China Hengshi Foundation : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT PROPOSED PRIVATISATION OF CHINA HENGSHI FOUNDATION COMPANY LIMITED BY THE OFFEROR BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (UNDER SECTION 86 OF THE COMPANIES LAW) DESPATCH OF SCHEME DOCUMENT
05/27/2019 | 05:44am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement appears for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer to acquire, purchase and subscribe for or an invitation to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Offeror or the Company nor is it a solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities of the Offeror or the Company in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.
ZHENSHI GROUP (HK) HESHI
CHINA HENGSHI FOUNDATION
COMPOSITE MATERIALS CO., LIMITED
COMPANY LIMITED
振石集團(香港)和石複合材料 有限公司
中國恒石基業有限公司
(Incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Incorporated under the laws of
Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1197)
JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT
PROPOSED PRIVATISATION OF
CHINA HENGSHI FOUNDATION COMPANY LIMITED
BY THE OFFEROR
BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (UNDER SECTION 86 OF THE COMPANIES LAW) DESPATCH OF SCHEME DOCUMENT
Financial Adviser to the Offeror
DESPATCH OF SCHEME DOCUMENT
The Scheme Document together with the respective notices of the Court Meeting and EGM to be held on Tuesday, 18 June 2019 and the relevant proxy forms are despatched to Shareholders on Monday, 27 May 2019.
RECOMMENDATIONS OF THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE
The Scheme Document contains, among other things, a letter from Gram Capital, the Independent Financial Adviser, giving its advice to the Independent Board Committee in connection with the Proposal, the Scheme and the Rollover Arrangement, and a letter from the Independent Board Committee containing its recommendations to the Scheme Shareholders in respect of the Proposal, the Scheme and the Rollover Arrangement, respectively. Scheme Shareholders are urged to read and consider carefully the recommendations of the Independent Board Committee and the advice of the Independent Financial Adviser, in relation to the Proposal, the Scheme and the Rollover Arrangement set out in the letter from the Independent Board Committee and the letter from the Gram Capital, respectively.
CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS
For the purpose of determining the entitlements of Scheme Shareholders to attend and vote at the Court Meeting and Shareholders to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 13 June 2019 to Tuesday, 18 June 2019 (both days inclusive) and during such period, no transfer of Shares will be effected.
CONDITIONS OF THE PROPOSAL AND THE SCHEME
Shareholders and/or potential investors should be aware that the implementation of the Scheme and the Proposal is subject to the Conditions as detailed in the Scheme Document being fulfilled or waived, as applicable, and thus the Proposal may or may not be implemented and the Scheme may or may not become effective. Assuming that the Conditions are fulfilled (or, as applicable, waived in whole or in part), it is expected that the Scheme will become effective on or before Monday, 1 July 2019 (Cayman Islands time). Details of the Conditions are set out in the Scheme Document. All the Conditions will have to be fulfilled or waived, as applicable, on or before 31 December 2019 (or such later date as the Offeror and the Company may agree or, to the extent applicable, as the Executive may consent and the Grand Court may direct), failing which the Scheme and the Proposal will lapse. Further announcements on any changes regarding the timetable of the Scheme and the Proposal will be made as and when necessary.
Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the Shares or other rights in respect of them. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor or other professional advisers.
References are made to (i) the joint announcement dated 4 April 2019 jointly issued by China Hengshi Foundation Company Limited (the "Company") and Zhenshi Group (HK) Heshi Composite Materials Co., Limited (the "Offeror" or "Heshi") in relation to the proposal for privatisation of the Company by the Offeror by way of a scheme of arrangement under section 86 of the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands; and (ii) the joint announcement dated 25 April 2019 jointly issued by the Company and the Offeror in relation to the extension of time for despatch of the scheme document of the Company and the Offeror (the "Scheme Document").
Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Scheme Document.
DESPATCH OF SCHEME DOCUMENT
The Scheme Document together with the respective notices of the Court Meeting and EGM of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 18 June 2019 and the relevant proxy forms are despatched to Shareholders on Monday, 27 May 2019.
The Scheme Document contains, among other things, further details of the Proposal, the Scheme and the Rollover Arrangement, the expected timetable, the explanatory statement of the Scheme as required under the Companies Law, general information regarding the Company and the Offeror, the letters from the Board, the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Financial Adviser, the letters on the profit estimates from Linkers CPA Limited and Gram Capital, a notice of the Court Meeting and a notice of the EGM.
RECOMMENDATIONS OF THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE
An Independent Board Committee, which comprises all the independent non-executive directors of the Company, namely Mr. XIE Guoping, Mr. LOU Hetong, and Mr. ZHAO Jun, has been established by the Board to make a recommendation to the Scheme Shareholders as to whether the terms of the Proposal, the Scheme and the Rollover Arrangement fair and reasonable and as to voting. The Scheme Document contains, among other things, a letter from the Independent Board Committee containing its recommendations to the Scheme Shareholders in respect of the Proposal, the Scheme and the Rollover Arrangement.
