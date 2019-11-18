Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Hi-Tech Fair : 2019 (CHTF2019) Concludes in Shenzhen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 11:45pm EST

The 21st China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF2019), themed "Invigorating the Greater Bay Area through Opening-up and Innovation", concluded with success in Shenzhen on November 17, 2019. The 5-day event provided a platform for exhibitions, forums, technology exchanges, and cooperations and played an active role in promoting technological innovations and enhancing innovation environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005967/en/

China Hi-Tech Fair 2019 (CHTF2019) Concludes in Shenzhen (Photo: Business Wire)

China Hi-Tech Fair 2019 (CHTF2019) Concludes in Shenzhen (Photo: Business Wire)

With an area of 142,000m2, CHTF2019 attracted a total of 3,315 exhibitors to showcase 10,216 high-tech projects in fields such as AI, smart home, intelligent manufacturing, IoT, smart driving, smart+, car networking, 5G, and blockchain.

148 delegations from 44 countries and international organizations such as Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Japan, South Korea, US, and EU, as well as 33 provinces and municipalities including Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong, and Hong Kong, Macao & Taiwan participated in the fair. 29 well-known universities showcased their hi-tech projects.

Meanwhile, a total of 256 high-level forums, salons and technical conferences were held, attracting 576,000 attendees. 1,253 journalists from 306 domestic and overseas media outlets reported the event.

In addition to Huawei, ZTE, Fuji, Ping An Technology, NTT DATA, Hong Kong Telecom and other leading enterprises, many unicorns or quasi-unicorns exhibited at the fair, where a total of 2,077 new products and 701 new technologies were unveiled, 400 more than last year.

In addition, 60 renowned guests including Nobel laureates, Turing Award winner, Chinese and foreign academicians, scientists, and economists delivered speeches. Senior managers from IBM, Bosch, Philips, Fujitsu, Midea and Thunder, participated in various forums and other activities. 9 dignitaries of deputy ministerial or above level from Iran, Hungary, Serbia, Ireland and the UAE attended the fair.

Gathering innovative resources in the Greater Bay Area that encompasses Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, CHTF2019 also set up a Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao exhibition area to showcase new opportunities for regional coordinated development and help build a stronger technological innovation center in the Area.

In its 21st year, CHTF has become ever more experienced in building a trading platform for scientific and technological achievements. CHTF will continue to work hand in hand with all sectors in the hi-tech industry to add new impetus to China's hi-tech development.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:02aBABSON COLLEGE : Receives $50 Million from The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation
PR
12:02aBACK-TO-BACK CHAMPS : MotorTrend Names Ram Heavy Duty 2020 Truck of the Year®
PR
12:02aKHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : to be Exclusive Latin American Provider to Project Twenty21, Europe's Largest Medical Cannabis Study with 20,000 Patients
AQ
12:02aEXONE : Expands Collaboration with Elnik Systems and DSH Technologies to Improve Sintering Standards for Metal 3D Printing
BU
12:02aCybercriminals' Holiday Traditions May Cost Consumers Hundreds of Dollars
BU
12:02aEXONE : Announces Collaboration with ANSYS to Develop Simulation Software for Sintering of 3D Printed Metal Parts
BU
12:02aEXONE : Debuts Production Model of X1 25PRO™ Metal 3D Printer at Formnext
BU
12:01aEssentium Boosts Leadership in Industrial-Scale Additive Manufacturing with Launch of High Temperature Materials and New HSE Models
BU
11/18KrisEnergy to Sell Interest in Indonesia Oil-Gas Project to BP
DJ
11/18COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Australia CBA insurance arm pleads guilty to cold-calling offences
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : California to stop buying GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler vehicles over emissions fight
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA Announces Scalable GPU-Accelerated Supercomputer in the Microsoft Azure Cloud
3Carl Icahn urges U.S. SEC to 'rethink' proposed rule change for proxy advisers
4BILIBILI INC. : Bilibili Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
5T-Mobile CEO Legere to step down next year
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group