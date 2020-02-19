Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Healthcare : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 06:30am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.

Link-Asia International Co. Ltd.

環 亞 際 實 業 有 限 公

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1143)

COMPLETION OF

PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Placing Agent

Z I N V E S T G L O B A L

The Board is pleased to announce that the condition precedent set out in the Placing Agreement had been fulfilled, and completion of the Placing took place on 19 February 2020 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement, the Placing Shares are to be placed by the Placing Agent on a best endeavour basis. The Placing Shares under the Placing have not been fully placed. An aggregate of 1,189,060,000 Placing Shares, which represents approximately 16.7% of the issued share capital of the Company immediately after completion of the Placing, has been successfully placed to not less than six Placees, at the Placing Price of HK$0.035 per Placing Share. The net proceeds from the Placing (after deduction of commission and other expenses of the Placing) are approximately HK$41.4 million.

Reference is made to the announcements of Link-Asia International Co. Ltd. (''Company'') dated 29 January 2020 and 3 February 2020 (collectively, the ''Announcements'') in relation to the Placing. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

- 1 -

The Board is pleased to announce that the condition precedent set out in the Placing Agreement had been fulfilled, and completion of the Placing took place on 19 February 2020 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement, the Placing Shares are to be placed by the Placing Agent on a best endeavour basis. The Placing Shares under the Placing have not been fully placed. An aggregate of 1,189,060,000 Placing Shares, which represents approximately 16.7% of the issued share capital of the Company immediately after completion of the Placing, has been successfully placed to not less than six Placees, at the Placing Price of HK$0.035 per Placing Share.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, (i) each of the Placees and, where appropriate, their respective ultimate beneficial owners, is an Independent Third Party; and (ii) none of the Placees has become a substantial Shareholder (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company upon completion of the Placing.

The net proceeds from the Placing (after deduction of commission and other expenses of the Placing) are approximately HK$41.4 million, which will be utilised as to (i) approximately HK$18 million for developing the Group's existing electronic products and the related supply chain service business; (ii) approximately HK$17 million for establishing a leading real estate sale supply chain service business system in Southeast Asia and Pan-Asia, including the exclusive locking of upstream saleable property and the facilities in downstream channel system; and (iii) remaining balance of approximately HK$6.4 million for general working capital of the Group.

EFFECTS ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

The table below sets out the changes to the shareholding structure of the Company as a result of completion of the Placing:

Immediately before

Immediately after

Shareholders

completion of the Placing

completion of the Placing

Number of

Approximate

Number of

Approximate

Shares

%

Shares

%

Power Port Holdings Limited

(Note 1)

1,516,340,000

25.5

1,516,340,000

21.3

Keywan Global Limited (Note 2)

990,000,000

16.7

990,000,000

13.9

Mr. Cao Longbing

8,560,000

0.1

8,560,000

0.1

Hearts Capital SPC

- Hearts SP2 (Note 3)

718,600,000

12.1

718,600,000

10.1

Placees

-

-

1,189,060,000

16.7

Other public Shareholders

2,711,811,400

45.6

2,711,811,400

37.9

Total

5,945,311,400

100.00

7,134,371,400

100.00

- 2 -

Notes:

  1. Power Port Holdings Limited, which is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, is wholly owned by Ms. Yang Changrong.
  2. Keywan Global Limited, which is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, is wholly owned by Mr. He Xiaoming.
  3. Hearts Capital SPC - Hearts SP2, which is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, is wholly owned by Hearts Capital (Asia) Limited, which in turn is 70% controlled by Mr. Cao Longbing. Mr. Cao Longbing is also interested in 8,560,000 Shares. Long Asia Asset Management (HK) Limited is the investment manager of Hearts Capital SPC - Hearts SP2 and is therefore deemed to be interested in the shares owned by Hearts Capital SPC - Hearts SP2 under the SFO.
  4. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, none of the Placees has become a substantial Shareholder (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company upon completion of the Placing. Accordingly, the shareholding held by the Placees is regarded as held by the public.
  5. Certain percentage figures included in the above table have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown as totals may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures preceding them.

On behalf of the Board

Link-Asia International Co. Ltd.

Lin Dailian

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lin Dailian (Chairman), Mr. Duan Chuanhong and Mr. Xia Xiaobing as executive Directors; Mr. Bao Jinqiao, Mr. Li Huiwu and Mr. Wang Guozhen as independent non-executive Directors.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

China Healthcare Enterprise Group Ltd. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 11:29:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:51aKKR : to Present at the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Financial Services Forum 2020
BU
06:50aNOTICE OF VALUATION OF REAL ASSETS : :Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust Annual Valuation
PU
06:50aBLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06:50aGLOBALDATA : UK leads charge in many fintech areas as e-commerce accounts for $3.5 trillion of worldwide sales, says GlobalData
PU
06:50aESRB publishes report on systemic cyberattacks
PU
06:50aBLACKROCK ENERGY&RESOURCES INCM TRST : Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06:50aALBA MINERAL RESOURCES : Amitsoq Update
PU
06:50aSystemic cyber risk
PU
06:50aOWENS CORNING : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:50aRELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO. : Launches FastMetals E-Commerce Platform
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : to Work With Raiffeisen to Provide Payments Services in Eastern Europe
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Puma warn of coronavirus hit to China business
3INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Italy's Intesa Bids for Rival, Paving Way for Rare European Banking Deal -- 2nd Update
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault shares fall after Moody's cuts its debt to 'junk' status
5Oil up on slowing pace of coronavirus, Venezuela sanctions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group