China Green : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Executive Directors

CHINA GREEN (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
中 國 綠色 食品 （ 控股 ） 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 904)
APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Green (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that each of Mr. Liu Yuk Ming ("Mr. Liu") and Mr. Shum Wan Wah, Walter ("Mr. Shum") has been appointed as an executive Director with effect from 13 August 2019.
The biographical details of each of Mr. Liu and Mr. Shum are set out below:
Mr. Liu Yuk Ming（廖旭銘）
Mr. Liu Yuk Ming (formerly known as Cheung Yuk Lung), aged 43, is an experienced project investment management personnel and is proficient in securities dealing, corporate finance, investment management as well as merger and acquisition. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Liu had served management position in several entertainment and investment companies as director and person in charge. He had also worked as a senior executive for a number of listed Hong Kong and PRC companies. Mr. Liu is currently a director of a private limited company and is responsible for real estate acquisition and development. Mr. Liu did not hold any directorships in any listed public companies in the last three years.
Mr. Liu has entered into a director's service contract with the Company for an initial term of one year commencing from 13 August 2019, which may be terminated by either party giving to the other not less than one month's prior notice in writing or payment in lieu of notice. He is subject to retirement and re-election at the next following general meeting of the Company after his appointment and thereafter subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at least once in every three years in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company. Pursuant to the director's service contract, Mr. Liu is entitled to a monthly director's remuneration of
HK$50,000 and discretionary bonus, which is determined by the Board with reference to his duties and responsibilities, the prevailing market conditions and the recommendation from the remuneration committee of the Company (the "Remuneration Committee").
Mr. Shum Wan Wah, Walter（岑允華）
Mr. Shum Wan Wah, Walter, aged 58, holds a bachelor degree from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He has over 20 years' working experience in food and consumer product industry. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Shum had worked for several multinational corporations and had also served in management position in a United States listed company. Mr. Shum held various leadership roles in management and market research aspects throughout his career of more than 20 years and has extensive knowledge and deeper understanding in Asia and United States brands which range of products includes food, garment, household products and personal care products. In addition, he has extensive experience in international trading and has built a broad based social and people resources network, and familiar with import and export operations in China. Mr. Shum did not hold any directorships in any listed public companies in the last three years.
Mr. Shum has entered into a director's service contract with the Company for an initial term of one year commencing from 13 August 2019, which may be terminated by either party giving to the other not less than one month's prior notice in writing or payment in lieu of notice. He is subject to retirement and re-election at the next following general meeting of the Company after his appointment and thereafter subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at least once in every three years in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company. Pursuant to the director's service contract, Mr. Shum is entitled to a monthly director's remuneration of HK$50,000, which is determined by the Board with reference to his duties and responsibilities, the prevailing market conditions and the recommendation from the Remuneration Committee.
Save as disclosed above, as of the date of this announcement, each of Mr. Liu and Mr. Shum:
does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders (as respectively defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
(the "Listing Rules")) of the Company;
does not have, and is not deemed to have, any interests and short positions in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company and its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong); and
does not hold any other positions with the Company and any other members of the Group.
Save as disclosed above, there is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules (particularly in relation to subparagraphs
to (v) therein) nor are there any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company relating to the appointment of each of Mr. Liu and Mr. Shum.
The Board would like to express its welcome to Mr. Liu and Mr. Shum for joining the Board.
By Order of the Board
China Green (Holdings) Limited
Sun Shao Feng
Chairman
Hong Kong, 13 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Mr. Sun Shao Feng (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) , Mr. Wang Jinhuo, Mr. Liu Yuk Ming and Mr. Shum Wan Wah, Walter; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Wei Xiongwen, Mr. Hu Ji Rong and Mr. Guo Zebin.
