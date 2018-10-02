China Huarong Energy : Announcements and Notices - Competent Evaluator's Report

COMPETENT EVALUATOR'S REPORT

FIVE OILFIELDS LOCATED IN FERGANA

VALLEY, KYRGYZSTAN

FIN1801028

VALUATION DATE: 30 JUNE 2018

Prepared for

China Huarong Energy Company Limited

Prepared by

Greater China Appraisal Limited

TABLE OF CONTENT

PAGE

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY...........................................................................................3

I. INTRODUCTION.............................................................................................7

Intended Users..........................................................................................................7

Purpose and Intended Use of Valuation....................................................................7

Commissioning Entity................................................................................................7

Basis of Valuation......................................................................................................8

Scope of Valuation....................................................................................................8

Unique Circumstances..............................................................................................9

Data Verification........................................................................................................9

Previous Valuation and Transaction........................................................................10

II. COMPLIANCE WITH THE VALMIN CODE..................................................11

III. SOURCES OF INFORMATION....................................................................12

IV. SITE INSPECTION.......................................................................................13

V. COMPANY OVERVIEW................................................................................16

VI. MINERAL ASSET..........................................................................................18

Mineral Asset Location, Access and Infrastructure.................................................18

Mineral Asset Ownership, Status and Agreements.................................................20

Tenure Status..........................................................................................................22

History of Exploration and Production.....................................................................24

Geology and Mineralisation.....................................................................................29

Reserves.................................................................................................................32

Extraction and Processing......................................................................................41

Capital Costs...........................................................................................................48

Operating Costs......................................................................................................53

Production Forecast................................................................................................55

Social and Environmental Considerations..............................................................57

VII. KEY ASSUMPTIONS, RISKS AND LIMITATIONS.......................................61

Major Assumptions..................................................................................................61

Risks Factors...........................................................................................................62

Limitations...............................................................................................................64

VIII. VALUATION APPROACHES AND METHODOLOGIES...............................66

IX. VALUATION..................................................................................................70

Valuation of Maili-Su IV, East Izbaskent, and Izbaskent of the Mineral Assets......70

Valuation of Changyrtash and Chigirchik of the Mineral Assets..............................79

Valuation of the Mineral Assets Using Secondary Method.....................................86

X. SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS..............................................................................89

XI. LIMITING CONDITIONS...............................................................................91

XII. CONCLUSION OF VALUES.........................................................................92

STATEMENT OF DECLARATION...........................................................................94

INDEPENDENCE....................................................................................................97

CERTIFICATE OF QUALIFICATIONS....................................................................98

GENERAL SERVICE CONDITIONS.....................................................................101

APPENDIX A - ECONOMIC OVERVIEW.............................................................102

APPENDIX B - INDUSTRY OVERVIEW..............................................................107

APPENDIX C - FINANCIAL PROJECTION.........................................................112

APPENDIX D - LICENSES AND PERMITS.........................................................114

END OF REPORT.................................................................................................119

Greater China Appraisal Limited Room 2703 - 08, 27/F, Shui On Centre 6-8 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong

FIN1801028

28 September 2018

Board of Directors

China Huarong Energy Company Limited

Room 2201, 22nd Floor, China Evergrande Centre 38 Gloucester Road, Wanchai

Hong Kong

Dear Sir/Madam,

Valuation of Kyrgyzjer Neftegaz Limited Liability Company's Working Interest in Five Oilfields in Fergana Valley, Kyrgyzstan

In accordance with the instructions from China Huarong Energy Company Limited ("China Huarong" or the "Company"), we were engaged to assist you in the analysis pertaining to the market value of the working interest in five oilfields namely Maili-Su IV, East Izbaskent, Izbaskent, Changyrtash and Chigirchik located in Fergana Valley, Kyrgyzstan (the "Mineral Assets") as at 30 June 2018 (the "Valuation Date").

It is our understanding that our analysis will be used by the management of the Company and its advisors. A report containing the results of our analysis and opinion will be prepared in accordance with "Australasian Code for Public Reporting of Technical Assessments and Valuations of Mineral Assets1"

(the "VALMIN Code").

Our work was performed subject to the limiting conditions and general service conditions described in this report. The standard of value is Market Value as defined by the VALMIN Code. The reserve depletion natural of the Mineral Asset implies the premise of value is not of going concern under the assumption of no reserve replacement.

The approaches and methodologies used in our work did not comprise an examination in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, the objective of which is an expression of an opinion regarding the fair presentation of financial statements or other financial information, whether historical or prospective, presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

We express no opinion and accept no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the financial information or other data provided to us by others. We assume that the financial and other

12015 Edition, prepared by The VALMIN Committee, a joint committee of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Geoscientists

information provided to us is accurate and complete, and we have relied upon this information in performing our valuation.

The fees of this engagement reflect the complexity of the valuation, the amount of and state of the data available and the specific assessment or valuation difficulties encountered. Under no circumstance our fees are dependent on the conclusions of the valuation nor the success or failure of the reason for which the valuation was commissioned.

------------------------------------------------ CONTINUED ON NEXT PAGE ---------------------------------------------