China Huarong Energy : Announcements and Notices - Business Update

CHINA HUARONG ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED中國華榮能源股份有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01101)

BUSINESS UPDATE

The announcement is made by the Company to keep the investing public abreast of the latest business development of the Group.

Reference is made to the annual reports of the Company for the years ended 2015, 2016 and 2017, wherein it was mentioned that the Directors have been undertaking a number of measures to improve the Group's liquidity and financial position, to refinance its operations and to restructure its debts. In this regard, the development plan formulated by the Directors (the "Development Plan") comprises four major aspects including:

(i) the Disposal;

(ii) the debt restructuring (including the Disposal of Liabilities);

(iii) obtaining the financial resources; and

(iv) focusing on the Energy Exploration and Production Business.

Details of the updates of each aforesaid major aspect are set out below:

UPDATE ON THE DISPOSAL

The Company had exerted continuous effort in searching for and discussing with potential purchasers for the disposal of its core assets and liabilities of the non-performing and debt-burdened Shipbuilding and Engineering Business. After arm's length negotiation with the Purchaser, the Company and the Purchaser have agreed on the principal terms and currently propose to enter into the Disposal Agreement, pursuant to which the Company will conditionally agree to sell, and the Purchaser will conditionally agree to purchase the Disposal Group. The ultimate beneficial owner of the Purchaser is a holder of a convertible bond issued by the Company. The Company does not have any prior business or other relationship with the Purchaser save as aforesaid.

Both parties principally agreed that all guarantees made by the Company in relation to the debts attributable to the Shipbuilding and Engineering Business will be released upon completion of the Disposal. It is expected that the transaction contemplated under the Disposal, if materialised, may constitute a very substantial disposal under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and the Company will comply with all the relevant disclosure and/or shareholders' approval requirement(s) accordingly where appropriate.

Upon completion of the Disposal, if materialised, the Company will cease to carry on the Shipbuilding and Engineering Business and focus on the Energy Exploration and Production Business. Please refer to the section headed "Focusing on the Energy Exploration and Production Business" below for details.

UPDATE ON THE DEBT-RESTRUCTURING

With an ultimate goal to refinance the business operations of the Company and restructure its debts, in addition to the Disposal, the Company also expects to conduct the following debt-restructuring plans simultaneously:

(i) the Disposal of Liabilities, and

(ii) continuously negotiating with the Remaining Debt Holders to seek accord on ways to settle debts owed to them.

Disposal of Liabilities

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 19 November 2015, 7 March 2016, 24 March 2016 and 14 September 2016 and the circular of the Company dated 9 March 2016 in relation to the Disposal of Liabilities. The Group has been reaching out to and engaging in negotiations with certain creditors to settle the existing indebtedness. The plan achieved considerable progress as the Group has already agreed in principle with certain creditors to capitalise the debts amounting to RMB3,100 million owed to them.

The Company will comply with the relevant requirements of the Listing Rules and make further announcement(s) containing, among other things, further information on the agreement(s) in relation to the Disposal of Liabilities and the transactions contemplated thereunder as and when appropriate.

Ongoing negotiations with Remaining Debt Holders

The Company is also having on-going negotiations with the Remaining Debt Holders. The Company notes that the Remaining Debt Holders were cooperative on the proposed arrangements below throughout the negotiation process, and has received positive feedback from various creditors, who are willing to participate and cooperate in the proposed debt-restructuring actions.

(a) Conversion of certain convertible bonds With the continuous negotiations with the CB Holders, from 1 January 2018 to the date of this announcement, the convertible bonds with an aggregate principal amount of approximately HK$704 million of the Remaining Debts have been converted into Shares, representing approximately 38% of the total principal amount of all convertible bonds of approximately HK$1,847 million as at 31 December 2017. As at the date of this announcement, the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding convertible bonds is approximately HK$1,143 million. The Company is currently negotiating with the remaining CB Holders and expects that more conversion of convertible bonds may take place from time to time.

(b) Extension of maturity date of the Remaining Debts To reduce liquidity pressure of the Company, the Company is also in the process of negotiation with certain PN Holders with an aggregate principal amount of HK$1,732 million of the Remaining Debt, to extend the maturity date. These aforesaid debt-restructuring actions are devised to align with the Disposal to improve the overall financial position of the Group. The Directors expect that the completion of the Disposal and the Disposal of Liabilities will have a positive impact on the Remaining Debt Holders and may improve the chance of successful negotiations. Accordingly, the Directors are of the view that the Remaining Group will be affected positively by the aforesaid actions.

OBTAINING FINANCIAL RESOURCES

Progress update on financial solutions

Certain financing solutions including, among other things, the US Dollar Loan and the Cooperation Agreement, have been taking place.

