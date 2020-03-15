China Home Sales Slump in January-February

BEIJING--Home sales in China slumped in the first two months of the year to the lowest point since data began in 1992, as the country severely curbed economic activity and social interaction due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Housing sales by value for the January-February period contracted 34.7% from a year earlier, according to data released Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics. That reversed a 10.3% gain in December.

January and February are traditionally slow periods for home sales. In past years, both months together only made up around 10% of national annual sales.

However, the health crisis was a compounding factor and Chinese developers have reported sharp decreases in housing sales, and prompting expectations for a broader slowdown this year.

Property investment, including in commercial and residential real estate, dropped 16.3% in the first two months from a year earlier, compared with a 9.9% gain for the full year of 2019.

Developers are breaking ground at the slowest pace in years as the virus delays the return of migrant workers to the construction site.

Construction decreased 44.9% in January-February from a year earlier, compared with an 8.5% increase for all of last year.

The central government has encouraged local authorities to slightly tweak housing policies as needed to boost the sluggish market. Several cities reduced some transaction taxes for housing sales and lowered mortgage rates for homebuyers.

