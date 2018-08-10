China Haisum Engineering : Party Secretary and Chairman Xu Datong w...

On June 20-22, 2018, Party Secretary and Chairman Xu Datong, on behalf of the Party Secretary of China Haisum Engineering Co., Ltd, was present at the 'Workshop on the Gist of the Nineteenth National Congress of the CPC and the Commendation Conference for the Two Excellent's & One Advanced' organized by Sinolight Corporation.

The Party Committee of Sinolight Corporation commended the advanced grass-roots party organizations, outstanding communists, and excellent Party workers.

The Party committee of China Haisum won the honorary title of 'advanced grassroots Party organization.' Xu Datong went to accept the award on behalf of the Party and government leading group of the Company.

Under the correct direction by the Party committee of the Group Company, the Party committee of the joint-stock company has, in recent years, done its best to get integrated with the center, served the overall situation, and built a learning-based and service-oriented innovative Party organization, having figured out an innovative way of Party building with characteristics of Haisum, which offers a strong safeguard for the reform and growth of the Enterprise.

In addition, Wang Liu from the head office of the Company and Wang Ying from Wuhan Branch were rated as outstanding Party workers; 7 comrades, including Zhang Xiaojiang from Beijing Branch and Zou from Changsha Branch were rated as excellent Party members.