.98%)

(0.02%)

- 2 -

Ordinary Resolutions*

Number of Shares Voted

(approximate %)

For

Against

5.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to

61,836,106

11,135

repurchase the Company's shares.

(99.98%)

(0.02%)

6.

To extend the general mandate granted to the

61,836,016

11,225

Directors to issue, allot and deal with the Company's

(99.98%)

(0.02%)

shares by an amount not exceeding the amount of the

Company's shares repurchased by the Company.

* Full text of the above resolutions was set out in the Notice of AGM.

As a majority of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions numbered 1, 2(a), 2(d), 2(e), 2(f), 3, 4, 5, and 6, such resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions. As less than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions numbered 2(b) and 2(c) respectively, such resolutions were not passed at the AGM.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 365,158,370 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM.

  1. RETIREMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

As indicated above, the resolutions numbered 2(b) relating to the re-election of Mr. Liu as Director and numbered 2(c) relating to the re-election of Mr. Shum as Director were not passed at the AGM. Accordingly, each of Mr. Liu and Mr. Shum has retired as an executive Director with effect from the conclusion of the AGM.

The Board is not aware of any disagreement with each of Mr. Liu and Mr. Shum or any matters relating to their retirement that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

By Order of the Board

China Green (Holdings) Limited

Sun Shao Feng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely M r. S u n S h a o F e n g ( C h a i r m a n a n d C h i e f E x e c u t i v e O f f i c e r ) a n d Mr. Wa ng Ji nh uo; a nd t hre e i nd ep end e nt non - e xe cut i ve Di re ct ors, nam el y Mr. Wei Xiongwen, Mr. Hu Ji Rong and Mr. Guo Zebin.

- 3 -

China Green Holdings Limited published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 11:29:11 UTC
