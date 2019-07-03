China Hengshi Foundation : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT PROPOSED PRIVATISATION OF CHINA HENGSHI FOUNDATION COMPANY LIMITED BY THE OFFEROR BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (UNDER SECTION 86 OF THE COMPANIES LAW) EFFECTIVE DATE OF THE SCHEME AND SCHEME RECORD DATE

Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Scheme Document.

EFFECTIVE DATE OF THE SCHEME AND SCHEME RECORD DATE

As disclosed in the Sanction Announcement, the Scheme was sanctioned without modification by the Grand Court on Friday, 28 June 2019 (Cayman Islands time), and the reduction of the issued share capital of the Company involved in the Scheme was also confirmed by the Grand Court on the same day.

An official copy of the order of the Grand Court sanctioning the Scheme was delivered to the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands for registration on Wednesday, 3 July 2019 (Cayman Islands time) and the registration became effective on Wednesday, 3 July 2019 (Cayman Islands time).

After the registration of an official copy of the order of the Grand Court, all the Conditions as set out in the Scheme Document were fulfilled and the Scheme became effective on Wednesday, 3 July 2019 (Cayman Islands time).

Since the registration of the official copy of the order of the Grand Court sanctioning the Scheme became effective on Wednesday, 3 July 2019 (Cayman Islands time), instead of Tuesday, 2 July 2019 (Cayman Islands time) as announced in the Revised Timetable Announcement, the Scheme Record Date has been revised to Wednesday, 3 July 2019 (Hong Kong time), instead of Tuesday, 2 July 2019 (Hong Kong time).

WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING

The withdrawal of the listing of the Shares on the Stock Exchange is expected to become effective at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, 4 July 2019 (Hong Kong time).

DESPATCH OF CHEQUES

Cheques for cash payment under the Scheme will be despatched as soon as possible but in any event on or before Thursday, 11 July 2019.

By Order of the Board of By Order of the Board of Zhenshi Group (HK) Heshi China Hengshi Foundation Composite Materials Co., Limited Company Limited Zhang Yuqiang Zhang Yuqiang Director Chairman Hong Kong, 4 July 2019

As at the Announcement Date, the directors of the Offeror are Mr. ZHANG Jiankan, Mr. ZHANG Yuqiang and Mr. YIN Hang.

As at the Announcement Date, the directors of the Zhenshi Holding are Mr. ZHANG Yuqiang, Mr. ZHANG Jiankan and Mr. WANG Yuan.