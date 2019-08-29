Log in
China Huarong Energy : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL

08/29/2019 | 05:46am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA HUARONG ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

中國華榮能源股份有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01101)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO

VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL

References are made to the announcements of China Huarong Energy Company Limited (the "Company") dated 9 October 2018, 15 November 2018, 25 December 2018, 4 March 2019 and 11 March 2019 and the circular of the Company dated 23 November 2018 (the "Circular"). Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

As additional time is required for the lenders of the Disposal Group to negotiate with the Company and obtain the lenders' internal approval for discharging and releasing the relevant guarantees provided by the Company in respect of the debts of the Disposal Group (the "Relevant Guarantees"), on 29 August 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and the Purchaser entered into a third supplemental agreement to the Agreement (the "Third Supplemental Agreement"), pursuant to which the parties agreed, among others, to procure the release or discharge of the Relevant Guarantees in full and completion of the relevant registration on or before 31 October 2019 (or such other date as may be agreed by the Purchaser and the Company). The Purchaser shall obtain the approval of the remaining financial institutions to discharge the Relevant Guarantees on its best effort within the extended time. If the Vendor's guarantee to the financial institution is not released before the extension, the Purchaser shall indemnify the Vendor on reasonable basis, as appropriate, and complete the discharge of the Relevant Guarantees.

Save and except disclosed above, all other terms of the Agreement remain unchanged and in full force and effect.

By Order of the Board

China Huarong Energy Company Limited

CHEN Qiang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive directors:

Mr. CHEN Qiang (Chairman) , Mr. HONG Liang and Ms. ZHU Wen Hua;

Independent non-executive directors:

Mr. WANG Jin Lian, Ms. ZHOU Zhan and Mr. LAM Cheung Mau.

Disclaimer

China Huarong Energy Company Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 09:45:04 UTC
