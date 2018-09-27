China Industrial Profit Growth Slowed in August

BEIJING--Profit growth at China's industrial companies decelerated in August, mainly due to a slowdown in companies' revenue growth and price increases, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

In August, China's industrial profit rose 9.2% from a year earlier, slower than the 16.2% growth in July, according to official data. In the first eight months of the year, China's industrial profit rose 16.2% from a year earlier, compared with a 17.1% increase in the January-July period.

The asset to debt ratio for China's industrial companies was unchanged at 56.6% in August, the statistics bureau said.

