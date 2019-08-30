Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Healthcare : INTERIM RESULTS 2019 ANNOUNCEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 10:42am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA HEALTHCARE ENTERPRISE GROUP LIMITED

華 夏 健 康 產 業 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1143)

INTERIM RESULTS 2019 ANNOUNCEMENT

The board of directors (the "Directors") (the "Board") of China Healthcare Enterprise Group Limited 華夏健康產業集團有限公司 (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited

consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period").

- 1 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue

3

348,976

327,393

Cost of sales

(282,154)

(261,404)

Gross profit

66,822

65,989

Other income

4

9,175

8,363

Selling and distribution expenses

(17,003)

(18,233)

Administrative expenses

(78,131)

(91,555)

Other operating expenses

(28,015)

(13,998)

Loss from operations

(47,152)

(49,434)

Finance costs

5

(4,158)

(2,352)

Loss before tax

(51,310)

(51,786)

Income tax expense

6

(3,229)

(796)

Loss for the period

7

(54,539)

(52,582)

Attributable to:

  Owners of the Company

(56,169)

(52,282)

Non-controlling interests

1,630

(300)

(54,539)

(52,582)

Loss per share

  Basic (cents per share)

9

(0.945)

(0.879)

  Diluted (cents per share)

N/A

N/A

- 2 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Loss for the period

(54,539)

(52,582)

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

  Fair value change of equity investments at fair value

    through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI")

9,478

(13,040)

Item that will be reclassified to profit or loss:

  Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

515

153

9,993

(12,887)

Total comprehensive income for the period

(44,546)

(65,469)

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(46,399)

(65,133)

Non-controlling interests

1,853

(336)

(44,546)

(65,469)

- 3 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 June 2019

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

43,274

51,904

Right-of-use assets

62,069

-

Investment properties

30,000

30,000

Prepaid lease payments

-

1,288

Goodwill

18,814

18,814

Rental deposits

10,991

10,894

Loans to employees and other parties

47,200

44,797

Equity investments at FVTOCI

-

21,859

Deferred tax assets

1,938

1,938

Total non-current assets

214,286

181,494

Current assets

Inventories

96,034

113,962

Trade receivables

10

162,705

155,761

Prepayments, deposits, other receivables

  and other assets

20,457

85,039

Loans to employees and other parties

16,672

30,631

Loan to a non-controlling shareholder

  of a subsidiary

7,149

1,731

Amounts due from a related company

1,272

1,274

Equity investments at FVTOCI

3,670

5,328

Current tax assets

1,009

183

Pledged bank deposits

1,250

1,250

Bank and cash balances

382,230

354,209

Total current assets

692,448

749,368

TOTAL ASSETS

906,734

930,862

- 4 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONT'D)

