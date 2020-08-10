Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China Imposes Sanctions on 11 Americans Over Hong Kong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 07:04am EDT

By Sha Hua

China said it would impose sanctions on 11 U.S. citizens, including Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, over their stances on Hong Kong, in retaliation for similar measures by Washington against Hong Kong officials on Friday.

"In response to the erroneous actions of the U.S., China has decided to impose sanctions today on those individuals who behaved badly on Hong Kong-related issues," said China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian during the daily press briefing on Monday, without providing further details on what the sanctions would entail.

Besides Mr. Cruz, of Texas, and Mr. Rubio, of Florida, Beijing also imposed restrictions on Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, as well as Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey. All are Republicans and hawkish on China. Mr. Zhao also named Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth, National Endowment for Democracy President Carl Gershman; and Michael Abramowitz, the president of Freedom House. The list didn't include any members of the Trump administration.

Write to Sha Hua at sha.hua@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:13aMicrosoft's TikTok bid spotlights Windows maker's history with China
RE
07:12aShares edge up as positive China industrial data outweighs trade jitters
RE
07:08aCureVac aims to raise up to $245 mln in U.S. IPO
RE
07:08aVietnam reports 6 more coronavirus infections, 2 new deaths on monday
RE
07:06aDollar rally resumes as U.S.-China tensions escalate; Swiss franc falls
RE
07:05aHuge shortfall in funds to fight coronavirus, WHO says
RE
07:04aChina Imposes Sanctions on 11 Americans Over Hong Kong
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese..
2SUPERDRY PLC : Fashion retailer Superdry's stronger than expected sales boosts shares
3CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED : Alstom to take account of weak Bombardier results in deal talks
4CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : UBS gives a Buy rating
5NEMETSCHEK SE : NEMETSCHEK SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group