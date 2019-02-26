China Huarong Energy : Announcements and Notices - Forfeiture of Unclaimed Dividends

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA HUARONG ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED中國華榮能源股份有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01101)

FORFEITURE OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDENDS

Pursuant to the Articles of Association (the"Articles") of China Huarong Energy CompanyLimited (the "Company"), the dividends remaining unclaimed amounting to HK$4,638.38 were forfeited and reverted to the Company after 4:30 p.m. on 26 February 2019.

As provided in the Articles, any dividend unclaimed for six years after the date of declaration of such dividend may be forfeited by the Directors of the Company and shall revert to the Company. Theboard of directors of the Company (the "Board")wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company that the following dividends remaining unclaimed were forfeited and reverted to the Company:

Type of Dividends Date of Declaration Date of payment Dividend Per Share (HK$) 2010 final 28 April 2011 12 May 2011 0.081051 2011 interim 24 August 2011 29 September 2011 0.063351 2011 final 23 May 2012 14 June 2012 0.026997

By order of the Board

China Huarong Energy Company Limited

CHEN Qiang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 February 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive directors:

Mr. CHEN Qiang (Chairman), Mr. HONG Liang , Mr. WANG Tao, Ms. ZHU Wen Hua and Mr. ZHANG Ming.

Independent non-executive directors:

Mr. WANG Jin Lian, Ms. ZHOU Zhan and Mr. LAM Cheung Mau.