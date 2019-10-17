China Housing Sales Rose in First Nine Months of Year

BEIJING--Housing-sales growth in China remained resilient in the first nine months of the year despite Beijing tightening its controls on the property sector.

By value, housing sales for the January-to-September period rose 10.3% from the same period a year earlier, according to data released Friday by the National Bureau of Statistics. That compares with a 9.9% gain in the first eight months of 2019.

Property investment, including in commercial and residential real estate, rose 10.5% in the first nine months of the year, same as the growth rate recorded in the January-to-August period.

Construction starts increased 8.6% from January to September from a year earlier compared with an 8.9% increase for the first eight months of the year.

China's top leaders said earlier this year that they won't resort to property easing as a stimulus measure for Chinese economy and the central bank kept mortgage rates largely unchanged in its reform of interest rates that lowered lending rates for businesses.

