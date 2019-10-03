Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Healthwise : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 06:06am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA HEALTHWISE HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 智 能 健 康 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 348)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION -

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

The Board announces that, on 3 October 2019 (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange), the Loan Agreement was entered into between Good Cheer Global as lender and Customer J as borrower. Pursuant to the Loan Agreement, Good Cheer Global has conditionally agreed to grant the Loan of a principal amount of HK$64 million to Customer J for a term of 12 months from the date of drawdown of the Loan.

The principal terms and conditions of the Loan Agreement are set out in the paragraph headed "The Loan Agreement" in this announcement.

The Directors consider that the Loan Agreement and its terms are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As two of the relevant percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the grant of the Loan under the Loan Agreement are more than 5% but all are less than 25%, the grant of the Loan under the Loan Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

As the grant of the Loan under the Loan Agreement exceeds 8% under the asset ratio as defined under Rule 14.07(1) of the Listing Rules, the transaction is also subject to the general disclosure obligations under Rule 13.13 of the Listing Rules.

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

The Board announces that, on 3 October 2019 (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange), the Loan Agreement was entered into between Good Cheer Global as lender and Customer J as borrower. Pursuant to the Loan Agreement, Good Cheer Global has conditionally agreed to grant the Loan of a principal amount of HK$64 million to Customer J for a term of 12 months from the date of drawdown of the Loan.

1

The Loan Agreement

The principal terms and conditions of the Loan Agreement are summarised as follows:

Date

:

3 October 2019

Lender

:

Good Cheer Global, a licensed money lender in Hong Kong

Borrower

:

Mr. He Jianmin

Principal amount of

:

HK$64 million

the Loan

Interest rate

:

12% per annum, payable quarterly

Default interest rate

:

12% per annum on overdue sums, including outstanding

principal amount of the Loan, interest and other amounts

payable under the Loan Agreement, from the due date until

payment in full.

Security

:

Customer J hereby unconditionally and irrevocably undertakes

to Good Cheer Global that Customer J will procure (i) each of

Virtue Crest Investments Limited (a company incorporated in

the British Virgin Islands with limited liability) and 廣州市

迎瑞房地產開發有限公司 (a company incorporated in the

People's Republic of China with limited liability) to execute

and deliver a deed of guarantee in favour of Good Cheer Global

within 60 days from the signing of the Loan Agreement and

(ii) Virtue Crest Investments Limited (a company incorporated

in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability) to execute

and deliver a share charge over all its shares in Radiant Beauty

Limited (a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited

liability) in favour of Good Cheer Global within 60 days from

the signing of the Loan Agreement, the failure of which will

constitute an event of default of the Loan under the Loan

Agreement.

Repayment date

:

The date falling 12 months after the date of drawdown of the

Loan.

Repayment

:

Customer J shall repay the principal amount of the Loan in full

together with any accrued and unpaid interest in one lump sum

on the repayment date.

2

Prepayment

:

Customer J may prepay to Good Cheer Global the whole or any

part of the outstanding principal amount of the Loan before the

repayment date provided that (i) Customer J shall have given to

Good Cheer Global prior written notice specifying the amount

to be prepaid and the date on which prepayment is to be made,

and (ii) Customer J shall, on the date of prepayment, pay to

Good Cheer Global all accrued interest on the amount prepaid.

Conditions precedent

:

The Loan Agreement is conditional upon the fulfillment of the

following conditions:

(a)

the publication of an announcement of the Company

in relation to the Loan Agreement and the transactions

contemplated thereunder in compliance with Chapter 14

of the Listing Rules;

(b)

all representations and warranties made by Customer J in

the Loan Agreement or in connection therewith being true

and correct with the same effect as though made on and

as of the date of drawing with reference to the facts and

circumstances then subsisting;

(c)

no event of default having occurred and no potential event

of default having occurred (or being likely to occur as a

result of the Loan being made); and

(d)

Good Cheer Global having received and found

satisfactory such additional information and documents

relating to Customer J as Good Cheer Global may

reasonably require.

Long stop date

:

31 October 2019 (or such later date as Customer J and Good

Cheer Global may agree in writing).

