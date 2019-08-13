Log in
China Industrial Production Rose 4.8% in July, Missing Expectations

08/13/2019 | 10:42pm EDT

BEIJING--Value-added industrial output in China rose 4.8% in July from a year earlier, slowing from the 6.3% increase in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

July's rise undershot a median forecast for 5.9% growth, according to a poll of 13 economists by The Wall Street Journal.

Fixed-asset investment in China's urban areas rose 5.7% in the January-July period from a year earlier. It was slower than the 5.8% increase in the first half of the year. Growth for the closely watched indicator of construction activity was also below economists' median forecast for a 5.8% gain.

Retail sales in China climbed 7.6% in July from a year earlier, decelerating from a 9.8% increase in June and missing economists' median forecast for 8.5% growth.

--Lin Zhu and Grace Zhu

