China Hengshi Foundation : Documents on Displsy - PROPOSED PRIVATISATION OF CHINA HENGSHI FOUNDATION COMPANY LIMITED BY THE OFFEROR BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (UNDER SECTION 86 OF THE COMPANIES LAW)

PROPOSED PRIVATISATION OF CHINA HENGSHI FOUNDATION COMPANY LIMITED BY THE OFFEROR BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (UNDER SECTION 86 OF THE COMPANIES LAW)
Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Offeror
Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company
2016 Annual Report (Eng)
2016 Annual Report (Chi)
2017 Annual Report (Eng)
2017 Annual Report (Chi)
2018 Annual Report (Eng)
2018 Annual Report (Chi)
Letter From the Board
Letter From the Independent Board Committee
Letter from Gram Capital
Consent Letter from Huatai Financial
Consent Letter from Gram Capital
Rollover Agreement
Letter from Linkers CPA Limited on the Profit Estimates
Letter from Gram Capital on the Profit Estimates
Consent Letter from Linkers CPA Limited
Earlier Service Contract of Mr. Zhang Yuqiang
Current Service Contract of Mr. Zhang Yuqiang
Earlier Service Contract of Mr. Zhang Jiankan
Current Service Contract of Mr. Zhang Jiankan
Earlier Service Contract of Mr. Tang Hsin-hua
Current Service Contract of Mr. Tang Hsin-hua
Earlier Service Contract of Mr. Wang Yuan
Current Service Contract of Mr. Wang Yuan
Current Service Contract of Mr. Yin Hang
Earlier Service Contract of Ms. Huang Junjun
Current Service Contract of Ms. Huang Junjun
Letter of Appointment of Mr. Lou Hetong
Letter of Appointment of Mr. Xie Guoping
Letter of Appointment of Mr. Zhao Jun
Scheme Document (Eng)
Scheme Document (Chi)
