Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China Home Prices Rose at Slightly Faster Rate in Jan vs. Year Earlier

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 12:14am EST

By Dominique Fong

BEIJING--Growth in China's home prices picked up slightly in January from a year earlier, as momentum in some bigger cities offset declines in smaller ones.

However, on a monthly basis the growth rate was the slowest in nine months.

Average prices rose 10.8% in January from a year earlier, according to calculations by The Wall Street Journal based on data released Friday by the National Bureau of Statistics. That compares with a 10.6% gain in December.

The average prices in 70 cities increased 0.6% in January from the previous month, slowing from a 0.8% monthly gain in December.

The NBS said prices rose in first- and second-tier cities, but growth declined in third-tier cities.

Prices increased from a month earlier in 58 of 70 cities, compared with 59 in December. Prices rose from a year earlier in 68 of 70 cities, compared with 69 in the previous month.

Write to Dominique Fong at dominique.fong@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aWARREN BUFFETT : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aChina Home Prices Rose at Slightly Faster Rate in Jan vs. Year Earlier
DJ
12:05aAMEC ASSOCIATION OF MINING AND EXPLORATION COMPA : Co-funded drilling program critical for Industry
PU
02/21BOJ's Kuroda says he discussed global economic developments with PM Abe
RE
02/21Apple teams with Ant Financial, banks for interest-free iPhone financing in China
RE
02/21Most fall on global growth slowdown worries; Indonesia worst hit
RE
02/21Malaysia's Jan CPI falls 0.7 percent year-on-year, first drop since 2009
RE
02/21Thai Jan exports fall 5.7 percent year-on-year, a bigger drop than forecast
RE
02/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : How Venezuela turns its useless bank notes into gold
2PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : Samuels Jewelers Laundered Money in Indian Bank Fraud, Probe Fin..
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Democratic senators urge FTC to act on Facebook 'friendly fraud' practices
5NIKE : NIKE : stumbles into social media storm after basketball star's shoe splits
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.