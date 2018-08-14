China Housing Sales Growth Accelerates in First Seven Months of the Year

By Dominique Fong



BEIJING--China's housing sales growth accelerated in the first seven months of the year on the back of smaller third-tier cities, despite tightened property controls in larger cities.

Housing sales by value for the January-July period rose 16.2% from a year earlier, according to data released Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics. That compared with a 14.8% gain for the first half of the year.

Property investment, including commercial and residential real estate, for the first seven months of the year rose 10.2% from a year earlier to 6.6 trillion yuan. That compared with a 9.7% increase for the January-June period.

Construction starts increased 14.4% from a year earlier in the January-July period, compared with 11.8% in the first six months of the year.

A national program designed to demolish dilapidated homes in rural areas and give cash subsidies to residents to purchase new apartments in nearby cities has helped drive sales growth and prices higher in so-called third-tier cities.

The effect has been a polarized property market where strict property controls dampened sales in major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai but looser controls, combined with the cash subsidy program--which helped reduce housing supply-- have boosted growth in smaller cities in inland areas.

Write to Dominique Fong at dominique.fong@wsj.com