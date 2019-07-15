China Growth Slowest Since 1992

By WSJ City

China's economic growth decelerated to its slowest pace in decades, weakened by trade tensions with the US and businesses that held back from making big investments despite encouragement from Beijing.

KEY FACTS

-- The economy grew by 6.2% in the second quarter, down from 6.4% in the period before, per official stats. -- Growth was slower than the 6.3% on-year rate forecast by economists. -- Investments remained weak on a quarterly basis, though June showed some green shoots. -- Exports fell year-on-year in June after trade talks with Washington broke down and President Trump applied higher tariffs to Chinese goods. -- The figures show Beijing's strategy to boost the economy by cutting $291bn in taxes and fees is falling short.

Why This Matters

Domestic sentiment in the quarter was held hostage by the twists and turns of the trade dispute. An impasse in negotiations shattered hopes for a deal in late May and Chinese businesses are worried that the two nations can't resolve their differences, even as Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping got talks back on track in the waning days of June.

