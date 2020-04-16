Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China Industrial Output, Consumption, Investment Continued to Fall in March

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 10:16pm EDT

BEIJING--China's economic indicators continued to weaken in March, albeit at a less steep pace than in the first two months of the year, as Beijing struggled to revive the world's second-largest economy.

Industrial production in March dropped 1.1% compared with a year earlier, after a 13.5% decline in the January-February period, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday. A Wall Street Journal poll of economists had tipped a fall of 7.5%.

Fixed-asset investment in the first quarter declined 16.1%, compared with a 24.5% fall recorded in the January-February period and in line with a 16.1% fall tipped by the WSJ poll.

China's retail sales in March dropped 15.8% from a year earlier, after a 20.5% decline in the first two months of the year. The poll of economists had predicted the key consumption gauge would fall 8.0%.

The statistics bureau also said China's urban jobless rate was 5.9% at the end of March, improving from 6.2% recorded in February.

Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:39pChina's First-Quarter GDP Plunges on Coronavirus -- Update
DJ
10:38pChina posts first GDP decline on record as coronavirus cripples economy
RE
10:36pChina Housing Sales Improve in March as Economy Restarts
DJ
10:30pChina March industrial output falls 1.1% year-on-year, better than forecast; first-quarter investment slides 16.1%
RE
10:30pChina's January-March property investment down 7.7% from a year earlier
RE
10:18pFed's Kashkari says Trump's 'staged approach' to reopen economy makes sense
RE
10:18pChina Posts First Quarterly GDP Fall On Record
DJ
10:16pChina's first-quarter GDP posts first decline on record as virus shuts down economy
RE
10:16pChina Industrial Output, Consumption, Investment Continued to Fall in March
DJ
10:14pChina's virus-hit economy set to post first decline since at least 1992
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
3LONDON BRENT OIL : LONDON BRENT OIL : Brent oil jumps nearly 3% after Trump lays out plan for easing coronavir..
4QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Two private groups considering bid for Virgin Australia - AFR
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fir..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group