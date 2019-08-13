China Green : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Executive Directors

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA GREEN (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

中 國 綠色 食品 （ 控股 ） 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 904)

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Green (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that each of Mr. Liu Yuk Ming ("Mr. Liu") and Mr. Shum Wan Wah, Walter ("Mr. Shum") has been appointed as an executive Director with effect from 13 August 2019.

The biographical details of each of Mr. Liu and Mr. Shum are set out below:

Mr. Liu Yuk Ming（廖旭銘）

Mr. Liu Yuk Ming (formerly known as Cheung Yuk Lung), aged 43, is an experienced project investment management personnel and is proficient in securities dealing, corporate finance, investment management as well as merger and acquisition. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Liu had served management position in several entertainment and investment companies as director and person in charge. He had also worked as a senior executive for a number of listed Hong Kong and PRC companies. Mr. Liu is currently a director of a private limited company and is responsible for real estate acquisition and development. Mr. Liu did not hold any directorships in any listed public companies in the last three years.

Mr. Liu has entered into a director's service contract with the Company for an initial term of one year commencing from 13 August 2019, which may be terminated by either party giving to the other not less than one month's prior notice in writing or payment in lieu of notice. He is subject to retirement and re-election at the next following general meeting of the Company after his appointment and thereafter subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at least once in every three years in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company. Pursuant to the director's service contract, Mr. Liu is entitled to a monthly director's remuneration of

-1-