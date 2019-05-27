China Hengshi Foundation : NOTICE OF COURT MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

IN THE GRAND COURT OF THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

FINANCIAL SERVICES DIVISION

Cause No. FSD77 of 2019 (RMJ)

IN THE MATTER OF SECTIONS 15 AND 86 OF THE COMPANIES LAW

(2018 REVISION)

AND IN THE MATTER OF THE GRAND COURT RULE, ORDER 102

AND IN THE MATTER OF CHINA HENGSHI FOUNDATION COMPANY LIMITED

NOTICE OF COURT MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, by an order dated 10 May 2019 (the "Order") made in the above matter, the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands (the "Court") has directed a meeting (the "Court Meeting") to be convened of the Scheme Shareholders (as defined in the Scheme of Arrangement hereinafter mentioned) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving, with or without modifications, a scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme of Arrangement") proposed to be made between China Hengshi Foundation Company Limited (the "Company") and the Scheme Shareholders and that the Court Meeting will be held at Whampoa 03, 1/F, Harbour Grand Kowloon, 20 Tak Fung Street, Whampoa Garden, Hunghom, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 18 June 2019 at 9:30 a.m.. All all Scheme Shareholders are invited to attend.

A copy of the Scheme of Arrangement and a copy of an explanatory memorandum explaining the effect of the Scheme of Arrangement are incorporated in the composite scheme document of which this Notice forms part. A copy of the composite scheme document can also be obtained by the Scheme Shareholders from the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

Scheme Shareholders may vote in person at the Court Meeting or they may appoint another person (who must be an individual), whether a member of the Company or not, to attend and vote in their stead. A form of proxy for use at the Court Meeting is enclosed with the composite scheme document dated 27 May 2019 despatched to members of the Company on 27 May 2019.