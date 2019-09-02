Log in
China Household : UPDATED ON BUSINESS OPERATION AND UPDATE ON WINDING UP PETITION

09/02/2019 | 08:35am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SHENZHOU SPACE PARK GROUP LIMITED

神 舟 航 天 樂 園 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Formerly known as China Household Holdings Limited 中國家居控股有限公司)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 692)

UPDATED ON BUSINESS OPERATION AND

UPDATE ON WINDING UP PETITION

This announcement is made by Shenzhou Space Park Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

UPDATE ON BUSINESS OPERATION

The Group has been carrying on its businesses as usual and continues to focus on conducting household business. The Group is actively exploring new clients and with a view to maintaining a long-term relationship.

The Company will make further announcement(s) relating to any further material development of the above as and when appropriate. The Company will also inform the market of all material information for the shareholders and potential investors of the Company to appraise the Company's position as and where appropriate.

WINDING UP PETITION

Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 21 December 2018 ("Announcement") relating to, among other things, the Petition. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement. At the hearing before the High Court of Hong Kong on 2 September 2019 relating to the petition, upon consent of all parties, the Court ordered that the hearing be adjourned to 11 November 2019.

The Company will make further announcement as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

SHENZHOU SPACE PARK GROUP LIMITED

Yuen Kwok Kuen

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 2 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive Directors, namely Mr. He Jianbin, Mr. Zheng Jianhua, Mr. Fu Zhenjun, Mr. Xie Qiangbo and Mr. Ma Leng, and two independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Yu Bingguang and Mr. Lan Hai.

Disclaimer

China Household Holdings Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 12:34:07 UTC