As at 30 June 2019

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

5,945

5,945

Reserves

520,460

566,859

526,405

572,804

Non-controlling interests

11,881

10,028

Total equity

538,286

582,832

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

31,628

-

Total non-current liabilities

31,628

-

Current liabilities

Trade payables

11

64,617

76,474

Accruals and other payables

186,901

215,463

Lease liabilities

29,392

-

Borrowings

40,233

40,267

License rights payable

3,953

4,108

Product warranty provisions

2,104

2,498

Current tax liabilities

9,620

9,220

Total current liabilities

336,820

348,030

Total liabilities

368,448

348,030

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

906,734

930,862

- 5 -

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. BASIS OF PREPARATION
    These condensed financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") and the applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities ("Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange").
    These condensed financial statements should be read in conjunction with the 2018 annual financial statements. The accounting policies (including the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty) and methods of computation used in the preparation of these condensed financial statements are consistent with those used in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 except as stated below.
  2. ADOPTION OF NEW AND REVISED HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS
    In the current period, the Group has adopted all the new and revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the HKICPA that are relevant to its operations and effective for its accounting year beginning on 1 January 2019. HKFRSs comprise Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS"); Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKAS") and Interpretations. The Group has not early adopted any other standard, Interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective.
    The Group has initially adopted HKFRS 16 Leases from 1 January 2019. A number of other new standards are effective from 1 January 2019 but they do not have a material effect on the Group's condensed financial statements.
    HKFRS 16 Leases
    HKFRS 16 supersedes HKAS 17 Leases, HK(IFRIC) 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease, HK(SIC)-15 Operating Leases-Incentives and HK(SIC)-27 Evaluating the Substance of Transactions Involving the Legal Form of a Lease. HKFRS 16 introduced a single, on-balance sheet accounting model for lessees. As a result, the Group, as a lessee, has recognised right-of-use assets representing its rights to use the underlying assets and lease liabilities representing its obligation to make lease payments.
    The Group has applied HKFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach, under which the cumulative effect of initial application is recognised in accumulated losses at 1 January 2019. Accordingly, the comparative information presented for 2018 has not been restated - i.e. it is presented, as previously reported, under HKAS 17 and related interpretations. The details of the changes in accounting policies are disclosed below.
    1. Definition of a lease
      Previously, the Group determined at contract inception whether an arrangement was or contained a lease under HK(IFRIC) 4 Determining Whether an Arrangement contains a Lease. The Group now assesses whether a contract is or contains a lease based on the new definition of a lease. Under HKFRS 16, a contract is, or contains, a lease if the contract conveys a right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration.
      On transition to HKFRS 16, the Group elected to apply the practical expedient to grandfather the assessment of which transactions are leases. It applied HKFRS 16 only to contracts that were previously identified as leases. Contracts that were not identified as leases under HKAS 17 and HK(IFRIC) 4 were not reassessed. Therefore, the definition of a lease under HKFRS 16 has been applied only to contracts entered into or changed on or after 1 January 2019.

- 6 -

2. ADOPTION OF NEW AND REVISED HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS (CONT'D)

HKFRS 16 Leases (cont'd)

  1. Definition of a lease (cont'd)
    At inception or on reassessment of a contract that contains a lease component, the Group allocates the consideration in the contract to each lease and non-lease component on the basis of their relative stand-alone prices. However, for leases of properties in which it is a lessee, the Group has elected not to separate non-lease components and will instead account for the lease and non-lease components as a single lease component.
  2. As a lessee
    The Group leases many properties.
    As a lessee, the Group previously classified leases as operating or finance leases based on its assessment of whether the lease transferred substantially all of the risks and rewards of ownership. Under HKFRS 16, the Group recognises right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for most leases.
    However, the Group has elected not to recognise right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for some leases of low-value assets (e.g. IT equipment). The Group recognises the lease payments associated with these leases as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term.
    The recognised right-of-use assets relate to the following types of assets:

Balance as at

30 June 2019

1 January 2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Properties

60,479

75,813

Prepaid lease payments

1,590

1,912

Total right-of-use assets

62,069

77,725

Significant accounting policies

The Group recognises a right-of-use assets and a lease liability at the lease commencement date. The right-of-use asset is initially measured at cost, and subsequently at cost less any accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, and adjusted for certain remeasurements of the lease liability.

The lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the lease payments that are not paid at the commencement date, discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease or, if that rate cannot be readily determined, the Group's incremental borrowing rate. Generally, the Group uses its incremental borrowing rate as the discount rate.

The lease liability is subsequently increased by the interest cost on the lease liability and decreased by lease payment made. It is remeasured when there is a change in future lease payments arising from a change in an index or rate, a change in the estimate of the amount expected to be payable under a residual value guarantee, or as appropriate, changes in the assessment of whether a purchase or extension option is reasonably certain to be exercised or a termination option is reasonably certain not to be exercised.

The Group has applied judgement to determine the lease term for some lease contracts in which it is a lessee that include renewal options. The assessment of whether the Group is reasonably certain to exercise such options impacts the lease term, which significantly affects the amount of lease liabilities and right-of-use assets recognised.

