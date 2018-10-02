Log in
China Huarong Energy : Announcements and Notices - Competent Person's Report on the Oil & Gas Assets of the Kyrgyzstan Project. Fergana Valley, Kyrgyzstan

10/02/2018 | 10:12am CEST

COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT ON THE OIL & GAS ASSETS OF THE KYRGYZSTAN PROJECT. FERGANA VALLEY, KYRGYZSTAN

TOPICAL REPORT

PREPARED FOR

China Huarong Energy Company Limited Room 2201, 22nd Floor,

China Evergrande Centre, 38 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong

SEPTEMBER 2018

EFFECTIVE DATE: JUNE 30, 2018

COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT ON THE OIL & GAS ASSETS OF THE KYRGYZSTAN PROJECT. FERGANA VALLEY, KYRGYZSTAN

TOPICAL REPORT

PREPARED BY

Agostino Guerini Edmundo J. Laporte

RESPEC

3824 Jet Drive

Rapid City, South Dakota 57703

PREPARED FOR

China Huarong Energy Company Limited Room 2201, 22nd Floor,

China Evergrande Centre, 38 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong

SEPTEMBER 2018

EFFECTIVE DATE: JUNE 30, 2018

TABLE OF CONTENTS

  • 1.0 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY .................................................................................................................................................... 1

    • 1.1 Introduction ............................................................................................................................................................................................. 1

    • 1.2 Relevant Assets ...................................................................................................................................................................................... 1

    • 1.3 Site Visits and Inspections ................................................................................................................................................................... 1

    • 1.4 Project Background .............................................................................................................................................................................. 1

    • 1.5 Project Location ..................................................................................................................................................................................... 2

    • 1.6 Gross & net Acreage .............................................................................................................................................................................. 3

    • 1.7 Previous Report (APEX) ......................................................................................................................................................................... 3

    • 1.8 Analysis Methodology .......................................................................................................................................................................... 4

    • 1.9 Estimated Reserves ............................................................................................................................................................................... 4

    • 1.10 Production Forecast .............................................................................................................................................................................. 5

    • 1.11 OPEX .......................................................................................................................................................................................................... 5

    • 1.12 CAPEX ....................................................................................................................................................................................................... 5

    • 1.13 Total Production Costs ......................................................................................................................................................................... 6

    • 1.14 Net Present Value .................................................................................................................................................................................. 6

    • 1.15 Conclusions ............................................................................................................................................................................................. 7

  • 2.0 INTRODUCTION ............................................................................................................................................................... 8

    • 2.1 Terms of Reference and Scope of Work ........................................................................................................................................... 8

    • 2.2 China Huarong Energy Co. Ltd ........................................................................................................................................................... 9

      2.2.1 Business Summary: ................................................................................................................................................................ 9

      2.2.2 Performance for the year: ..................................................................................................................................................... 9

      2.2.3 Business Review: ..................................................................................................................................................................... 9

2.2.4 Prospects: ................................................................................................................................................................................. 10

  • 2.3 Relevant Assets ...................................................................................................................................................................................... 11

  • 2.4 Site Visits and Inspections ................................................................................................................................................................... 11

  • 2.5 Competent Person and Responsibility ............................................................................................................................................. 12

  • 2.6 Limitations and Exclusions .................................................................................................................................................................. 15

    • 2.6.1 Forward-Looking Statements .............................................................................................................................................. 15

    • 2.6.2 Limitations and Limited Liability ......................................................................................................................................... 15

  • 2.7 Capability and Independence ............................................................................................................................................................ 15

3.0 PROJECT OVERVIEW ....................................................................................................................................................... 17

  • 3.1 Mineral Rights and Obligations .......................................................................................................................................................... 17

    i

  • 3.2 Project Location ..................................................................................................................................................................................... 18

  • 3.3 Natural Conditions ................................................................................................................................................................................ 19

  • 3.4 History of Area Exploration .................................................................................................................................................................. 20

