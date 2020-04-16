Log in
China Housing Sales Improve in March as Economy Restarts

04/16/2020 | 10:36pm EDT

BEIJING--Home sales in China improved in March compared to the first two months of the year, as business activity gradually resumed in the virus-battered economy.

Housing sales by value for the January -March period contracted 22.8% from a year earlier, according to data released Friday by the National Bureau of Statistics. Sales plunged by 34.7% in the January-February period.

Construction starts fell 27.2% in the first three months, slowing from a 44.9% decrease for the January-February period.

Chinese developers have reported sharp decreases in housing sales, compounded by the virus crisis, prompting expectations for a broader slowdown this year.

Property investment, including in commercial and residential real estate, dropped 7.7% in the first three months, compared with a 16.3% decline for the January-February period.

Real estate is one of the first sectors to signal the restart of business activity, as some local governments have tentatively eased property controls. Local authorities have to strike a delicate balance between ensuring growth and toeing the central government's line to prevent housing speculation.