- 7 -

2. ADOPTION OF NEW AND REVISED HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS (CONT'D)

HKFRS 16 Leases (cont'd)

  1. As a lessee (cont'd) Transition
    Previously, the Group classified property leases as operating leases under HKAS 17. These include offices and factory premises. The leases typically run for a period of 3 to 10 years of non-cancellable period.
    At transition, for leases classified as operating leases under HKAS 17, lease liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted at the Group's incremental borrowing rate as at 1 January 2019. Right-of-use assets are measured at an amount equal to the lease liability, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments.
    The Group used the following practical expedients when applying HKFRS 16 to leases previously classified as operating leases under HKAS 17.
    • Applied the exemption not to recognise right-of-use assets and liabilities for leases with less than 12 months of lease term.
    • Excluded initial direct costs from measuring the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application.
    • Used hindsight when determining the lease term if the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease.
  3. Impacts of financial statements Impact on transition
    On transition to HKFRS 16, the Group recognised additional right-of-use assets and additional lease liabilities, recognising the difference in accumulated losses. The change in accounting policy affected the following items on the condensed consolidated statement of financial position (increase/(decrease)) as at 1 January 2019 is summarised below.

Under

Under

HKAS 17

HKFRS 16

31 December

1 January

2018

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Assets

Right-of-use assets

-

77,725

Prepaid lease payment (Non-current)

1,288

-

Prepaid lease payment (Current)

624

-

Liabilities

Lease liabilities

-

(75,813)

Equity

Accumulated losses

-

-

Non-controlling interests

-

-

- 8 -

2. ADOPTION OF NEW AND REVISED HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS (CONT'D)

HKFRS 16 Leases (cont'd)

  1. Impacts of financial statements (cont'd) Impact on transition (cont'd)
    When measuring lease liabilities for leases that were classified as operating leases, the Group discounted lease payments using its incremental borrowing rate at 1 January 2019. The weighted- average rate applied is 6.11%.
    1 January 2019 HK$'000

Operating lease commitment at 31 December 2018 as disclosed in

  the Group's consolidated financial statements

90,411

Less: Recognition exemption for leases with less than 12 months

    of lease term at transition

(7,811)

82,600

Discounted using the incremental borrowing rate at 1 January 2019

(6,787)

Lease liabilities recognised as at 1 January 2019

75,813

Of which are:

Current lease liabilities

29,879

Non-current lease liabilities

45,934

75,813

Impacts for the period

As a result of initially applying HKFRS 16, in relation to the leases that were previously classified as operating leases, the Group recognised HK$62,069,000 of right-of-use assets and HK$61,020,000 of lease liabilities as at 30 June 2019.

Also in relation to those leases under HKFRS 16, the Group has recognised depreciation and finance costs, instead of operating lease expense. During the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group recognised HK$15,656,000 of depreciation charges and HK$2,045,000 of finance costs from these leases.

- 9 -

3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION

The Group has three reportable segments as follows:

EMS

-

Electronic manufacturing services

Distribution of Communications Products

-

Marketing and distribution of communications products

Securities and Other Assets Investment

-

Securities and other assets investment

Distribution of

Securities and

Communications

Other Assets

EMS

Products

Investment

Total

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

6 months ended 30 June 2019:

Revenue from external customers

269,068

17,876

62,032

348,976

Intersegment revenue

6,851

-

-

6,851

Segment profit/(loss)

5,030

(1,874)

(26,086)

(22,930)

As at 30 June 2019:

Segment assets

390,298

29,211

441,141

860,650

Segment liabilities

240,797

32,408

88,077

361,282

6 months ended 30 June 2018:

Revenue from external customers

274,432

23,382

29,579

327,393

Intersegment revenue

12,494

-

-

12,494

Segment profit/(loss)

950

(1,683)

(37,164)

(37,897)

As at 31 December 2018:

Segment assets

375,674

27,703

465,166

868,543

Segment liabilities

229,985

28,612

84,002

342,599

- 10 -

3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (CONT'D)

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Reconciliations of segment profit or loss

Total loss of reportable segments

(22,930)

(37,897)

Intersegment elimination

352

207

Unallocated amounts:

Consultancy fee

(6,000)

(6,000)

Directors' emoluments

(1,480)

(1,480)

  Interest income on loans to employees and other parties

3,528

3,843

  Interest on loans from independent third parties

(1,207)

(1,207)

  Impairment loss on loans to other parties

(17,433)

(2,803)

  Legal and professional fees

(3,851)

(902)

  Other unallocated head office and corporate expenses

(2,289)

(5,547)

Consolidated loss before tax for the period

(51,310)

(51,786)

Geographical information

The Group's operations and main revenue streams are those described in the last annual financial statements. The Group's revenue is derived from contracts with customers.

