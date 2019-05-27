Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Hengshi Foundation : Documents on Displsy - PROPOSED PRIVATISATION OF CHINA HENGSHI FOUNDATION COMPANY LIMITED BY THE OFFEROR BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (UNDER SECTION 86 OF THE COMPANIES LAW)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 05:44am EDT

Documents on Displsy

PROPOSED PRIVATISATION OF CHINA HENGSHI FOUNDATION COMPANY LIMITED BY THE OFFEROR BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (UNDER SECTION 86 OF THE COMPANIES LAW)

  1. Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Offeror
  2. Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company
  3. 2016 Annual Report (Eng)
  4. 2016 Annual Report (Chi)
  5. 2017 Annual Report (Eng)
  1. 2017 Annual Report (Chi)
  2. 2018 Annual Report (Eng)
  3. 2018 Annual Report (Chi)
  4. Letter From the Board
  5. Letter From the Independent Board Committee
  6. Letter from Gram Capital
  7. Consent Letter from Huatai Financial
  8. Consent Letter from Gram Capital
  9. Rollover Agreement
  10. Letter from Linkers CPA Limited on the Profit Estimates
  11. Letter from Gram Capital on the Profit Estimates
  12. Consent Letter from Linkers CPA Limited
  13. Earlier Service Contract of Mr. Zhang Yuqiang
  14. Current Service Contract of Mr. Zhang Yuqiang
  15. Earlier Service Contract of Mr. Zhang Jiankan
  16. Current Service Contract of Mr. Zhang Jiankan
  17. Earlier Service Contract of Mr. Tang Hsin-hua
  18. Current Service Contract of Mr. Tang Hsin-hua
  19. Earlier Service Contract of Mr. Wang Yuan
  20. Current Service Contract of Mr. Wang Yuan
  21. Current Service Contract of Mr. Yin Hang
  22. Earlier Service Contract of Ms. Huang Junjun
  23. Current Service Contract of Ms. Huang Junjun
  24. Letter of Appointment of Mr. Lou Hetong
  25. Letter of Appointment of Mr. Xie Guoping
  26. Letter of Appointment of Mr. Zhao Jun
  27. Scheme Document (Eng)
  28. Scheme Document (Chi)

Disclaimer

China Hengshi Foundation Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 09:43:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:35aNATIONAL SECURITY : Rapid Reaction Forces Launch An Operation To Hunt Suhaib al-Douri, Nephew Of Izzat Al-Douri In Wasit Province
AQ
06:35aCTRIP COM INTERNATIONAL : Nustay enters major agreement with Ctrip
AQ
06:35aANIMOCA BRANDS : Hashed Leads $2.5 Million Round for Blockchain Gaming Startup Pixowl
AQ
06:35aWENDYS : WEN) COO Sells $8,459,149.80 in Stock
AQ
06:35aNEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : COO Sells $127,895.49 in Stock
AQ
06:35aGRANITE CONSTRUCTION : completes Lametti & Sons acquisition in US
AQ
06:35aIGNITE INTERNATIONAL BRANDS : Announces Closing of Previously Announced Subscription Receipt Financing for Gross Proceeds of $25,800,000
AQ
06:35aEINHELL GERMANY AG : Expansion within the Executive Managing Board - Dr. Christoph Urban appointed by the Supervisory Board as new Executive Board Member
EQ
06:34aDELEK : Schedule for Delek Group's first quarter 2018 results conference calls
PU
06:33aMANDARIN ON-THE-GO IN TAIWAN : Learn a New Language While Traveling Abroad
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Fiat Chrysler seeks Renault merger to meet auto challenges
2ISS : ISS : Update on partnership with Novartis
3DNB ASA : Nasdaq pulls out of Oslo Bors battle, handing Euronext victory
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung may gain from Huawei's plight in ongoing trade war - Fitch
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Italian government might ask for symmetry with Paris i..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About