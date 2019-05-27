|
China Hengshi Foundation : PROPOSED PRIVATISATION OF CHINA HENGSHI FOUNDATION COMPANY LIMITED BY THE OFFEROR BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (UNDER SECTION 86 OF THE COMPANIES LAW)
THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
If you are in doubt as to any aspect of this Scheme Document, the Scheme, or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer, or registered institution in securities, a bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant, or other professional adviser.
If you have sold all your shares in China Hengshi Foundation Company Limited, you should at once hand this Scheme Document and the accompanying forms of proxy to the purchaser or to the licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale was effected for transmission to the purchaser.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this Scheme Document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Scheme Document.
ZHENSHI GROUP (HK) HESHI
CHINA HENGSHI FOUNDATION
COMPOSITE MATERIALS CO., LIMITED
COMPANY LIMITED
振石集團（香港）和石複合材料有限公司
中國恒石基業有限公司
(Incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Incorporated under the laws of
Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1197)
PROPOSED PRIVATISATION OF
CHINA HENGSHI FOUNDATION COMPANY LIMITED
BY THE OFFEROR
BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT
(UNDER SECTION 86 OF THE COMPANIES LAW)
Financial Adviser to the Offeror
Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee
Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used in this Scheme Document are defined under the section headed "Definitions" in Part I of this Scheme Document. A letter from the Board is set out in Part IV of this Scheme Document.
A letter from the Independent Board Committee, containing its advice to the Scheme Shareholders in relation to the Proposal, the Scheme and the special deal relating to the Rollover Arrangement is set out in Part V of this Scheme Document. A letter from Gram Capital, being the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee, containing its advice to the Independent Board Committee in relation to the Proposal, the Scheme and the special deal relating to the Rollover Arrangement is set out in Part VI of this Scheme Document. An Explanatory Memorandum regarding the Scheme is set out in Part VII of this Scheme Document.
The actions to be taken by the Shareholders are set out in the Part II of this Scheme Document.
Notices convening the Court Meeting and the EGM to be held on Tuesday, 18 June 2019 are set out in Appendix VI and Appendix VII respectively to this Scheme Document. Whether or not you are able to attend the Court Meeting and/or the EGM or any adjournment thereof, you are strongly urged to complete and sign the enclosed pink form of proxy in respect of the Court Meeting and the enclosed white form of proxy in respect of the EGM, in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, and to lodge them at the office of the Company's branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, as soon as possible but in any event not later than the respective times and dates as stated under "Part II - Actions to be taken" of this Scheme Document. If the pink form of proxy is not so lodged, it may also be handed to the chairman of the Court Meeting at the Court Meeting who shall have absolute discretion as to whether or not to accept it.
This Scheme Document is issued jointly by Heshi and the Company.
The English language text of this Scheme Document shall prevail over the Chinese language text.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
PART I - DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
1
PART II - ACTIONS TO BE TAKEN . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
6
PART III - EXPECTED TIMETABLE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
9
PART IV - LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
11
PART V - LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE . . . . . . . . . . . . .
22
PART VI - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
25
PART VII - EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
42
APPENDIX I
-
FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
I-1
APPENDIX II
-
LETTER FROM LINKERS CPA LIMITED ON
THE PROFIT ESTIMATES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
II-1
APPENDIX III
-
LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL ON THE PROFIT
|
ESTIMATES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
III-1
APPENDIX IV
-
GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY AND
THE OFFEROR . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
IV-1
APPENDIX V
-
SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
V-1
APPENDIX VI
-
NOTICE OF COURT MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
VI-1
APPENDIX VII
-
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . .
