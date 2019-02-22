China Home Prices Rose at Slightly Faster Rate in Jan vs. Year Earlier

By Dominique Fong

BEIJING--Growth in China's home prices picked up slightly in January from a year earlier, as momentum in some bigger cities offset declines in smaller ones.

However, on a monthly basis the growth rate was the slowest in nine months.

Average prices rose 10.8% in January from a year earlier, according to calculations by The Wall Street Journal based on data released Friday by the National Bureau of Statistics. That compares with a 10.6% gain in December.

The average prices in 70 cities increased 0.6% in January from the previous month, slowing from a 0.8% monthly gain in December.

The NBS said prices rose in first- and second-tier cities, but growth declined in third-tier cities.

Prices increased from a month earlier in 58 of 70 cities, compared with 59 in December. Prices rose from a year earlier in 68 of 70 cities, compared with 69 in the previous month.

