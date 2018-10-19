Log in
China Housing Sales Growth Slows

10/19/2018 | 04:45am CEST

By Dominique Fong

BEIJING--Housing sales growth momentum slowed in the first nine months of the year, as limits on buying homes in many cities damped demand.

Housing sales by value for the January-September period rose 15.6% from a year earlier, according to data released Friday by the National Bureau of Statistics. That compared with a 16.4% gain in the first eight months of the year.

In September, housing sales rose 11%, compared with a 17.8% gain in August.

Property investment, including commercial and residential real estate, rose 9.9% from a year earlier to 8.9 trillion yuan ($1.282 trillion) in the first nine months of the year, compared with a 10.1% increase in the January-August period.

Construction starts increased 16.4% from a year earlier in the January-September period, compared with 15.9% growth in the first eight months of the year.

Write to Dominique Fong at dominique.fong@wsj.com

