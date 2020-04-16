China Industrial Output, Consumption, Investment Continued to Fall in March

BEIJING--China's economic indicators continued to weaken in March, albeit at a less steep pace than in the first two months of the year, as Beijing struggled to revive the world's second-largest economy.

Industrial production in March dropped 1.1% compared with a year earlier, after a 13.5% decline in the January-February period, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday. A Wall Street Journal poll of economists had tipped a fall of 7.5%.

Fixed-asset investment in the first quarter declined 16.1%, compared with a 24.5% fall recorded in the January-February period and in line with a 16.1% fall tipped by the WSJ poll.

China's retail sales in March dropped 15.8% from a year earlier, after a 20.5% decline in the first two months of the year. The poll of economists had predicted the key consumption gauge would fall 8.0%.

The statistics bureau also said China's urban jobless rate was 5.9% at the end of March, improving from 6.2% recorded in February.