In the following table, revenue is disaggregated by primary geographical market and timing of revenue recognition.

Distribution of

Securities and Other

For the six months ended

EMS

Communications Products

Assets Investment

Total

30 June (unaudited)

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Primary geographical markets

- The People's Republic of

China (the "PRC")

40,179

-

62,032

102,211

(including Hong Kong)

44,160

-

29,579

73,739

- The United States of

29,193

16,418

-

45,611

America (the "U.S.A.")

71,937

20,004

-

91,941

- Switzerland

107,232

68,394

-

-

-

-

107,232

68,394

- France

18,926

15,291

-

-

-

-

18,926

15,291

- Thailand

10,051

8,333

-

-

-

-

10,051

8,333

- United Kingdom

12,232

12,060

-

-

-

-

12,232

12,060

- Others

58,106

66,751

1,458

3,378

-

-

59,564

70,129

Segment revenue

275,919

286,926

17,876

23,382

62,032

29,579

355,827

339,887

Intersegment revenue

(6,851)

-

-

(6,851)

- The U.S.A.

(12,494)

-

-

(12,494)

Revenue from external customers

269,068

274,432

17,876

23,382

62,032

29,579

348,976

327,393

Timing of revenue recognition

Products transferred at a point

269,068

17,876

62,032

348,976

in time

274,432

23,382

29,579

327,393

Products and services transferred

-

-

-

-

over time

-

-

-

-

Total

269,068

274,432

17,876

23,382

62,032

29,579

348,976

327,393

- 11 -

4. OTHER INCOME

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Bank interest income

118

62

Bank fixed deposits interest income

-

268

Exchange gain

1,920

3,138

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

-

73

Interest income on loans to employees and other parties

3,528

3,843

Others

3,609

979

9,175

8,363

5.

FINANCE COSTS

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Interest on loans from independent third parties

1,207

1,206

Interest on loans from a related party

904

964

Interest on lease liabilities

2,045

-

Other interest expenses

2

182

4,158

2,352

6.

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Current tax - Hong Kong Profits Tax

  Provision for the period

900

220

Current tax - Overseas

  Provision for the period

2,308

482

Under-provision in prior period

21

-

2,329

482

Deferred tax

-

94

3,229

796

Hong Kong Profits Tax has been provided at a rate of 16.5% (2018: 16.5%) based on the estimated assessable profit for the period.

Tax charge on profits assessable elsewhere have been calculated at the rates of tax prevailing in the countries in which the Group operates, based on existing legislation, interpretation and practices in respect thereof.

- 12 -

7. LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

The Group's loss for the period is arrived at after charging/(crediting):

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Business entertainment

1,974

4,010

Consultancy fee

6,000

8,650

Cost of goods sold

  Cost of inventories sold

267,888

256,964

Allowance for inventories

7,314

5,365

  Reversal of allowance for inventories (note (i))

(4,549)

(6,104)

270,653

256,225

Depreciation:

  - Property, plant and equipment

10,864

7,621

- Right-of-use assets

15,656

-

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

  (included in other income)

-

(73)

Operating lease charges - Land and buildings

4,984

11,686

Other operating expenses:

  Impairment loss on trade receivables

-

564

  Impairment loss on other receivables

1,800

-

  Impairment loss on loans to other parties

17,433

2,803

  Research and development expenditures (note (ii))

8,602

10,631

Employee benefits expense including directors' emoluments

  Salaries, bonus and allowances

98,785

123,048

  Retirement benefit scheme contributions

5,845

6,590

104,630

129,638

Notes:

  1. The Group makes allowance for inventories under respective aging criteria in different operating segments. The reversal of allowance represents the amount of inventories subsequently used in production or sold.
  2. During the six months period ended 30 June 2019, research and development expenditure includes approximately HK$8,596,000 (30 June 2018: HK$10,518,000) relating to employee benefits expense, which is included in the respective total amount as disclosed separately above.

8. DIVIDENDS

No dividends have been paid or proposed during the six months ended 30 June 2019, nor has any dividend been proposed since the end of the reporting period (six months ended 30 June 2018: Nil).

