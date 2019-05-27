|
China Hengshi Foundation : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
05/27/2019 | 02:14am EDT
CHINA HENGSHI FOUNDATION COMPANY LIMITED
中國恒石基業有限公司
(Incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1197)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Extraordinary General Meeting of China Hengshi Foundation Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at Whampoa 03, 1/F, Harbour Grand Kowloon, 20 Tak Fung Street, Whampoa Garden, Hunghom, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 18 June 2019 at 10:30 a.m. (Hong Kong time) (or so soon thereafter as the meeting of the Scheme Shareholders (as defined in the Scheme of Arrangement hereinafter mentioned) convened by direction of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands for the same day and place shall have been concluded or adjourned), for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions:
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
1. THAT:
Pursuant to the scheme of arrangement dated 27 May 2019 (the "Scheme of Arrangement") between the Company and the holders of the Scheme Shares (as defined in the Scheme of Arrangement) in the form of the print thereof, which has been produced to this meeting and for the purposes of identification signed by the chairman of this meeting, or in such other form and on such terms and conditions as may be approved or imposed by the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands, on the Effective Date (as defined in the Scheme of Arrangement), the issued share capital of the Company shall be reduced by the cancellation and extinguishment of the Scheme Shares (as defined in the Scheme of Arrangement); and
the directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to do all acts and things considered by them to be necessary or desirable in connection with the implementation of the Scheme of Arrangement and the reduction of capital pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, including (without limitation) giving consent to any modification of, or addition to, the Scheme of Arrangement or the reduction of capital which the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands may see fit to impose.
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
THAT:
subject to and simultaneously with the cancellation and extinguishment of the Scheme Shares referred to in resolution 1(a) taking effect, the share capital of the Company shall be restored to its former amount by allotting and issuing to the Offeror (as defined in the Scheme of Arrangement), credited as fully paid at par, the same number of ordinary shares of US$0.001 each in the share capital of the Company as the number of Scheme Shares cancelled and extinguished; and
the credit arising in the books of account of the Company consequent upon the reduction of its issued share capital resulting from the cancellation and extinguishment of the Scheme Shares referred to in resolution 1(a) shall be applied in paying up in full at par the shares allotted and issued to the Offeror, pursuant to resolution 2(a) above.
THAT the rollover arrangement between the Offeror and the Participating Shareholders (as defined in the Scheme of Arrangement) under the rollover agreement entered into among them on 3 April 2019 is hereby approved.
By Order of the Board
China Hengshi Foundation Company Limited
ZHANG Yuqiang
Chairman
Dated: 27 May 2019
Registered office 190 Elgin Avenue George Town Grand Cayman KY1-9005Cayman Islands
Head Office and Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong
19th Floor, Three Exchange Square
8 Connaught Place
Central
Hong Kong
Notes:
A member entitled to attend and vote at the extraordinary general meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a member of the Company, but must attend the extraordinary general meeting in person to represent him.
A white form of proxy for use at the extraordinary general meeting is enclosed with the composite document containing the Scheme of Arrangement dated 27 May 2019 despatched to members of the Company.
In order to be valid, the white form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be lodged with the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the extraordinary general meeting or any adjournment thereof failing which the form of proxy will not be valid. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a member from attending the extraordinary general meeting and voting in person if he so wishes. In the event that a member attends and votes at the extraordinary general meeting after having lodged his form of proxy, his form of proxy will be revoked by operation of law.
In the case of joint holders of a share, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s) and, for this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the relevant joint holding.
The register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 13 June 2019 to Tuesday, 18 June 2019 (both days inclusive) and during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to be entitled to attend and vote at the extraordinary general meeting, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 12 June 2019.
As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are:
Non-executive Directors:
Mr. ZHANG Yuqiang (Chairman), Mr. ZHANG Jiankan,
Mr. TANG Hsin-hua, Mr. WANG Yuan
Executive Directors:
Mr. YIN Hang, Ms. HUANG Junjun
Independent
non-executive Directors:
Mr. XIE Guoping, Mr. LOU Hetong, Mr. ZHAO Jun
