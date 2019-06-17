China Index to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on June 20, 2019

BEIJING, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH), ("CIH" or the "Company"), the largest real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China*, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, June 20, 2019.
*
in terms of geographical coverage and volume of data points as of December 31, 2018, according to an industry report commissioned by CIH and prepared by Frost & Sullivan in 2019.
CIH's management team will host a conference call on the same day at 8:00 AM U.S. ET (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time). The dial-in details for the live conference call are:
International Toll:
+65 67135090
Toll-Free/Local Toll:
United States
+1 866-519-4004 / +1 845-675-0437
Hong Kong
+852 800-906-601 / +852 3018-6771
Mainland China
+86 800-819-0121 / +86 400-620-8038
A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call from 11:00 AM ET on June 20, 2019 through 9:59 AM ET June 28, 2019. The dial-in details for the telephone replay are:
International Toll:
+61 2-8199-0299
Toll-Free/Local Toll:
United States
+1 855-452-5696 / +1 646-254-3697
Hong Kong
+852 800-963-117 / +852 3051-2780
Mainland China
+86 400-602-2065 / +86 800-870-0205
Conference ID:
8293887
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/rrg4jnap.
About CIH
CIH operates the largest real estate information and analytics service platform in China.* Its services span across database, analytics, promotions and listing services for China's real estate markets. CIH serves a substantial base of real estate participants in China, including industry professionals and business communities, with an authoritative, comprehensive and seasonable collection of real estate data, complemented by a variety of powerful analytical and marketing tools. For more information about CIH, please visit www.chinaindexholdings.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-index-to-report-first-quarter-2019-financial-results-on-june-20-2019-300869647.html
SOURCE China Index Holdings Limited