- 13 -

9. LOSS PER SHARE

The calculation of the basic loss per share is as follows:

Six months ended 30 June

20192018

HK$'000 HK$'000

(unaudited) (unaudited)

Loss

Loss attributable to owners of the Company, used in the basic loss

  per share calculation

(56,169)

(52,282)

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Number of shares

Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of

  calculating basic loss per share

5,945,311,400

5,945,311,400

No diluted loss per share is presented as the Company did not have any dilutive potential ordinary shares for the six months periods ended 30 June 2019 and 2018.

10. TRADE RECEIVABLES

The aging analysis of trade receivables as at the end of the reporting period, based on invoice date, and net of allowance, is as follows:

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

0-90 days

119,577

135,996

91-180 days

41,265

17,454

181-365 days

49

1,305

Over 365 days

1,814

1,006

162,705

155,761

- 14 -

11. TRADE PAYABLES

The aging analysis of trade payables as at the end of the reporting period, based on invoice date, is as follows:

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

0-90 days

62,264

70,149

91-180 days

382

2,619

181-365 days

921

2,133

Over 365 days

1,050

1,573

64,617

76,474

- 15 -

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

The Group has, during the review period, continued to further the development and advancement of its core business operations, comprising the EMS, Distribution of Communication Products, and Securities and Other Assets Investment - principally involved in seizing opportunities from the burgeoning healthcare and medical industry in the PRC.

For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group generated total revenue of approximately HK$349.0 million (2018: HK$327.4 million). Gross profit amounted to HK$66.8 million (2018: HK$66.0 million), with loss attributable to owners of the Company amounting to HK$56.2 million (2018: loss of HK$52.3 million).

As at 30 June 2019, the Group remains in a solid financial position with bank and cash balances totalling HK$382.2 million (31 December 2018: HK$354.2 million).

Review of Operations

The EMS and Distribution of Communication Products

The EMS and Distribution of Communication Products businesses contributed HK$269.1 million (2018: HK$274.4 million) and HK$17.9 million (2018: HK$23.4 million) in revenue respectively during the Period. The dip in revenue from the Distribution of Communication Products business reflects a general decline that the industry as a whole has been experiencing over the past few years. As for the EMS operation, while a modest decline in revenue was recorded, owing in part to the generally cautious sentiment adopted by the Group's customers as the Sino-US trade dispute along with other macroeconomic concerns have continued to impact on the global economy, it nonetheless was able to achieve an increase in net profit. The positive metric was attributable to the launch of new products, including IoT, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled smart-home appliances that were warmly received by the market. As such products possess higher margins, they consequently contributed to the encouraging performance of the operation. Also contributing to an increase in the bottom line was effective client management, whereby the Group was able to introduce price adjustments to EMS- related products that were absorbed by its customers.

Securities and Other Assets Investment

The Securities and Other Assets Investment business has been making steady progress, specifically in the PRC healthcare and medical sector which the Group is committed to tapping in view of its tremendous opportunities. Indicative of this commitment, segment revenue of HK$62.0 million (2018: HK$29.6 million) was recorded for the Period, principally derived from the sale of medical equipments in the PRC.

- 16 -

Geographical Analysis

Revenue from major European countries (the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Poland and France) totalled HK$150.0 million (2018: HK$110.6 million), and accounted for 43.0% of the Group's total revenue for the Period (2018: 33.8%). The U.S.A. market contributed HK$38.8 million (2018: HK$79.4 million) in revenue and accounted for 11.1% of the Group's total revenue (2018: 24.3%). The PRC (including Hong Kong) and other countries generated HK$102.2 million (2018: HK$73.8 million) and HK$58.0 million (2018: HK$63.6 million) revenue respectively during the Period, representing 29.3% (2018: 22.5%) and 16.6% (2018: 19.4%) of the Group's total revenue.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue

For the period ended 30 June 2019, the Group recorded total revenue of HK$349.0 million (2018: HK$327.4 million).

Cost of sales

Cost of sales increased by 8.0% from HK$261.4 million in 2018 to HK$282.2 million in 2019 mainly corresponded to the level of revenue of the Period.

Gross Profit

Gross profit slightly increased by 1.2% from HK$66.0 million in 2018 to HK$66.8 million in 2019, while the gross profit margin gently decreased from 20.2% in 2018 to 19.1% in 2019 maintaining at a stable level between these two periods.

