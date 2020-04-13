China Import of U.S. Pork, Soybeans Rises Sharply

BEIJING--China's imports of soybeans, pork and other agricultural products from the U.S. rose sharply in the first quarter as the two countries implemented a limited trade deal, a customs official said Tuesday.

Still, China's overall foreign trade with the U.S. fell from a year earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic, Li Kuiwen, spokesman of the General Administration of Customs, said at a briefing.

China's total imports improved in March compared with the first two months, Mr. Li said, citing a recovery in domestic demand for consumer products and raw materials.