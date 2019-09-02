China Household : UPDATED ON BUSINESS OPERATION AND UPDATE ON WINDING UP PETITION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SHENZHOU SPACE PARK GROUP LIMITED

神 舟 航 天 樂 園 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Formerly known as China Household Holdings Limited 中國家居控股有限公司)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 692)

UPDATED ON BUSINESS OPERATION AND

UPDATE ON WINDING UP PETITION

This announcement is made by Shenzhou Space Park Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

UPDATE ON BUSINESS OPERATION

The Group has been carrying on its businesses as usual and continues to focus on conducting household business. The Group is actively exploring new clients and with a view to maintaining a long-term relationship.

The Company will make further announcement(s) relating to any further material development of the above as and when appropriate. The Company will also inform the market of all material information for the shareholders and potential investors of the Company to appraise the Company's position as and where appropriate.