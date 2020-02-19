|
China Healthcare : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
02/19/2020 | 06:30am EST
Link-Asia International Co. Ltd.
環 亞 國 際 實 業 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1143)
COMPLETION OF
PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
Placing Agent
Z I N V E S T G L O B A L
Reference is made to the announcements of Link-Asia International Co. Ltd. (''Company'') dated 29 January 2020 and 3 February 2020 (collectively, the ''Announcements'') in relation to the Placing. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.
The Board is pleased to announce that the condition precedent set out in the Placing Agreement had been fulfilled, and completion of the Placing took place on 19 February 2020 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement.
In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement, the Placing Shares are to be placed by the Placing Agent on a best endeavour basis. The Placing Shares under the Placing have not been fully placed. An aggregate of 1,189,060,000 Placing Shares, which represents approximately 16.7% of the issued share capital of the Company immediately after completion of the Placing, has been successfully placed to not less than six Placees, at the Placing Price of HK$0.035 per Placing Share.
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, (i) each of the Placees and, where appropriate, their respective ultimate beneficial owners, is an Independent Third Party; and (ii) none of the Placees has become a substantial Shareholder (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company upon completion of the Placing.
The net proceeds from the Placing (after deduction of commission and other expenses of the Placing) are approximately HK$41.4 million, which will be utilised as to (i) approximately HK$18 million for developing the Group's existing electronic products and the related supply chain service business; (ii) approximately HK$17 million for establishing a leading real estate sale supply chain service business system in Southeast Asia and Pan-Asia, including the exclusive locking of upstream saleable property and the facilities in downstream channel system; and (iii) remaining balance of approximately HK$6.4 million for general working capital of the Group.
EFFECTS ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY
The table below sets out the changes to the shareholding structure of the Company as a result of completion of the Placing:
|
|
Immediately before
|
Immediately after
|
Shareholders
|
completion of the Placing
|
completion of the Placing
|
|
Number of
|
Approximate
|
Number of
|
Approximate
|
|
Shares
|
%
|
Shares
|
%
|
Power Port Holdings Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
1,516,340,000
|
|
25.5
|
|
1,516,340,000
|
|
21.3
|
Keywan Global Limited (Note 2)
|
990,000,000
|
|
16.7
|
|
990,000,000
|
|
13.9
|
Mr. Cao Longbing
|
8,560,000
|
|
0.1
|
|
8,560,000
|
|
0.1
|
Hearts Capital SPC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Hearts SP2 (Note 3)
|
718,600,000
|
|
12.1
|
|
718,600,000
|
|
10.1
|
Placees
|
-
|
-
|
1,189,060,000
|
|
16.7
|
Other public Shareholders
|
2,711,811,400
|
|
45.6
|
|
2,711,811,400
|
|
37.9
|
Total
|
5,945,311,400
|
|
100.00
|
|
7,134,371,400
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Power Port Holdings Limited, which is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, is wholly owned by Ms. Yang Changrong.
-
Keywan Global Limited, which is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, is wholly owned by Mr. He Xiaoming.
-
Hearts Capital SPC - Hearts SP2, which is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, is wholly owned by Hearts Capital (Asia) Limited, which in turn is 70% controlled by Mr. Cao Longbing. Mr. Cao Longbing is also interested in 8,560,000 Shares. Long Asia Asset Management (HK) Limited is the investment manager of Hearts Capital SPC - Hearts SP2 and is therefore deemed to be interested in the shares owned by Hearts Capital SPC - Hearts SP2 under the SFO.
-
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, none of the Placees has become a substantial Shareholder (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company upon completion of the Placing. Accordingly, the shareholding held by the Placees is regarded as held by the public.
-
Certain percentage figures included in the above table have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown as totals may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures preceding them.
On behalf of the Board
Link-Asia International Co. Ltd.
Lin Dailian
Chairman
Hong Kong, 19 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lin Dailian (Chairman), Mr. Duan Chuanhong and Mr. Xia Xiaobing as executive Directors; Mr. Bao Jinqiao, Mr. Li Huiwu and Mr. Wang Guozhen as independent non-executive Directors.
|
|