Other income

Other income increased by HK$0.8 million to HK$9.2 million for the current period (2018: HK$8.4 million). The major components of the other income are exchange gain, interest income on loans to employees and other parties and compensation from the vendor in relation to defective products, amounting to HK$1.9 million, HK$3.5 million and HK$1.2 million, respectively.

Selling and distribution expenses

Selling and distribution expenses of HK$17.0 million (2018: HK$18.2 million) accounted for approximately 4.9% in 2019 and 5.6% in 2018 of the Group's revenue respectively.

Administrative expenses

Administrative expense of HK$78.1 million (2018: HK$91.6 million) accounted for approximately 22.4% in 2019 and 28.0% in 2018 of the Group's revenue respectively. The decrease in administrative expenses was mainly due to the reduction in staff costs and directors' remuneration of HK$14.0 million, decrease in consultancy fee of HK$2.6 million, decrease in entertainment of HK$2.0 million and decrease in legal and professional fees of HK$2.0 million, being offset by the net increase in the depreciation of right-of-use assets and operating lease charges of HK$6.7 million.

- 17 -

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses increased by HK$14.0 million from HK$14.0 million in 2018 to HK$28.0 million in 2019. The increase in other operating expenses was mainly arising from the recognition of provision for expected credit loss on loans to other parties by HK$17.4 million, being offset by the decrease in research and development expenditures and provision for bad debts of HK$2.0 million and HK$1.6 million respectively.

Finance costs

The Group's finance costs is HK$4.2 million in 2019 and HK$2.4 million in 2018, represented 1.2% and 0.7% of the revenue in 2019 and 2018 respectively. The increase in finance costs during the period was mainly due to the initial application of HKFRS 16, leading to the charge of interest on lease liabilities, amounting to HK$2.0 million.

Income tax expenses

The Group's income tax expense represents amounts of income tax paid by the Group, at the applicable tax rate in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations in Hong Kong, the PRC and U.S.A.

The Group's effective income tax rates for the periods ended 30 June 2019 and 2018, was approximately -6.3% and -1.5% respectively.

Loss for the period attributable to owners of the Company

The loss attributed to owners of the Company was HK$56.2 million for the period ended 30 June 2019 (2018: HK$52.3 million). The Group's net loss margin attributable to owners of the Company for the period ended 30 June 2019 was -16.1% (2018: -16.0%)

Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to non-controlling interests

The profit attributable to non-controlling interests amounted to HK$1.6 million for the period ended 30 June 2019 (2018: loss attributable to non-controlling interests HK$0.3 million).

- 18 -

LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES

The Group generally finances its operations and capital expenditure by internally generated cashflows and borrowings.

The Group's current ratio remains in a healthy position at 2.06 times (2018: 2.15 times). As at 30 June 2019, the cash and cash equivalents amounted to HK$375.3 million, representing an increase of approximately HK$35.2 million from 31 December 2018. During the six months ended 30 June 2019, HK$13.8 million was generated from the operating activities, whilst HK$38.1 million was generated from investing activities and HK$16.8 million was used in financing activities.

As at 30 June 2019, the carrying amounts of the loans from related companies and loan from an independent third party are HK$20.2 million and HK$20.0 million, respectively.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

As at 30 June 2019, the total number of issued shares of the Company is 5,945,311,400 shares with a nominal value of HK$0.001 each.

EXCHANGE RISK EXPOSURE

The majority of the Group's sales and purchases are denominated in US dollars, RMB and Euro. Due to the fact that the Hong Kong dollar is pegged to the US dollars, the Group's exposure to this foreign exchange risk is low. The RMB is not freely convertible into other foreign currencies and conversion of the RMB into foreign currencies is subject to rules and regulations of foreign exchange control promulgated by the PRC government. As at 30 June 2019, the Group does not have a foreign currency hedging policy in respect of its foreign currency assets and liabilities. The Group had no investment in any financial derivatives, foreign exchange contracts, interest or currency swaps, hedging or other financial arrangement for hedging purpose to reduce any currency risk nor made any over-the-counter contingent forward transactions. The Group will closely monitor its foreign currency exposure and will consider using hedging instruments in respect of significant foreign currency exposure as and when appropriate.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND COMMITMENTS

Capital expenditure for the period ended 30 June 2019 amounted to approximately HK$2.2 million and the capital commitments as at 30 June 2019 amounted to approximately HK$0.3 million. Both the capital expenditure and capital commitments were mainly related to the acquisition of plant and machinery and leasehold improvements to cope with the requirement of the EMS operation.

