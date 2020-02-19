China Healthcare : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Link-Asia International Co. Ltd.

環 亞 國 際 實 業 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1143)

COMPLETION OF

PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Placing Agent

Z I N V E S T G L O B A L

The Board is pleased to announce that the condition precedent set out in the Placing Agreement had been fulfilled, and completion of the Placing took place on 19 February 2020 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement, the Placing Shares are to be placed by the Placing Agent on a best endeavour basis. The Placing Shares under the Placing have not been fully placed. An aggregate of 1,189,060,000 Placing Shares, which represents approximately 16.7% of the issued share capital of the Company immediately after completion of the Placing, has been successfully placed to not less than six Placees, at the Placing Price of HK$0.035 per Placing Share. The net proceeds from the Placing (after deduction of commission and other expenses of the Placing) are approximately HK$41.4 million.

Reference is made to the announcements of Link-Asia International Co. Ltd. (''Company'') dated 29 January 2020 and 3 February 2020 (collectively, the ''Announcements'') in relation to the Placing. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.