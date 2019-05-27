China Hengshi Foundation : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT PROPOSED PRIVATISATION OF CHINA HENGSHI FOUNDATION COMPANY LIMITED BY THE OFFEROR BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (UNDER SECTION 86 OF THE COMPANIES LAW) DESPATCH OF SCHEME DOCUMENT

COURT MEETING AND EGM

The Court Meeting and the EGM are scheduled to be held at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (or immediately after the conclusion or adjournment of the Court Meeting convened on the same day and place), respectively, on Tuesday, 18 June 2019 at Whampoa 03, 1/F, Harbour Grand Kowloon, 20 Tak Fung Street, Whampoa Garden, Hunghom, Kowloon, Hong Kong. In accordance with the directions of the Grand Court, the Court Meeting will be held for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing a resolution to approve the Scheme (with or without modifications). The EGM will be held for the purpose of considering and if thought fit passing (i) the special resolution by the Shareholders to approve and give effect to the reduction of the issued share capital of the Company by cancelling and extinguishing the Scheme Shares; (ii) the ordinary resolution by the Shareholders to restore the share capital of the Company to its former amount by allotting and issuing to the Offeror the same number of the Shares as the number of Scheme Shares cancelled and extinguished; and (iii) the ordinary resolution by the Independent Shareholders to approve the Rollover Arrangement.

Notices of the Court Meeting and the EGM are also contained in the Scheme Document.

An announcement will be made by the Company and the Offeror in relation to the results of the Court Meeting and the EGM in accordance with Rule 19.1 of the Takeovers Code to the extent applicable and the relevant Listing Rules.

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

For the purpose of determining the entitlements of Scheme Shareholders to attend and vote at the Court Meeting and Shareholders to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 13 June 2019 to Tuesday, 18 June 2019 (both days inclusive) and during such period, no transfer of Shares will be effected. In order to qualify to vote at the Court Meeting and the EGM, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong before 4:30 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Wednesday, 12 June 2019.

CONDITIONS OF THE PROPOSAL AND THE SCHEME

Shareholders and/or potential investors should be aware that the implementation of the Scheme and the Proposal is subject to the Conditions as detailed in the Scheme Document being fulfilled or waived, as applicable, and thus the Proposal may or may not be implemented and the Scheme may or may not become effective. Assuming that the Conditions are fulfilled (or, as applicable, waived in whole or in part), it is expected that the Scheme will become effective on or before Monday, 1 July 2019 (Cayman Islands time). Details of the Conditions are set out in the Scheme Document.

All the Conditions will have to be fulfilled or waived, as applicable, on or before 31 December 2019 (or such later date as the Offeror and the Company may agree or, to the extent applicable, as the Executive may consent and the Grand Court may direct), failing which the Scheme and the Proposal will lapse. Further announcements on any changes regarding the timetable of the Scheme and the Proposal will be made as and when necessary.