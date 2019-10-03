China Healthwise : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA HEALTHWISE HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 智 能 健 康 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 348)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION -

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

The Board announces that, on 3 October 2019 (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange), the Loan Agreement was entered into between Good Cheer Global as lender and Customer J as borrower. Pursuant to the Loan Agreement, Good Cheer Global has conditionally agreed to grant the Loan of a principal amount of HK$64 million to Customer J for a term of 12 months from the date of drawdown of the Loan.

The principal terms and conditions of the Loan Agreement are set out in the paragraph headed "The Loan Agreement" in this announcement.

The Directors consider that the Loan Agreement and its terms are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As two of the relevant percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the grant of the Loan under the Loan Agreement are more than 5% but all are less than 25%, the grant of the Loan under the Loan Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

As the grant of the Loan under the Loan Agreement exceeds 8% under the asset ratio as defined under Rule 14.07(1) of the Listing Rules, the transaction is also subject to the general disclosure obligations under Rule 13.13 of the Listing Rules.

