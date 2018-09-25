Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China Hopes Relations With Australia Can 'Return to a Healthy Development Track'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 12:03pm CEST

By Rob Taylor

CANBERRA, Australia--China has offered to repair strained trade and diplomatic ties with U.S. ally Australia, now under new leadership.

Beijing hopes relations can "return to a healthy development track," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said after meeting his Australian counterpart, Marise Payne, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Under former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull--ousted last month by Scott Morrison, giving Australia its sixth leader in a decade--tensions between Australia and China, its largest export market, heightened last year. The flashpoints included Beijing's rising Pacific influence and accusations it had meddled in Australia's affairs.

The Australian government passed laws to counter interference by China and other countries in Australian politics, university campuses and media. Canberra, Mr. Turnbull declared, was prepared to stand up to Beijing.

After meeting Ms. Payne in New York, Mr. Wang said the countries' common interests outweigh diplomatic and security differences. Two-way trade between the two countries last year was worth about $132 billion, nearly three times the value of Australia-U.S. trade and about a quarter of Australia's total.

"On the basis of mutual respect, China is willing to rebuild mutual trust with the Australian side, expand common interests on the basis of equality, cooperation and mutual benefit, properly manage differences and promote China-Australia relations to move forward along the right track," Mr. Wang said. "China has noted that the new Australian government has expressed its willingness to adopt a positive China policy."

The olive branch is being extended as a trade dispute between Washington and Beijing worsens: This week the U.S. imposed a fresh round of tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods and China retaliated with tariffs on $60 billion worth of American imports.

Mr. Morrison, formerly finance minister, has a mixed record on relations with Beijing. While calling for closer economic and trade ties, he has also presided over decisions barring Chinese companies from potentially lucrative agriculture, energy and communications deals.

While Australia has voiced concerns that China's regional infrastructure programs are loading small South Pacific nations with debt, and Canberra recently sent a naval fleet through the region to build security and development ties, Mr. Wang said the two countries "do not have conflicts" there.

"There have been some problems in Australia-China relations, but the two sides have more cooperation needs," he said. "We are willing to work with the Australian side to develop tripartite cooperation based on the needs of the South Pacific Island countries."

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:24pEUROFOUND EUROPEAN FOUNDATION FOR IMPROVEMEN : Getting to grips with the growth of platform work
PU
12:24pSOLIDARIDAD NETWORK : Pioneers Tomato Grafting in Uganda
PU
12:24pEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR TRAD : Countries launch UN work to shut down global trade in torture tools
PU
12:19pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF UNITED ARAB EMI : UAE, Italy sign sustainable development cooperation agreement.
PU
12:15pIRS Is Wrongly Denying Tax Refunds, Some Companies Say
DJ
12:09pANTITRUST : Commission sends Statement of Objections to Slovak rail company ZSSK for obstruction during inspection
PU
12:09pANTITRUST : Commission sends Statement of Objections to Slovak rail company ZSSK for obstruction during inspection
PU
12:03pChina Hopes Relations With Australia Can 'Return to a Healthy Development Track'
DJ
11:59aNovartis to cut 2,550 jobs in Switzerland, UK in profit push
RE
11:51aInstagram co-founders resign in latest Facebook executive exit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Signals Divestitures, New Investments
2U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP
3TESLA : TESLA : is making its own car carriers
4LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Activist hedge fund TCI cuts stake in London Stock Exchange
5Next raises profit guidance and says well prepared for no-deal Brexit

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.