- 19 -

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

  1. As at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018, the Group had an outstanding guarantee ("the Guarantee") to one of the suppliers of an overseas subsidiary ("Disposed Subsidiary"), which was disposed on 7 October 2015, for payment in relation to a sum of USD2.6 million (equivalent to approximately HK$20.3 million) representing a trade balance under dispute between the Disposed Subsidiary and the supplier. The supplier subsequently sold the trade balance to a third party.
    During 2018, the Disposed Subsidiary had agreed with the third party for a final settlement by instalment of USD650,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$5.1 million). In this regards, as at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018, the Group had an outstanding guarantee of the sum limited to USD650,000 subject to the full payment of the final settlement effected by the Disposed Subsidiary.
    The Disposed Subsidiary had issued counter guarantee to the Company to indemnify the Company for any loss in relation to the Guarantee.
  2. During 2018, a lawsuit was lodged against a subsidiary of the Company, Guangzhou Telefield Limited. The plaintiff seeks compensation of approximately RMB1 million. Having sought legal advices, the directors are of the view that the above compensation shall be disclosed as contingent liabilities.

Apart from the above, the Group and the Company did not have any significant contingent liabilities.

PLEDGE OF ASSETS

As at 30 June 2019, bank deposits of approximately HK$1.3 million were pledged to a bank for securing banking facilities such as corporate credit card and general bank account services and also certain shares of subsidiaries have been pledged to an independent third party to secure a loan facility available to the Group.

SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS

As at 30 June 2019, the Group was holding listed equity investments at a fair value of approximately HK$3.7 million, which were classified as financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income. Due to the movements of the share prices, net fair value change in respect of such investments of approximately HK$9.5 million was recorded in other comprehensive income. Apart from the change in fair value, the balance of the equity investments decreased significantly due to disposal of certain equity investments during the period ended 30 June 2019.

During the period under review, save as disclosed above, there was no other material acquisition, disposal or investment by the Group that should be notified to the shareholders of the Company.

- 20 -

HUMAN RESOURCES

As at 30 June 2019, the Group had approximately 1,500 employees in various operating units in Hong Kong, U.S.A, and the PRC. In order to attract and retain high quality talents to ensure smooth operation and cater for the Group's constant expansion, it offers competitive remuneration packages, with reference to market conditions and individual qualifications and experience.

There is no outstanding share option as at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018. In addition, no share option was granted, cancelled or lapsed during the six months ended 30 June 2019.

PROSPECTS

In respect of the EMS and Distribution of Communication Products businesses, the Group will seek to bolster ties with its business partners in order to seize new opportunities, as well as to work together in overcoming whatever challenges that may arise. In the case of the EMS business in particular, the Group will direct still greater effort towards the research and development of IoT, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled products.

With regard to the Securities and Other Assets Investment operation, the Group will continue to look for business opportunities that can further enhance the Group's growth and facilitate value creation for its investors.

Though the global business climate is becoming increasingly unpredictable, with downside risk a growing concern, the Group remains cautiously optimistic about its fortunes in the longer term due to the strategies in place for bolstering its existing operations, while at the same time expanding its business influence. Such an outlook is reflected in the proposed

change of Company name to "Link-Asia International Co. Ltd." and its Chinese equivalent "環 亞國際實業有限公司". The Group trusts that the changes will raise awareness of its business

nature and direction, both of which will be driving its development well into the future.

OTHER INFORMATION

Interim Dividend

The Board does not recommend the payment of interim dividend for the Period.

Purchase, Sale or Redemption of Listed Shares

Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities during the six months ended 30 June 2019.

Events after the reporting period

The Group entered into a memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with LF Joy Realty, Inc. ("LF Joy") on 23 July 2019, in relation to obtain the exclusive agency sale right to sell residential units in Philippine, subject to, among others, the terms of the formal cooperation agreement to be signed within one month from the date of the MOU. The Company has paid LF Joy a refundable deposit of HK$1,500,000.

