China Hengshi Foundation : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT PROPOSED PRIVATISATION OF CHINA HENGSHI FOUNDATION COMPANY LIMITED BY THE OFFEROR BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (UNDER SECTION 86 OF THE COMPANIES LAW) REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE

REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE
In view of that Monday, 1 July 2019 is a public holiday in Hong Kong, the expected timetable as set out in the Scheme Document will be revised as follows:
Hong Kong Time
Date of despatch of the Scheme Document . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 27 May 2019
Latest time for lodging transfers of Shares in order to qualify for attending and voting
at the Court Meeting and the EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 12 June 2019
Register of members of the Company closed for determination of entitlements of Scheme Shareholders to attend and vote at the Court Meeting and of
Shareholders to attend and vote at the EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . from Thursday, 13 June 2019 to Tuesday, 18 June 2019 (both days inclusive)
Latest time for lodging forms of proxy in respect of
Court Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, 16 June 2019 (or be handed directly to the
Chairman at the Court Meeting)
Latest time for lodging forms of proxy
in respect of EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, 16 June 2019
Meeting Record Date . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Tuesday, 18 June 2019
Court Meeting (Note 3) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 18 June 2019
EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 18 June 2019 (or immediately after the conclusion or
adjournment of the Court Meeting)
Announcement of the results of the
Court Meeting and the EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . not later than 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 18 June 2019