VII-1
PART I - DEFINITIONS
In this Scheme Document, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:
"acting in concert"
has the meaning ascribed to it in the Takeovers Code
"associates"
has the meaning ascribed to it in the Takeovers Code
"Authorisations"
necessary authorisations, registrations, filings, rulings,
consents, opinions, permissions and approvals
"Beneficial Owner"
any beneficial owner of the Shares
"Board"
the board of directors of the Company
"Cancellation Price"
the cancellation price of HK$2.50 per Scheme Share
payable in cash by the Offeror to the Scheme Shareholders
pursuant to the Scheme
"CCASS"
the Central Clearing and Settlement System established
and operated by HKSCC
"CCASS Participant"
a person admitted to participate in CCASS as a participant
"Companies Law"
the Companies Law Cap. 22 (Law 3 of 1961), as
consolidated and revised of the Cayman Islands
"Company"
China Hengshi Foundation Company Limited (中國恒石基
業有限公司), an exempted company incorporated in the
Cayman Islands with limited liability, the ordinary shares
of which are currently listed on the Main Board of the
Stock Exchange
"Conditions"
the conditions to the implementation of the Proposal and
the Scheme as set out in the section headed "Conditions of
the Proposal and the Scheme" of the Explanatory
Memorandum
"Court Meeting"
a meeting of the Scheme Shareholders to be convened at
the direction of the Grand Court at which the Scheme will
be voted upon, which is to be held at Whampoa 03, 1/F,
Harbour Grand Kowloon, 20 Tak Fung Street, Whampoa
Garden, Hunghom, Kowloon, Hong Kong at 9:30 a.m. on
Tuesday, 18 June 2019, notice of which is set out in
Appendix VI of this Scheme Document, or any adjournment
thereof
PART I - DEFINITIONS
"Disclosure Period"
the period beginning from the date which is six months
prior to the Offer Period Commencement Date and ending
with the Latest Practicable Date, both dates inclusive
"Effective Date"
the date on which the Scheme, if approved and sanctioned
by the Grand Court, becomes effective in accordance with
its terms and the Companies Law, being the date on which a
copy of the court order of the Grand Court sanctioning the
Scheme is delivered to the Registrar of Companies in the
Cayman Islands for registration pursuant to section 86(3)
of the Companies Law, and which is expected to be
Monday, 1 July 2019 (Cayman Islands time)
"EGM"
the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be
held at Whampoa 03, 1/F, Harbour Grand Kowloon, 20 Tak
Fung Street, Whampoa Garden, Hunghom, Kowloon, Hong
Kong at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 18 June 2019 (or so soon
thereafter as the Court Meeting convened on the same day
and place shall have been concluded or adjourned), notice
of which is set out in Appendix VII of this Scheme
Document, or any adjournment thereof
"Executive"
the Executive Director of the Corporate Finance Division
of the SFC or any delegate thereof
"Explanatory Memorandum"
the explanatory memorandum set out in Part VII of this
Scheme Document and issued in compliance with the Rules
of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands 1995 (revised)
"Grand Court"
the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries
"HK$"
Hong Kong dollar(s), the lawful currency of Hong Kong
"HKSCC"
Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
"Huatai Financial"
Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited (華泰金
融控股（香港）有限公司), the financial adviser to the
Offeror in connection with the Proposal. Huatai Financial
is a corporation licensed to carry out Type 1 (dealing in
securities), Type 2 (dealing in future contracts), Type 4
(advising on securities), Type 6 (advising on corporate
finance) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated
activities under the SFO
PART I - DEFINITIONS
"Independent Board Committee"
the independent board committee of the Company
established by the Board to make a recommendation to the
Scheme Shareholders in respect of, among others, the
Proposal, the Scheme, the special deal relating to the
Rollover Arrangement and voting in respect thereof
"Independent Financial Adviser" or
Gram Capital Limited, a corporation licensed to carry out
"Gram Capital"
Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activity
under the SFO and the independent financial adviser to the
Independent Board Committee in relation to the Proposal,
the Scheme and the special deal relating to the Rollover
Arrangement
"Independent Shareholders"
the Shareholders other than the Offeror Concert Parties
"Investor Participant"
a person admitted to participate in CCASS as an investor
participant
"Last Trading Day"
29 March 2019, being the last trading day prior to the date
of halt of trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange
before the issuance of the announcement by the Company
in relation to the Proposal
"Latest Practicable Date"
24 May 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the
printing of this Scheme Document for ascertaining certain
information contained herein
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
Exchange
"Long Stop Date"
31 December 2019 or such later date as the Offeror and the
Company may agree or, to the extent applicable, as the
Executive may consent and the Grand Court may direct
"Meeting Record Date"
Tuesday, 18 June 2019, or such other time and date as shall
have been announced to the Shareholders, being the record
date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of
Shareholders to attend and vote at the Court Meeting and
the EGM
"Offer Period"
the period from 4 April 2019 (being the date on which the
Company first announced the Proposal) to the Effective
Date, both dates inclusive
"Offer Period Commencement Date"
4 April 2019, being the date of the issuance of the
announcement by the Company in relation to the Proposal
