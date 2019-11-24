China Green : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE EQUITY INTEREST IN AN INDIRECT WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. CHINA GREEN (HOLDINGS) LIMITED 中 國 綠色 食品 （ 控股 ） 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock code: 904) DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE EQUITY INTEREST IN AN INDIRECT WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY The Board announces that on 22 November 2019 (after trading hours), the Vendor, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, the Purchasers and the Target Company entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement, pursuant to which the Vendor has agreed to sell, and the Purchasers have agreed to acquire the Sale Interest, representing 100% of the equity interest in the Target Company, at the Consideration of RMB3.8 million (equivalent to approximately HK$4.2 million). As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios calculated in accordance with the Listing Rules in respect of the Disposal exceed 5% but are below 25%, the Disposal constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to reporting and announcement requirements as set out in Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. INTRODUCTION The Board announces that on 22 November 2019 (after trading hours), the Vendor, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, the Purchasers and the Target Company entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement, pursuant to which the Vendor has agreed to -1-

sell, and the Purchasers have agreed to acquire the Sale Interest, representing 100% of the equity interest in the Target Company, at the Consideration of RMB3.8 million (equivalent to approximately HK$4.2 million). The principal terms of the Equity Transfer Agreement are set out below: EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT Date 22 November 2019 Parties Vendor: 中綠（江西）食品科技有限公司 (China Green (Jiangxi) Food Science Technique Limited*), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company Purchasers: Mr. Wu Jiqiang （吳吉强） ; and Mr. Chen Changcai （陳昌財） To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors after having made all reasonable enquiries, each of the Purchasers is a third party independent of and not connected with the Company and connected persons of the Company Target company: 奉新中綠碧雲有機大米科技有限公司 (Fengxin Zhonglu Biyun Organic Rice Science Technology Limited*) Asset to be disposed 100% of the equity interest in the Target Company ("Sale Interest"), free from all Encumbrances. Consideration The price payable by the Purchasers to the Vendor for the purchase of the Sale Interest is RMB3.8 million (equivalent to approximately HK$4.2 million)("Consideration"), being the sum of: a deposit of RMB2.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$2.2 million) to be paid by the Purchasers to the Vendor upon signing of the Equity Transfer Agreement; and -2-

the remaining balance of the Consideration in the sum of RMB1.8 million (equivalent to approximately HK$2.0 million) to be paid by the Purchasers to the Vendor. The Vendor shall transfer the Sale Interest to the Purchasers immediately after receipt of the Consideration in full. The Consideration was arrived at after arm's length negotiations between the Vendor and the Purchasers taking into account, among others, the financial performance of the Target Company and its business prospects with reference to the valuation of the Sale Interest of approximately RMB5.3 million (equivalent to approximately HK$5.9 million) as at 31 October 2019 conducted by an independent qualified valuer. Completion The Sale Interest shall be transferred to the Purchasers by the Vendor upon full payment of the Consideration. The Vendor shall provide the required documents and assist the Purchasers in relation to the filing and registration of the relevant authorities in the PRC regarding the Disposal. The completion of the Disposal shall take place upon the completion of registration with the relevant administration for industry and commerce in the PRC, which shall be within one month from the date of the Equity Transfer Agreement. Trademark The Vendor has agreed to grant to the Purchasers a general trademark licensing (普通使用 許可) to use the trademark of "碧雲大米" for one year from the date of the Equity Transfer Agreement. The Vendor reserves the right to monitor the validity of the use of the trademark. FINANCIAL EFFECTS OF THE DISPOSAL Based on information available, the Company expects to recognise a loss of approximately RMB340,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$380,000) from the Disposal, being the difference between (i) the Consideration; and (ii) the estimated unaudited net asset value of the Target Company as recorded in the Group's financial statements as at the date of Completion and the estimated expenses to be incurred from the Disposal. The actual loss as a result of the Disposal to be recorded by the Group is subject to audit and will be assessed after Completion. -3-

It is expected that the net proceeds from the Disposal will be applied for the Group's general working capital purpose. Upon Completion, the Group will cease to have any interests in the Target Company and its financial results will no longer be consolidated into the Company's consolidated financial statements. INFORMATION ON THE PARTIES TO THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT The Company, the Vendor and the Target Company The Company is an investment holding company and the Group is principally engaged in growing, processing and sales of agricultural products, and production and sales of consumer food products. The Vendor is a limited liability company established in the PRC and an indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company. The Vendor is principally engaged in processing and sale of rice and rice related products. The Target Company is a limited liability company established under the laws of the PRC which is principally engaged in processing and sale of rice products. As at the date of this announcement, the major assets held by the Target Company are (i) land use right of an industrial land in Fengtian Economic Development Zone, Fengxin County, Jiangxi Province, PRC with a total site area of approximately 13,300 square meters (the "Land"), a two-storey manufacturing plant on the Land with gross floor area of approximately 2,200 square meters, and (iii) a three-storey complex on the Land with gross floor area of approximately 900 square meters. The aforesaid buildings on the Land are being used by the Target Company for the operation of rice products processing and administration. Based on the management accounts of the Target Company as at 31 October 2019, the unaudited net asset value of the Target Company was approximately RMB4.1 million (equivalent to approximately HK$4.6 million). The following table shows the unaudited financial information of the Target Company for the two years ended 30 April 2018 and 2019: -4-

For the year ended For the year ended 30 April 2019 30 April 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) RMB'000 RMB'000 Turnover 2,937 2,021 Net loss before tax 443 7,643 Net loss after tax 443 7,643 The Purchasers The Purchasers are individuals who, to the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors after having made all reasonable enquiries, are third parties independent of and not connected with the Company and connected persons of the Company. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE DISPOSAL The Target Company has recorded net losses in the past several years. The Board intends to realise the investment in the Target Company rather than devoting further resources to the Target Company which is loss making, the Directors believe that the Disposal will enable the Group to free up capital for its operation. The Directors consider that the terms of the Equity Transfer Agreement are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. The cash proceeds from the Disposal will be used as general working capital of the Group. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios calculated in accordance with the Listing Rules in respect of the Disposal exceed 5% but are below 25%, the Disposal constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to reporting and announcement requirements as set out in Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. -5-