- 21 -

Model Code for Securities Transactions

The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers as set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules (the "Model Code") as the required standard for securities transactions by Directors. The Company has made specific enquiries of all Directors and all Directors confirmed that they have complied with the required standards set out in the Model Code and its code of conduct regarding Directors' securities transactions throughout the six months ended 30 June 2019 and up to the date of this interim result announcement.

Corporate Governance

The Directors are of the opinion that the Company has complied with the code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code (the "Code") under Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules on the Stock Exchange throughout the six months ended 30 June 2019, except for the deviation from code provision A.2.1 of the Code as described below.

Code Provision A.2.1

Under code provision A.2.1 of the Code, the roles of chairman and chief executive officer should be separated and should not be performed by the same individual. The Company does not have any officer with the title of "chief executive officer" and this is deviated from the code provision A.2.1 of the Code.

Mr. Lin Darren, who acts as the Chairman and an executive Director of the Company, is also responsible for overseeing the general operations of the Group. The Board will meet regularly to consider major matters affecting the operations of the Group. The Board considers that this structure will not impair the balance of power and authority between the Board and the management of the Group. The roles of the respective executive directors and senior management, who are in charge of different functions complement the role of the chairman and chief executive officer. The Board believes that this structure is conducive to strong and consistent leadership enabling the Group to operate efficiently.

The Company understands the importance to comply with the code provision A.2.1 and will continue to consider the feasibility to comply with the said code provision. If compliance with the said provision is determined, appropriate persons will be nominated to assume the different roles of chairman and chief executive officer.

- 22 -

Audit Committee and Review of Interim Results

During the period from 1 January 2019 to 11 August 2019, the audit committee of the Board ("Audit Committee") had three members comprising Mr. Wong Chun Hung (Chairman), Mr. Bao Jinqiao and Mr. Leung Pok Man, all being independent non-executive Directors. Since Mr. Wong Chun Hung resigned on 12 August 2019 and up to the date of this announcement, the Audit Committee has two members and hence the Company has been unable to meet the requirements under Rules 3.10 and 3.21 of the Listing Rules regarding to (i) include at least three independent non-executive directors and (ii) must comprise a minimum of three members, at least one of whom is an independent non-executive director with appropriate professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise as required under Rule 3.10(2). The Company will use its best endeavours to identify suitable candidate to fill the vacancies as soon as practicable, with the relevant appointment to be made within three months from 12 August 2019 pursuant to Rules 3.11 and 3.23 of the Listing Rules.

The Audit Committee has reviewed together with the management the accounting principles and policies adopted by the Group and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 have also been reviewed by RSM Hong Kong, the external auditor of the Company, in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the

HKICPA.

By Order of the Board

CHINA HEALTHCARE ENTERPRISE GROUP LIMITED

Lin Darren

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lin Darren (Chairman), Mr. Lee Chi Hwa Joshua, Mr. Duan Chuanhong and Mr. Li Wuhao as executive Directors; Mr. Bao Jinqiao and Mr. Leung Pok Man as independent non-executive Directors.

- 23 -

Disclaimer

China Healthcare Enterprise Group Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 14:41:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:04aImproving Scalability in the US Manufacturing Industry | Infiniti's Comprehensive Guide for Manufacturers in the US
BU
11:03aBIO-EN HOLDINGS CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11:03aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11:02aOURGAME INTERNATIONAL : Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 june 2019 and resignation of co-chief executive officer
PU
11:02aGREAT WEST LIFECO : President and CEO to speak at Scotiabank Financials Summit
AQ
11:02aYASHILI INTERNATIONAL : Termination of the share purchase agreement
PU
11:02aASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Form 8.3 - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Hld PLC
PU
11:01aEurocann International Plc - Interim Results for the 6 Months Ended 31 May 2019
PR
11:01aGlobal Frozen Breakfast Food Market 2019 - 2023 | Availability of Organic and Vegan Options to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
11:00aSummary Interim Report Q2/2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Brent-WTI spread continues to narrow
2CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019
3DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : German property shares rise on watered down Berlin rent cap
4THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Half 2019
5EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES : EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V. YEAR END RESULTS 2018/19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group