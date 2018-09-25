China Hopes Relations With Australia Can 'Return to a Healthy Development Track'

By Rob Taylor

CANBERRA, Australia--China has offered to repair strained trade and diplomatic ties with U.S. ally Australia, now under new leadership.

Beijing hopes relations can "return to a healthy development track," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said after meeting his Australian counterpart, Marise Payne, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Under former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull--ousted last month by Scott Morrison, giving Australia its sixth leader in a decade--tensions between Australia and China, its largest export market, heightened last year. The flashpoints included Beijing's rising Pacific influence and accusations it had meddled in Australia's affairs.

The Australian government passed laws to counter interference by China and other countries in Australian politics, university campuses and media. Canberra, Mr. Turnbull declared, was prepared to stand up to Beijing.

After meeting Ms. Payne in New York, Mr. Wang said the countries' common interests outweigh diplomatic and security differences. Two-way trade between the two countries last year was worth about $132 billion, nearly three times the value of Australia-U.S. trade and about a quarter of Australia's total.

"On the basis of mutual respect, China is willing to rebuild mutual trust with the Australian side, expand common interests on the basis of equality, cooperation and mutual benefit, properly manage differences and promote China-Australia relations to move forward along the right track," Mr. Wang said. "China has noted that the new Australian government has expressed its willingness to adopt a positive China policy."

The olive branch is being extended as a trade dispute between Washington and Beijing worsens: This week the U.S. imposed a fresh round of tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods and China retaliated with tariffs on $60 billion worth of American imports.

Mr. Morrison, formerly finance minister, has a mixed record on relations with Beijing. While calling for closer economic and trade ties, he has also presided over decisions barring Chinese companies from potentially lucrative agriculture, energy and communications deals.

While Australia has voiced concerns that China's regional infrastructure programs are loading small South Pacific nations with debt, and Canberra recently sent a naval fleet through the region to build security and development ties, Mr. Wang said the two countries "do not have conflicts" there.

"There have been some problems in Australia-China relations, but the two sides have more cooperation needs," he said. "We are willing to work with the Australian side to develop tripartite cooperation based on the needs of the South Pacific Island countries."