(a) US Dollar Loan

On 29 June 2018, the US Dollar Loan Agreement was entered into between the Company and Fine Profits Enterprises Limited, which is wholly owned by Mr. Zhang Zhi Rong (張志熔), a substantial shareholder and connected person of the Company who, together with his associates (as defined under the Listing Rules), hold 548,301,031 Shares, representing approximately 15.0% of the total issued Shares as at the date of this announcement. The US Dollar Loan in the amount of US$200 million is interest-free and not secured by the assets of the Group for two years. The form of repayment will be at the sole discretion of the Company in the form of cash or issuance of new shares at a conversion price not less than the par value of HK$0.5 per Share of its ordinary shares (the "Issuance") under the conditions that the conversion of the loan into Shares (a) will not trigger a mandatory general offer or lead to insufficient public float as required under the Listing Rules, (b) the conversion share will rank pari passu with the Shares and (c) such issue shall be subject to the approval from the Shareholders. Assuming that the USDollar Loan will be repaid in full in the form of issuance of new Shares at par value of HK$0.5 per Share, the Shares to be issued will represent approximately 46% of the total issued Shares as enlarged by the Issuance.

The Issuance is subject to, among other things, the final form of repayment of US Dollar Loan, and the conversion price of which is yet to be finalised. The Company will comply with the relevant requirements of the Listing Rules and make further announcement(s) when the Issuance takes place.

(b) Cooperation Agreement

On 29 June 2018, the Company and the Vendor entered into the Cooperation Agreement for the provision of US$500 million equivalent oil-production-related equipment and materials on credit. The oil-production-related equipment will be provided by the independent suppliers. Pursuant to the terms of the Cooperation Agreement, to settle the payment of the aforementioned oil-production-related equipment and materials, the Vendor is, at its discretion, entitled to (a) purchase 50% to 70% of oil produced by the Company from the Oilfields at 92% to 95% of the market price, or (b) be distributed 50% to 70% of the sales proceeds of the oil produced by the Company from the Oilfields sold in an open market.

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors and after having made all reasonable enquiries, the Vendor and its ultimate beneficial owner are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.

The Cooperation Agreement is a framework agreement only, where separate agreements will be entered into for the provision of specific oil-production-related equipment and materials, whereupon the Company will comply with the relevant requirements of the Listing Rules and make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

FOCUSING ON THE ENERGY EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS

Upon completion of the Disposal, the Group will be principally engaged in the sales of crude oil and production of oil products. Details of the Energy Exploration and Production Business are set out below.

Kyrgyzstan project

The Project Company, which is indirectly owned as to 59.4% by the Company as at the date of this announcement, entered into the Oilfield Agreements with Kyrgyzstan National Oil Company in respect of the Oilfields. Pursuant to the Oilfield Agreements, the Project Company was granted rights to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan National Oil Company in the Oilfields. According to the Oilfield Agreements, the Project Company is entitled to the sharing of oil production ranging from 40% to 80%, depending on the specific Oilfields, the exploitation of different layers, the type of wells, the stage of development of the wells and specific milestones achieved.

The project is located in the Jalal-Abad Region (oblast) of Kyrgyzstan and comprises an area of approximately 545 square kilometers. As stated in the valuation conducted by an independent valuer according to the VALMIN Code, the Oilfields have approximately 24 million tonnes of proved reserves and approximately 31 million tonnes of proved and probable reserves, and are collectively valued at approximately US$1,000 million with the valuation date being 30 June 2018. Please refer to the competent evaluator's report and the competent person's report prepared for the Company published on the date of this announcement for further details. The Company shall provide updates on its resources and/or reserves in its annual report pursuant to Rule 18.15 of the Listing Rules, in accordance with an acceptable reporting standard under the Listing Rules.

Operation plan

The Company is currently implementing its plan to accelerate the development of the Energy Exploration and Production Business and increase the production volume through various means, including well-drilling operations and the construction of oil-production-related amenities.

After considering the increasing revenue driven by the oil price and the sufficiently-financed operation plan for expansion as explained above under the section headed "Obtaining Financial Resources" in this announcement, coupled with the existing sustainable business model, which grants the Energy Exploration and Production Business the right to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan National Oil Company in respect of the Oilfields, the Directors expect an improvement of growth in revenue and gross profit.

Current and future operations and performance of the Energy Exploration and Production Business

Over the years since the acquisition of the Oilfields back in 2014, segment revenue of the Energy Exploration and Production Business has been on an increasing trend and recorded gross profit during the three years ended 31 December 2015, 2016 and 2017. According to the annual reports of the Company for the years 2015, 2016 and 2017 and the interim results announcement of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2018 dated 30 August 2018, the Energy Exploration and Production Business recorded segment revenue of approximately RMB28.7 million, RMB31.6 million and RMB45.2 million respectively during the three years ended 31 December 2017 and RMB21.8 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Segment gross profit was approximately RMB10.2 million, RMB4.8 million and RMB10.7 million respectively during the three years ended 31 December 2017 and RMB8.6 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

Given that global oil prices had been kept at a historically low level till recently, the Company considered that the time had not been ripe for the Group to deploy maximum resources to develop the Oilfields and that operations of the Oilfields had to be kept at relatively low levels for the last few years. Nevertheless, the Company is of the view that due to the cost-saving efficiency of the Energy Exploration and Production Business, the results of revenue and gross profit of the Energy Exploration and Production Business were still encouraging given such circumstances. Accordingly,