  • 3.4.1 Changyrtash ............................................................................................................................................................................. 21

  • 3.4.2 Maili-Su IV ................................................................................................................................................................................. 21

  • 3.4.3 East Izbaskent .......................................................................................................................................................................... 21

  • 3.4.4 Suzak .......................................................................................................................................................................................... 21

  • 3.4.5 Izbaskent ................................................................................................................................................................................... 21

  • 3.4.6 Chigirchik .................................................................................................................................................................................. 22

  • 3.5 Gross & net Acreage .............................................................................................................................................................................. 22

  • 3.6 Production Commencement Dates .................................................................................................................................................. 22

4.0 GEOLOGY ......................................................................................................................................................................... 23

  • 4.1 Regional Geology ................................................................................................................................................................................... 23

  • 4.2 Petroleum Geology ................................................................................................................................................................................ 23

    4.2.1 Stratigraphy ............................................................................................................................................................................. 23

    4.2.2 Structural Geology ................................................................................................................................................................. 26

    4.2.3 Petroleum Pay Zones in The Fergana Valley .................................................................................................................... 27

  • 4.3 Local Geology ......................................................................................................................................................................................... 30

  • 5.0 PREVIOUS STUDIES AND REPORTS ................................................................................................................................ 31

    • 5.1 APEX Study .............................................................................................................................................................................................. 31

    • 5.2 Other Studies and Reports .................................................................................................................................................................. 31

  • 6.0 EVALUATION OF OIL RESERVES AND PROSPECTIVE RESOURCES .............................................................................. 32

    • 6.1 Evaluation Method ................................................................................................................................................................................ 32

    • 6.2 Classification of Reserves .................................................................................................................................................................... 35

    • 6.3 Estimation of Recoverable Quantities .............................................................................................................................................. 36

    • 6.4 Northern Fields ....................................................................................................................................................................................... 38

      ii

      6.4.1 Maili-Su IV ................................................................................................................................................................................. 38

  • 6.4.2 East Izbaskent .......................................................................................................................................................................... 41

  • 6.4.3 Izbaskent ................................................................................................................................................................................... 46

  • 6.4.4 Total Reserves-Northern Fields ........................................................................................................................................ 52

6.5

Southern Fields ...................................................................................................................................................................................... 53

6.5.1 Changyrtash ............................................................................................................................................................................. 53

6.5.2 Chigirchik .................................................................................................................................................................................. 55

6.5.3 Total Resources-Southern Fields ..................................................................................................................................... 56

7.0 SOCIAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL ...................................................................................................................................... 57

7.1 Social ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ 57

7.1.1 Regional and National Scenario ......................................................................................................................................... 57

7.1.2 Local Scenario ......................................................................................................................................................................... 58

7.2 Environmental ........................................................................................................................................................................................ 59

7.2.1 Regional and National Scenario ......................................................................................................................................... 59

7.2.2 Local Scenario ......................................................................................................................................................................... 61

8.0 ECONOMIC EVALUATION ................................................................................................................................................ 62

  • 8.1Huarong's Development Plan............................................................................................................................................................. 62

  • 8.2 Market and Infrastructure .................................................................................................................................................................... 63

  • 8.3 Infrastructure Availability and Requirements ................................................................................................................................. 64

    8.3.1 Country Infrastructure ........................................................................................................................................................... 64

    8.3.2 Local Infrastructure ................................................................................................................................................................ 68

  • 8.4Details of Huarong's Development Plan.......................................................................................................................................... 75

    8.4.1 Report on preparations for new drilling and development work in 2018 and 2019 ............................................ 75

    8.4.2 Develop a scientific plan that is scientific and reasonable and implementable .................................................... 75

    iii

    8.4.3 Related expenses and sales revenue of production and production in the period August-December

2018 .......................................................................................................................................................................................... 76

Disclaimer

China Huarong Energy Company Limited published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 08:11:04 UTC