Funding of the Loan

The Loan will be financed by internal resources of the Group.

Information on Customer J

Mr. He Jianmin is an individual who is a merchant. To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquires, Customer J is a third party independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined under the Listing Rules).

3

Information on the Group and Good Cheer Global

The Company is an investment holding company and the Group is principally engaged in sales of toys, consumer electronic products and Chinese health products, money lending business and investment in financial instruments.

Good Cheer Global is a money lender licensed in Hong Kong under the provisions of the Money Lenders Ordinance. Good Cheer Global conducts money lending business in Hong Kong through the provision of secured and unsecured loans to customers.

Reasons for and benefits of the grant of the Loan under the Loan Agreement

As money lending is one of the principal activities of the Group, the grant of the Loan under the Loan Agreement to Customer J is in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group.

The terms of the Loan Agreement are negotiated on an arm's length basis between Good Cheer Global and Customer J. The Directors are of the view that the terms of the Loan Agreement are on normal commercial terms. Given that a stable interest income is generated from the Loan during the term of the Loan Agreement, the Directors consider that the Loan Agreement and its terms are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As two of the relevant percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the grant of the Loan under the Loan Agreement are more than 5% but all are less than 25%, the grant of the Loan under the Loan Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

As the grant of the Loan under the Loan Agreement exceeds 8% under the asset ratio as defined under Rule 14.07(1) of the Listing Rules, the transaction is also subject to the general disclosure obligations under Rule 13.13 of the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following words and expressions shall, unless the context otherwise requires, have the same meanings when used herein:

"Board"

"Company"

"Customer J"

"Director(s)"

the board of Directors

China Healthwise Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 348)

Mr. He Jianmin, an individual

the director(s) of the Company

4

"Good Cheer Global"

"Group"

"Hong Kong"

"Listing Rules"

"Loan"

"Loan Agreement"

"Money Lenders Ordinance"

"Stock Exchange"

"HK$"

"%"

Hong Kong, 3 October 2019

Good Cheer Global Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

the Company and its subsidiaries

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

the fixed loan in principal amount of HK$64 million

the conditional loan agreement dated 3 October 2019 and entered into between Good Cheer Global as lender and Customer J as borrower relating to the grant of the Loan

the Money Lenders Ordinance (Chapter 163 of the laws of Hong Kong) as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

per cent.

By order of the Board

China Healthwise Holdings Limited

Lei Hong Wai

Chairman and Executive Director

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lei Hong Wai (Chairman), Mr. Leung Alex (Vice Chairman), Ms. Lo Ming Wan, Mr. Tse Chi Keung and Mr. Yuan Huixia; the non-executive Director is Mr. Diao Yunfeng; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lai Hok Lim, Mr. Lien Wai Hung and Mr. Wong Tak Chuen.

5

Disclaimer

China Healthwise Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 10:05:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:21aCENTRON TELECOM INTERNATIONAL HOLDG : Update on winding up petition
PU
06:21aSTAR PHARMACEUTICAL : Mandatory Unconditional Cash Offer - Level Of Acceptances And Compulsory Acquisition
PU
06:21aIP : Tissue Regenix Group plc - DermaPure Product Line Extension Launched
PU
06:21aIP : Applied Graphene plc - AGM develops composite applications for space
PU
06:21aNEW IN THE COLLECTION LE VERRE ET L'ASSIETTE : Christophe Pelé - Le Clarence
PR
06:17aCanadian M&A slides in third quarter, cannabis deals drop
RE
06:16aGALILEO RESOURCES : Update on Offtake Agreement for Star Zinc ore
PU
06:16aBORYSZEW S A : Maflow cooperates with the largest research institute in Europe
PU
06:16aZENSUN ENTERPRISES : Notice of Issue and Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - US$220 million 12.8% Senior Notes Due 2021
PU
06:16aYUEXIU PROPERTY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on ...
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX EUROPE 600 : STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish..
2EXPLAINER: The jet subsidy row that threatens transatlantic trade war
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : BlackRock, Tencent Talk Tie-Up
5HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares surge after first quarterly profit rise in two years

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group