Gram Capital has been appointed as the Independent Financial Adviser (with the approval of the Independent Board Committee) to advise the Independent Board Committee in connection with the Proposal, the Scheme and the Rollover Arrangement. The Scheme Document contains, among other things, a letter from Gram Capital, the Independent Financial Adviser, giving its advice to the Independent Board Committee in connection with the Proposal, the Scheme and the Rollover Arrangement.
Scheme Shareholders are urged to read and consider carefully the recommendations of the Independent Board Committee and the advice of the Independent Financial Adviser in relation to the Proposal, the Scheme and the Rollover Arrangement set out in the letter from the Independent Board Committee and the letter from Gram Capital, respectively.
COURT MEETING AND EGM
The Court Meeting and the EGM are scheduled to be held at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (or immediately after the conclusion or adjournment of the Court Meeting convened on the same day and place), respectively, on Tuesday, 18 June 2019 at Whampoa 03, 1/F, Harbour Grand Kowloon, 20 Tak Fung Street, Whampoa Garden, Hunghom, Kowloon, Hong Kong. In accordance with the directions of the Grand Court, the Court Meeting will be held for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing a resolution to approve the Scheme (with or without modifications). The EGM will be held for the purpose of considering and if thought fit passing (i) the special resolution by the Shareholders to approve and give effect to the reduction of the issued share capital of the Company by cancelling and extinguishing the Scheme Shares; (ii) the ordinary resolution by the Shareholders to restore the share capital of the Company to its former amount by allotting and issuing to the Offeror the same number of the Shares as the number of Scheme Shares cancelled and extinguished; and (iii) the ordinary resolution by the Independent Shareholders to approve the Rollover Arrangement.
Notices of the Court Meeting and the EGM are also contained in the Scheme Document.
An announcement will be made by the Company and the Offeror in relation to the results of the Court Meeting and the EGM in accordance with Rule 19.1 of the Takeovers Code to the extent applicable and the relevant Listing Rules.
CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS
For the purpose of determining the entitlements of Scheme Shareholders to attend and vote at the Court Meeting and Shareholders to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 13 June 2019 to Tuesday, 18 June 2019 (both days inclusive) and during such period, no transfer of Shares will be effected. In order to qualify to vote at the Court Meeting and the EGM, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong before 4:30 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Wednesday, 12 June 2019.
CONDITIONS OF THE PROPOSAL AND THE SCHEME
Shareholders and/or potential investors should be aware that the implementation of the Scheme and the Proposal is subject to the Conditions as detailed in the Scheme Document being fulfilled or waived, as applicable, and thus the Proposal may or may not be implemented and the Scheme may or may not become effective. Assuming that the Conditions are fulfilled (or, as applicable, waived in whole or in part), it is expected that the Scheme will become effective on or before Monday, 1 July 2019 (Cayman Islands time). Details of the Conditions are set out in the Scheme Document.
All the Conditions will have to be fulfilled or waived, as applicable, on or before 31 December 2019 (or such later date as the Offeror and the Company may agree or, to the extent applicable, as the Executive may consent and the Grand Court may direct), failing which the Scheme and the Proposal will lapse. Further announcements on any changes regarding the timetable of the Scheme and the Proposal will be made as and when necessary.
EXPECTED TIMETABLE
The expected timetable for the Proposal is as follows:
Hong Kong Time
Date of despatch of the Scheme Document . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 27 May 2019
Latest time for lodging transfers of Shares in order to qualify for attending and voting
at the Court Meeting and the EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 12 June 2019
Register of members of the Company closed for determination of entitlements of Scheme Shareholders to attend and vote at the Court Meeting and of
Shareholders to attend and vote at the EGM (Note 1) . . . . from Thursday, 13 June 2019 to Tuesday, 18 June 2019 (both days inclusive)
Latest time for lodging forms of proxy in respect of
Court Meeting (Note 2) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, 16 June 2019 (or be handed directly to the
Chairman at the Court Meeting)
Latest time for lodging forms of proxy in respect of
EGM (Note 2) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, 16 June 2019
Meeting Record Date . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Tuesday, 18 June 2019
Court Meeting (Note 3) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 18 June 2019
EGM (Note 3) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 18 June 2019 (or immediately after the conclusion or
adjournment of the Court Meeting)
Announcement of the results of the Court Meeting
and the EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . not later than 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 18 June 2019
Latest time for trading of the Shares on the
Stock Exchange . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Close of trading hours on Tuesday, 25 June 2019
