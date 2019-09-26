Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Huarong Energy : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 12:13am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA HUARONG ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

中 國 華 榮 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01101)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Reference is made to the annual report of China Huarong Energy Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 published by the Company on 29 April 2019 (the "2018 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2018 Annual Report.

The Board would like to provide the following additional information to the 2018 Annual Report:

Proved and Probable Oil Reserve and Estimates

A competent person's report was prepared in September 2018 in accordance with Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS) to estimate the oil resources and reserves as of 30 June 2018. The following table sets out the revised estimates of Group's reserves as at 31 December 2018:

Unit: million tonnes

Proved

Proved plus probable

Maili-Su IV

13.60

18.17

East Izbaskent

5.10

8.15

Izbaskent

4.95

5.04

──────────

──────────

Total reserves as at 30 June 2018 (the basis date)

23.65

31.36

Less: Production during second half of 2018

0.02

0.02

──────────

──────────

Total estimated reserves as at 31 December 2018

23.63

31.34

══════════

══════════

By Order of the Board

China Huarong Energy Company Limited

Chen Qiang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 September 2019

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following Directors:

Executive Directors:

Mr. CHEN Qiang (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. HONG Liang (Chief Operating Officer)

Ms. ZHU Wen Hua

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. WANG Jin Lian

Ms. ZHOU Zhan

Mr. LAM Cheung Mau

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Huarong Energy Company Limited published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 04:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:38aPhilippines' AllHome prices IPO at low end of guidance
RE
12:38aFORTESCUE METALS : CISA Presentation
PU
12:38aTAMASKA OIL AND GAS : Completion of Share Consolidation
PU
12:33aFAST RETAILING : Announcements and Notices -
PU
12:28aMTR : “Early Bird Discount Promotion” Discount Increases to 35% and Includes 9 More Eligible Stations from 2 October 2019
PU
12:25aVPN.com Announces FuneralHomes.com & Cremations.com For Sale
GL
12:23aMITSUI : Japan to invest $10 billion in global LNG infrastructure projects - minister
RE
12:23aFAST RETAILING : Date of board meeting
PU
12:18aCSPC PHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary announcement - drug registration approval of the group's "glutathione for injection"
PU
12:18aESUN : Restoration of public float and resumption of trading
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil CEOs push carbon-capture efforts ahead of climate talks
2Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
3Asian stocks gain as Trump says China trade deal could be 'soon'
4Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
5FACEBOOK : U.S. Justice Department to open Facebook antitrust investigation - source
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group