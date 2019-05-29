Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Hengshi Foundation : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT PROPOSED PRIVATISATION OF CHINA HENGSHI FOUNDATION COMPANY LIMITED BY THE OFFEROR BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (UNDER SECTION 86 OF THE COMPANIES LAW) REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 08:24pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Offeror or the Company nor is it a solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction.

ZHENSHI GROUP (HK) HESHI

CHINA HENGSHI FOUNDATION

COMPOSITE MATERIALS CO., LIMITED

COMPANY LIMITED

振石集團(香港)和石複合材料 有限公司

中國恒石基業有限公司

(Incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Incorporated under the laws of

Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1197)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPOSED PRIVATISATION OF

CHINA HENGSHI FOUNDATION COMPANY LIMITED

BY THE OFFEROR

BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (UNDER SECTION 86 OF THE COMPANIES LAW)

REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE

Financial Adviser to the Offeror

Reference is made to the scheme document (the "Scheme Document") dated 27 May 2019 jointly issued by China Hengshi Foundation Company Limited (the "Company") and Zhenshi Group (HK) Heshi Composite Materials Co., Limited ("Offeror") in relation to the proposal for the privatisation of the Company by way of a scheme of arrangement under section 86 of the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands. Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Scheme Document.

- 1 -

REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE

In view of that Monday, 1 July 2019 is a public holiday in Hong Kong, the expected timetable as set out in the Scheme Document will be revised as follows:

Hong Kong Time

Date of despatch of the Scheme Document . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 27 May 2019

Latest time for lodging transfers of Shares in order to qualify for attending and voting

at the Court Meeting and the EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 12 June 2019

Register of members of the Company closed for determination of entitlements of Scheme Shareholders to attend and vote at the Court Meeting and of

Shareholders to attend and vote at the EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . from Thursday, 13 June 2019 to Tuesday, 18 June 2019 (both days inclusive)

Latest time for lodging forms of proxy in respect of

Court Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, 16 June 2019 (or be handed directly to the

Chairman at the Court Meeting)

Latest time for lodging forms of proxy

in respect of EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, 16 June 2019

Meeting Record Date . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Tuesday, 18 June 2019

Court Meeting (Note 3) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 18 June 2019

EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 18 June 2019 (or immediately after the conclusion or

adjournment of the Court Meeting)

Announcement of the results of the

Court Meeting and the EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . not later than 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 18 June 2019

- 2 -

Latest time for trading of the Shares

on the Stock Exchange. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Close of trading hours on Tuesday, 25 June 2019

Latest time for lodging transfers of Shares in order to

qualify for entitlements under the Scheme . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 27 June 2019

Register of members of the Company closed for determining

entitlements to qualify under the Scheme. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . from Friday, 28 June 2019 onwards

Grand Court hearing of the petition to sanction

the Scheme and to confirm the capital reduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 28 June 2019 (Cayman Islands Time)

Announcement of the result of the court hearing to sanction

the Scheme and to confirm the capital reduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Tuesday, 2 July 2019

Scheme Record Date . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Tuesday, 2 July 2019

Effective Date . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Tuesday, 2 July 2019 (Cayman Islands Time)

Announcement of the Effective Date and the withdrawal

of the listing of the Shares on the Stock Exchange. . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 3 July 2019

Expected withdrawal of the listing of Shares on the

Stock Exchange becomes effective . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, 4 July 2019

Latest time to despatch cheques for cash payment

under the Scheme . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . on or before Thursday, 11 July 2019

Shareholders should note that the above revised expected timetable may be subject to further change. Further announcements will be made in the event that there are any further changes.

- 3 -

WARNINGS:

Shareholders and potential investors should be aware that the implementation of the Proposal is subject to the Conditions being fulfilled or waived, as applicable, and thus the Proposal may or may not be implemented and the Scheme may or may not become effective. Shareholders and potential investors should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor or other professional advisers.

By Order of the Board of

By Order of the Board of

Zhenshi Group (HK) Heshi

China Hengshi Foundation

Composite Materials Co., Limited

Company Limited

Zhang Yuqiang

Zhang Yuqiang

Director

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 May 2019

As at the Announcement Date, the directors of the Offeror are Mr. ZHANG Jiankan, Mr. ZHANG Yuqiang and Mr. YIN Hang.

As at the Announcement Date, the directors of the Zhenshi Holding are Mr. ZHANG Yuqiang, Mr. ZHANG Jiankan and Mr. WANG Yuan.

The directors of the Offeror and the directors of Zhenshi Holding jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement (other than that relating to the Group) and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement (other than those expressed by the directors of the Company) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

As at the Announcement Date, the directors of the Company are:

Non-Executive Directors:

Mr. ZHANG Yuqiang (Chairman), Mr. ZHANG

Jiankan, Mr. TANG Hsin-hua and Mr. WANG Yuan

Executive Directors:

Mr. YIN Hang and Ms. HUANG Junjun

Independent non-executive

Mr. XIE Guoping, Mr. LOU Hetong and Mr. ZHAO Jun

Directors:

The directors of the Company jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

- 4 -

Disclaimer

China Hengshi Foundation Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 00:23:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:11pLYNAS : China set to control rare earth supply for years due to processing dominance
RE
09:09pCOMET RIDGE : 30 May 2019 MOU with APA for Gas Transportation Services from the Galilee Basin
PU
09:09pUNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS : Term Sheet Extension
PU
09:08pCALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : utilities seek relief from fire lawsuits
AQ
09:08pOil prices rise after bigger-than-expected fall in U.S. inventories
RE
09:07pEXCLUSIVE : Disney CEO says it will be 'difficult' to film in Georgia if abortion law takes effect
RE
09:07pGREENFIELDS PETROLEUM CORPORATION : Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results and Extension of Senior Secured Debt Payments
AQ
09:05pPVH : cuts profit forecast as CEO sees retail softness, shares tank
RE
09:04pCOMMSCOPE : What Would You Wish For?
PU
09:01pFURA GEMS : Provides Update on Ruby Transaction in Mozambique
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : 737 MAX may not return to service until August - IATA head
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : EXXON SHAREHOLDERS REJECT RESOLUTIONS ON CLIMATE AND SEPARATING CEO: chairman
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing aims for first flight of 777X in late June - sources
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Textract
5BAE SYSTEMS : Pentagon seeks funds to reduce U.S. reliance on China's rare earth metals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About